The week that was in Mizzou sports: May 11-17

The spring sports season is just about over, but that means it’s playoff time for multiple Mizzou sports. Here is a look back at what MizzouToday wasn’t able to cover in the past week.

Women’s golf

Mizzou went west to the Stanford Regional and took fifth as a team, which was good enough to send the Tigers to the NCAA Championship for just the second time in program history.

A GREAT DAY TO BE A TIGER! 🐯🏆 pic.twitter.com/MRjLL1lgbt — Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) May 13, 2026

The Tigers shot 8-over as a team, taking the final qualifying spot by shooting 290-284-286–860. Vanderbilt was next, shooting 868 overall for the first spot after the cut.

Melanie Walker led Mizzou with a program best regional mark of 210 across the three-day event at Stanford Golf Course.

Walker shot 72-68-70–210 to card a 3-under overall. She claimed ninth overall as an individual.

Ebba Liljeberg was next for the Tigers, shooting 73-72-70–215 for a 2-over and a tie for 18th. Jade Zamora took third for the Tigers and tied for 38th overall at 69-75-78–222 for 9-over. Then Addie Dobson claimed 42nd as an individual at 76-74-73–223 for 10-over.

Fleur van Beek shot 70 in the second round and 73 in the third, while Alexandra Berglund shot 77 in the first round. Neither played all three rounds.

The women’s golf NCAA Championships will be Friday through the following Wednesday (May 27) at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Track & Field

Mizzou went to the SEC Track & Field Championshps from Thursday through Saturday in Auburn.

Thursday

Valentina Barrios, the reigning NCAA women’s javelin champion, earned her first SEC javelin championship Thursday. Her throw of 191-feet, 3-inches puts her with the No. 3 national result this season. Barrios is now the first Tiger to claim an SEC title in javelin and the second javelin conference title in program history, joining Cindy Kiser who threw 137-1 at the 1977 Big 8 Outdoor Conference Championships.

“Valentina battled hard today, as did our entire group,” Mizzou coach Brett Halter said. “She demonstrated elite competitive integrity working on her technique throughout the competition to be sure she came away with the win.”

Sam Innes took second in the men’s hammer throw with a toss of 235-1, improving on his No. 2 mark in program history and trailing the program best by just 10 inches.

Garik Pozecki took 11th in the weight throw with a toss of 209-11.

In the women’s weight throw, Petra Gombas took eighth with a personal best 201-6.

Friday

Elijah Limo ran a personal best time of 8:36.22 in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase to take fifth, while Joshua Allison took eighth in 8:40.21.

Brianna Utecht finished eighth in the heptathlon, while Marlena Tresnjo took fifth in the women’s high jump.

Most of Friday’s competitions were preliminary races for Saturday’s finals.

Saturday

Lasse Funck took sixth in the 1,500-meter finals with a time of 3:44.79, while Monica Wanjiku (sixth in 15:55.18) and Kobi Walker (10th in 16:11.44) both finished in the top 10 of the women’s 10,000-meter.

Ames Burton took seventh in the women’s discus with a throw of 179-9 for a personal best.

Drew Rogers took 17th in the men’s 5,000-meter run at 13:54.22, while Tyler Freiner took 25th in 14:09.61.

Both Mizzou’s men’s and women’s teams claimed 14th overall. The women scored 25.5 points and the men ended with 16 points.

Mizzouu will wait to learn its postseason fate for the NCAA West First Round, which will be May 28-30 in Fayatteville, Arkansas.