McAreavy: What's wrong with Mizzou guard Ant Robinson?by: Kyle McAreavy31 minutes agoKyle_mcareavyRead In AppJan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Anthony Robinson II (0) and forward Nicholas Randall (24) celebrate after winning the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn ImagesMizzou point guard Anthony Robinson II was supposed to be one of the keys to the Tigers' season as a junior. What's gone wrong?