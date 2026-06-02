The week that was in Mizzou sports: May 25-31

We’ve reached the final week of spring sports at Mizzou. After this, I’m planning to discontinue this series and may or may not pick it back up in the fall when sports return to campus.

But for now, we’ve still got some track & field to work through.

Track & Field

Fifteen Mizzou competitors qualified for the NCAA Track & Field West Regional Championships which started Wednesday.

Wednesday

On the first day of competition, Tiger thrower Sam Innes earned a spot in the NCAA Championship round with an eighth-place finish in the hammer throw. Innes’ throw of 222-feet, 6-inches earned him his first trip to Eugene, Oregon, for the championships.

Dillon Leacock also earned a spot in the quarterfinals of the 400-meter hurdles with a seventh-place result of 50.33 seconds for a personal best. Leacock’s time is now the No. 3 time in Mizzou program history.

Thursday

Valentina Barrios, the reigning NCAA women’s javelin champion, took first in the javelin with a toss of 188-2. That earned her a spot in the NCAA Championship final.

Skyler Ciccolini took 11th in the event with a throw of 165-8, also earning a spot in the finals.

Friday

Two Tigers earned championships spots in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, led by Elijah Limo, who took 17th at 8:44.14. Joshua Allison took 35th with a time of 9:00.28.

Leacock raced in the 400-meter hurdle quarterfinals and ran a time of 50.37 to place 16th.

Saturday

Ames Burton took 32nd in the discus throw with a toss of 163-1. It was her third appearance in the regional competition.

Marlena Tresnjo took 42nd in the high jump, clearing 5-7.25, while Monica Wanjiku took 28th in the 5,000-meter run at 16:29.44.

Up next

The Mizzou competitiors who earned spots in the NCAA Championships will compete again from June 10-13 in Eugene.