Missouri
Transfer impact: Mizzou bolsters special teams with combo Brunno Reus

Missouri Tigers football recruiting insider Kenny Van Dorenby: Kenny Van Doren36 minutes agothevandalorian
Players Brunno Reus, Landon Green, It's a familiar site! A almost all green parade in the heart of downtown Venice as the 2024 Venice High School football team, marching band, coaches and cheerleaders, rolled down Venice Avenue, Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2025. Venice has now won four FHSAA State Championship titles in 2000, 2017, 2021, and celebrated a 52 to 19 win over Lake Mary High School in mid-December of 2024 in Miami. Along with the football team was 18-year-old female wrestler Milana Borrelli, who was celebrating her two state titles, 2023 and 2024's Florida High School Athletic Association State Champion in her weight class of 120-pounds.

Missouri addressed a major need in the transfer portal, signing former Florida State kicker Brunno Reus as a combo specialist.

