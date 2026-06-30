2027 WR Tre Britton III commits to Mizzou over Miami, Michigan

The Nasty Wide Outs fraternity gained a new member. Class of 2027 Belleville (Mich.) three-star Tre Britton III committed to Missouri over Miami and Michigan following his official visit with the Tigers on June 5-7.

Missouri picked up its interest at the end of Britton’s junior season. Michigan, Missouri and Oklahoma cracked his top-three schools early into the offseason before the Hurricanes replaced the Sooners. Miami and Michigan scheduled official visits with Britton for May 29-31 and June 19-21, respectively, but both trips were canceled.

Britton, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound slot, totaled 1,459 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns across 10 games in his junior season. Former tight ends coach Derham Cato offered the 15th-ranked Michigan prospect in April 2025 before wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler took over his recruitment. Britton made his first trip to campus for spring practice this past March.

“He’s not gonna promise me anything,” Britton said about Peeler. “I gotta come down and work. That’s the type of coach I want to play for. That’s how my receivers coach is here at Belleville. I feel like it’s a lot of comparisons within those two.”

Britton will join a pair of former teammates at Missouri. Junior linebacker Jeremiah Beasley and sophomore safety Elijah Dotson both overlapped with Britton at Belleville for one and two seasons, respectively. The duo transferred from Michigan.

“They give me inside scoop on how things going down up there,” Britton said. “To see how they work and see how the lifestyle is in college, they tell me everything I need to know about Missouri, even the inside thing that you wouldn’t get at other schools.”

Britton joined the Tigers’ 2027 class as the third wide receiver commit alongside Rivals Industry four-stars Lawrence Britt and Chris Harris Jr. The trio officially visited together.

Scouting Report: Tre Britton

National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu: “Britton is an exceptional route runner with quickness and change of direction that allows him to create a lot of separation. His body control and ball skills are also at a high level. Profile is that of a slot receiver as far as size and skill set but he can also line up outside. Football savvy and understands how to set defenders up on double moves but also where to find weaknesses in zones. Has some open-field ability which he also showed as a return man. Needs to add bulk and strength. Size is not elite, but positional skills are and he has also verified his top end and change of direction at camps. Playmaker whose football I.Q., instincts and position technicality will take him a long way.”