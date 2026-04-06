Three more Mizzou WBB players enter portal

According to the On3 National Women’s Basketball reporter Talia Goodman, three more Mizzou women’s basketball players have entered the transfer portal after it opened Monday morning.

Ma’Riya Vincent

One of the five returning players from the final season of Robin Pingeton’s tenure in Columbia, Ma’Riya Vincent was a redshirt freshman in the 2025-26 season. An injured ACL kept her out for her entire true freshman season, but she decided to stick around through the coaching change to Kellie Harper.

In her first season playing, Vincent appeared in 26 contests and averaged 8.3 minutes per game. She contributed 1.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest.

The 6-foot-0 guard was more of an energetic presence than a major contributor statistically last season.

She will have three years of eligibility left.

Chloe Sotell

One of the bigger possible departures, Chloe Sotell turned into a major contributor throughout the year. After transferring from Pepperdine going into last season, it took Sotell a few games to get adjusted.

But once she entered the Mizzou starting lineup in late November, she became one of the key players on the floor. She reached 10 points 10 times, added at least five rebounds in 14 times and had at least three assists 12 times.

Sotell ended her sophomore season playing in 34 games and starting 27. She averaged 29.5 minutes per game. The 6-0 guard contributed 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.32 steals per game.

She will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Lisa Thompson

Coming from Rutgers, Lisa Thompson had high expectations coming to Mizzou in Harper’s first transfer class.

She played in 32 games and started 10, but averaged just 10.1 minutes per game. The 5-9 junior guard averaged 3.9 points, 1.5 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game.

She hits the portal once again with one year of eligibility remaining after shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 82.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Roster outlook

Those three join center Hannah Linthacum and guard Shannon Dowell as portal entries for Mizzou.

After carrying just 13 players on roster last season, and with five incoming freshmen and three seniors exhausting eligibility, the Tigers have a one-to-one ratio available in the portal. One newcomer per one transfer out.

The roster currently stands at: