Tre Britton III celebrates mother's birthday with Mizzou commitment

Tre Britton III wanted to commit early enough to focus on his senior season. The Class of 2027 wide receiver, who took his lone official visit the first weekend in June, still waited until the end of the month to go public, seeing an opportunity to celebrate his mother with his decision.

“He’s like, ‘Mommy, OK, birthday,'” Renee Britton recounted. “I’m like, ‘Let’s go!'”

Tre wanted to thank his mother for pouring everything into his recruiting process. After traveling the country for visits and football camps, Renee finally breathed, finding relief in her son’s decision to commit to Missouri this past Tuesday.

“Hey, we passed this part, we know where you’re going,” Renee said. “Let’s move forward, and let’s focus on your last season of high school. He is so ready. My baby is so ready.”

Following his junior season, the Belleville (Mich.) three-star started narrowing down his offers with his family. The Tigers became his clear leader during the spring, with his June 5-7 official visit sealing the deal on his pledge. Britton marked the 19th commitment for Missouri, third at the wide receiver position.

“Absolutely, I was surprised,” Renee said about the Tigers becoming a top option months ago. “Because real talk, I’m like, ‘Son, what’s at Mizzou?’ … The campus environment is what did it for us. Knowing that they’re going to play him the way he needs to be played, that was a big deal in his next step in his career.”

Renee trusted wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler‘s plan. The tenured staffer, who has built a fraternity through the “Nasty Wide Outs” monicker, never strong armed Tre’s potential to one role. That resonated with Renee, who noted other schools seeing her son as more of a one-dimensional player.

“You have a coach that believes in him and knows that he can coach him,” Renee said. “He can develop my kid into where he is going and what he has. That’s huge for him, huge for us.”

Tre Britton III joins former Belleville teammates at Mizzou

Tre will mark the third Belleville product to play for Missouri under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. The Tigers have two products of the high school currently on their roster, including junior linebacker Jeremiah Beasley and sophomore safety Elijah Dotson. The two served as Tre’s player hosts during his official visit.

“They played a big part,” Renee said. “They still do, matter of fact, they talk every day.”

Jeremiah Beasley, Tre Britton III and Elijah Dotson (Photo by Mizzou football)

Renee even heard from Beasley’s mother, Peggy Carr-McMichael, about Missouri. Like Carr-McMichael did during her son’s high school career, Renee serves as president of the team moms at Belleville. Beasley and Dotson also both started their respective college careers at Michigan, a school that finished as a runner-up for Tre.

“We went down there for an official visit, JB pulled up and we had dinner,” Renee said. “He’s like, ‘Hey, Mrs. Britton, I’m here.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s go!’ So they have their own relationship, and obviously, that’s a big deal. And then to know that he was at Michigan and now he’s at Missouri, that speaks volume as well. (The transfer) had nothing to do with Tre’s decision, but it speaks volumes with where he’s at and where he’s gone.”

During Tre’s official visit, Beasley and Dotson took the wideout out onto the turf at Faurot Field, having the 93rd-ranked wideout run routes against them.

The NFL Preacher

Before his feet hit in the floor each morning, Tre reads five lines of scripture. Renee has remained proud of her son in that early morning diligence, and it’s resonated with the Missouri staff, including Drinkwitz and director of recruiting communications and strategy Maurey Bland Jr.

“If you ever hear me, I’ll be like ‘NFL Preacher,'” Renee said. “I’m already manifesting it, because he’s gonna be an NFL preacher one day. He’s gonna go do his thing at Missouri, do the same at the next level. My baby’s gonna preach the word. … It’s bigger than football.”