Where Mizzou stands at kicker with Robert Meyer planning to transfer

Where Mizzou stands at kicker with Robert Meyer planning to transferby: Kenny Van Doren11 hours agothevandalorianRead In AppOct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers punter Connor Weselman (45) reacts after kicker Robert Meyer (88) missed a field goal during the first overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn ImagesAfter being thrust into the starting job in response to Blake Craig's injury, Robert Meyer struggled in his freshman season for Missouri.