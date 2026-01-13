UConn transfer QB Nick Evers embraces role as competition in final chapter at Mizzou

UConn transfer QB Nick Evers embraces role as competition in final chapter at Mizzouby: Kenny Van Doren45 minutes agothevandalorianRead In AppAug 31, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Connecticut Huskies quarterback Nick Evers (3) runs during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY SportsFor his final year of college eligibility, Connecticut transfer quarterback Nick Evers will take to Missouri and the SEC for the first time.