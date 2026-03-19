What Jai Lucas said about Mizzou: Miami coach press conference ahead of Round of 64

Miami coach Jai Lucas met with media ahead of the Hurricanes’ Friday night matchup with Mizzou to open the NCAA Tournament.

Here is everything he said about the Tigers.

On Mark Mitchell, who played for Duke while Lucas was on staff with the Blue Devils

Lucas: Mark, one he is a great kid. Comes from a great family. We kind of came in together, if I am not wrong my freshman year — his freshman year was my first year at Duke. You know, he was one of the guys I got to work with. He is just a great kid. I am so proud, also so happy for him and the player that he has become and the role he has been able to play, being at Duke, coming to Duke, being All-American, all of the accolades that he had, playing with other good players, you never really know how it is going to go. He showed up every day to work.

When he felt it was his opportunity to make a change he did that. His family did it in the best way that could be done. Now watching him be a go-to player and kind of be — I mean, I think he leads them in every category, if I am not wrong, kind of be the man is exciting. I am happy for him.

On Mizzou getting to play in its home state

Lucas: For us it kind of goes with our motto and theme for the year. We haven’t really been respected to the level that we think we should be. Where we were projected to be in the ACC, the projections beginning of the year, now being a Tournament team. Now you get all of this stuff and get all of this credit and praise, and then you get a seventh seed and have to go on the road.

So for us it is business as usual. We won eight road games, we are expecting it to be like a road game. We are treat it go like being a real road game, we have to go and earn and take our respect like we have done the whole year.

On similarities between Mark Mitchell and Malik Reneau

Lucas: To be honest with you, there is not a lot of differences. The way they kind of use Mark is very similar to how we use Malik. Like you were saying, they are both the kind of primary person on each team.

The thing will come down to what team takes care of the ball the best way. Go throughout the game and what team can kind of capitalize on that. And the second biggest part will be the glass, who can control the glass and win the rebounding battle. It starts with those two because they are the leading scorers, and I would say the best player on each team. I would say it is going to come down to — I won’t call them complementary, but everybody else around them, how their impact on the game is won.