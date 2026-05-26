The Week that Was in Mizzou sports: May 18-24

Spring sports are essentially done, but there were still a couple of Mizzou athletes in competition during the past week.

Here’s a look at how they performed.

Women’s Golf

Mizzou opened the women’s NCAA Championship Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The competition continues through Wednesday.

On Day 1, the Tigers finished in the top 10. In Mizzou’s first team appearance at the NCAA Championships in 21 years, the Tigers shot 287 (one-under) through the first 18 holes.

Jade Zamora led the Tigers with a one-under 71, then Fleur van Beek, Addie Dobson and Ebba Liljeberg all shot even par. Melanie Walker shot one-over.

Mizzou fell back to 13th overall after Day 2, shooting seven-over.

Liljeberg and Walker both shot 73 on Saturday. Zamora and Dobson both shot 75.

The Tigers made the cut as a top-15 team after Sunday’s competition. With the continued competition on Monday, the Tigers guaranteed their best finish in school history.

Mizzou finished the first three rounds in 11th place after posting a three-round total of eight-over.

Van Beek led the Tigers on Day 3, posting a two-under 70, which is the best score by a Mizzou golfer at the NCAA Finals in program history. She birdied three of the final four holes to move up 44 spots as an individual. She finished the weekend at five-over.

Liljeberg shot a 71 for her best round of the tournament, ending the weekend in 28th place at 72-73-71–216. Walker and Dobson both shot 74 in the third round.

The Tigers’ run ended Monday with the best finish in school history. The Tigers ended 12th as a team and missed the cut to make match play by 12 strokes.

Liljeberg and dobson both shot 74 in the final round, van Beek shot 76, Zamora shot 79 and Walker shot an 81.

Men’s Golf

Veikka Viskari represented Mizzou at the NCAA Arizona Regional from Monday through Wednesday.

He opened the tournament with a 78 in the first round, recording birdies on the fourth and 12th holes. He then posted a 74 in the second round, carding birdies on the fifth, 11th and 16th holes.

Viskari finished with a 67 in the final round, carding six birdies to shoot five-under. The 67 ties for the sixth-best 18-hole score in Mizzou regional history, while -5 was the best mark from a Tiger since Alfons Bondesson in 2023.

Viskari completed the tournament at three-over as the first Tiger to compete as an individual at the NCAA Regionals since 2021.

Mizzou then went to the National Golf Invitational as a team from Friday through Sunday. The Tigers carded the fifth-best team score in school history to take second as a unit.

Mizzou shot a three-round team score of 826. The Tigers finished 38-under par as a group.

Trent Mierl led the way at 10-under (69-67-70–206), his collegiate best. Virgilio Paz and Brock Snyder tied for ninth as individuals. Paz shot 68-71-69–208, while Snyder shot 66-71-71–208.

Esteban Cruz Bonilla and Reese Roberts also finished top 25, with Cruz Bonilla carding a six-under 68-68-74–210 and Roberts shooting 68-76-69–213.