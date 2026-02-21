What to know/How to watch: Mizzou at Arkansas

Mizzou is looking to follow up its last-second win against No. 19 Vanderbilt with another ranked win as it hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas. Here are some basics about the game, team stats and Razorback players to know.

Game Basics

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark. When: 3 p.m.

3 p.m. TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series History: Arkansas leads 36-28. Mizzou hasn’t won in Fayetteville since 2021.

Arkansas (19-7, 9-4 SEC) Team Stats

Last three games: Wins against LSU (91-62) and Auburn (88-75). Loss to Alabama (117-115, OT)

Wins against (91-62) and (88-75). Loss to (117-115, OT) Points per game: 89.8 (9th in country)

89.8 (9th in country) Points allowed per game: 78.0 (290th in country)

78.0 (290th in country) Shooting percentages: 50.4/37.7/74.2 (15th/24th/116th in country)

50.4/37.7/74.2 (15th/24th/116th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 44.1/31.1/71.0 (182nd/52nd/118th in country)

44.1/31.1/71.0 (182nd/52nd/118th in country) Rebounds per game: 36.1 (148th in country)

36.1 (148th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 34.8 (207th in country)

34.8 (207th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.8 (188th in country)

11.8 (188th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 9.1 (7th in country)

9.1 (7th in country) Blocks per game: 5.3 (13th in country)

5.3 (13th in country) Shots blocked per game: 2.8 (65th in country)

2.8 (65th in country) NET ranking: No. 18

Mizzou (18-8, 8-5) Team Stats

Last three games: Win against Texas A&M (86-85). Loss to Texas (85-68). Win against Vanderbilt (81-80).

Win against (86-85). Loss to (85-68). Win against (81-80). Points per game: 80.1 (97th in country)

80.1 (97th in country) Points allowed per game: 74.5 (208th in country)

74.5 (208th in country) Shooting percentages: 49.0/35.4/67.9 (27th/101st/322nd in country)

49.0/35.4/67.9 (27th/101st/322nd in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 42.1/36.2/75.8 (71st/324th/340th in country)

42.1/36.2/75.8 (71st/324th/340th in country) Rebounds per game: 36.5 (125th in country)

36.5 (125th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 32.0 (53rd in country)

32.0 (53rd in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.2 (241st in country)

11.2 (241st in country) Turnovers given up per game: 12.4 (256th in country)

12.4 (256th in country) Blocks per game: 3.5 (145th in country)

3.5 (145th in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.1 (147th in country)

3.1 (147th in country) NET ranking: No. 59

Arkansas players to know

Darius Acuff, guard

In his freshman season, Darius Acuff, a five-star recruit ranked No. 9 in the country according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, has lived up to the billing.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound guard has been one of the best players in college basketball this season, highlighted by a 49-point, five-rebound, five-assist performance in Arkansas’ loss to Alabama on Saturday.

He leads Arkansas with 22.3 points per game, which puts him ninth in the country as an individual. He also adds 3.0 rebounds per game and a strong lead for assists among the Razorbacks with 162. His next closest teammate has 69.

Acuff is shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from 3. He scores a little more from the interior, but he’s second on the Razorbacks in 3-point attempts and leads the team in deep percentage. He has scored at least 20 points in each of the Razorbacks’ past seven games, including three 30-point performances and the 49 point showing on Saturday.

Meleek Thomas, guard

Another five-star freshman, Meleek Thomas adds 15.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Thomas was ranked the No. 11 overall player in the Class of 2025 according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He’s second on the team with 69 assists and is also second with 38 steals.

The 6-5, 185-pound guard is the only Razorback who has shot more 3s than Acuff with two more at 151 attempts.

Thomas is shooting 42.9 percent overall and 40.4 percent from 3. He posted 24 points and six rebounds against Alabama.

Trevon Brazile, forward

Yep, the former Tiger is still around.

Trevon Brazile is third on the Razorbacks with 12.7 points per game and leads the team with 7.2 rebounds per contest. The 6-10, 230-pound senior forward leads the team with 40 steals and 43 block to go with 36 assists.

Brazile is shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc. He has posted at least 10 points in each of the past five games and had a double-double against LSU.