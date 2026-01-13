UConn transfer quarterback Nick Evers commits to Mizzou

Mizzou likely completed its quarterback room for 2026 with the addition of UConn’s Nick Evers.

Evers started his career at Oklahoma and played in one game in 2022, then went to Wisconsin for a season.

He joined the Huskies in 2024 as a redshirt sophomore and played in nine games after winning the starting job coming out of camp.

The Texas product went 97-of-180 for 918 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing 80 times for 245 yards and three scores.

He was relegated to a backup role in 2025, appearing in three games. He was 10-of-15 for 105 yards with one touchdown.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound rising redshirt senior joined a room that already got the addition of Ole Miss‘ Austin Simmons and returns Matt Zollers, who started three games for Mizzou this season.

The Tigers also have incoming three-star freshman Gavin Sidwar.

Mizzou seems to have learned its lesson when it comes to keeping a true freshman as the third string.

After just one play from Sam Horn, Zollers became the backup for the entirety of the 2025 season. The Tigers likely did not want to risk a repeat with Sidwar, so brought in a veteran depth option to join the room.

With the departure of starter Beau Pribula for the portal and the likely, though still unconfirmed, departure of Horn to begin his professional baseball career, the Tigers went into the offseason with only two sure scholarship quarterbacks for 2026.

They added Simmons immediately, though had to wait until the end of Ole Miss’ run through the College Football Playoff to get him on campus.

Now the room is likely complete for Mizzou as the Tigers take four quarterbacks into 2026.