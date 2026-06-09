Tristan Dare brings 'dancing bear' athleticism, winning edge to Mizzou class

Tristan Dare plays the piano and saxophone. A cerebral person, he also reported a 4.0 GPA through three years of high school. But on top of his accomplishments in the classroom, he’s now bound for the SEC to play football.

The Class of 2027 interior offensive line prospect announced his commitment to Missouri on Tuesday. Dare officially visited the Tigers this past weekend. In the process of the three-star making that decision, Southlake (Texas) Carroll recruiting coordinator Sean Razloznik would be remiss not talking about Dare’s true qualities.

“He’s really a well-rounded human being, well-rounded individual,” Razloznik said. “He’s gonna be very successful at the next level and beyond.”

A “well-mannered” teenager, Dare messaged MizzouToday in August 2025, thanking the staff for writing about his recruitment up to that point. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound lineman had committed to Michigan then before later backing off his pledge in March.

“Not everyone’s lucky enough to get to do this in their football career, and he has that perspective that the things going on around him are really special,” Razloznik said. “He needs to be grateful for it, and that’s the type of kid he is.”

Tristan Dare brings winning edge to Mizzou

While playing offensive tackle in UIL Class 6A, the highest level of Texas high school football, Dare has remained out wide as a guard. The Tigers have projected him to play center in college, but Razloznik, the Dragons’ defensive ends coach, tabbed Dare as a big-bodied athlete.

“He’s like a dancing bear, man,” Razloznik said. “That’s going to allow him to be dominant and get those reach blocks and maybe get out on the pin-and-pull stuff or whatever it is that Mizzou may be running.”

One of the best high school programs in the country, Southlake Carroll has produced recruits at a national level. But Dare marks the first Dragon to commit to Missouri since Brayden Burnett in the 2008 class, according to the On3 | Rivals database. Of course, former Tigers quarterback Chase Daniel also hails from the Lone Star State high school.

“It won’t ever be too big for him, because he’s already experienced big-time football,” Razloznik said about Dare, “where he’s playing in front of 25,000 people every Friday night.”