Where Mizzou stands on new top schools lists for 2027 recruits

As recruits thin down their offer sheets, Missouri surprisingly landed on the top schools lists of multiple Class of 2027 targets.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson edge T.K. Cunningham named the Tigers to his Top 12 on Friday. The three-star hasn’t visited Missouri in his recruitment, but assistant linebackers coach Chris Ball visited the prospect in January. The Tigers then offered Cunningham in April.

“I really enjoyed talking with him and establishing a new relationship,” Cunningham said this past spring.

Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Purdue and USC also cracked Cunningham’s list. Cunningham is the 44th-ranked recruit in Georgia and 50th-overall edge in the 2027 class.

Among the safeties offered by Missouri ahead of the 2025 season, Garyon Hobbs tabbed the Tigers as a Top 10 program this past weekend. The Louisville (Ky.) Atherton defensive back didn’t visit Missouri after being offered.

“I have watched Missouri climb the ranks in the SEC,” Hobbs said in August. “I noticed they have been able to attract some top recruits.”

Hobbs also named Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin to his list. The 5-foot-11.5, 200-pound safety received a prediction to choose the Irish by vice president of recruiting and transfer portal Steve Wiltfong.

A member of the Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek squad showing interest in Missouri, Brandon Sherrard announced his intentions to no longer maintain his Top 5 list. The Tigers also surprisingly cracked the group for the Rivals300 four-star cornerback.

The list also included Arizona State, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Missouri safety signee Carter Stewart played his senior season alongside Sherrard.