What to know/How to watch: Mizzou at Kentucky

After an SEC-opening win against Florida, Mizzou faces another tough matchup as the Tigers hit the road to play Kentucky.

Here are some basics about the game, team stats and Wildcat players to know.

Game basics

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky When: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series history: Kentucky leads 16-3. Mizzou’s last win was Dec. 28, 2022.

Kentucky (9-5, 0-1) Team Stats

Last three games: Wins against St. John’s (78-66) and Bellarmine (99-85). Loss to Alabama (89-74).

Wins against (78-66) and (99-85). Loss to (89-74). Points per game: 84.1 (67th in country)

84.1 (67th in country) Points allowed per game: 69.3 (89th in country)

69.3 (89th in country) Shooting percentages: 48.1/33.1/74.2 (67th/223rd/103rd in country)

48.1/33.1/74.2 (67th/223rd/103rd in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 39.8/30.1/74.4 (41st/50th/309th in country)

39.8/30.1/74.4 (41st/50th/309th in country) Rebounds per game: 40.0 (49th in country)

40.0 (49th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 33.2 (105th in country)

33.2 (105th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.7 (244th in country)

11.7 (244th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 10.4 (50th in country)

10.4 (50th in country) Blocks per game: 4.6 (50th in country)

4.6 (50th in country) Shots blocked per game: 2.6 (47th in country)

2.6 (47th in country) KenPom ranking: No. 24

Mizzou (11-3, 1-0) Team Stats

Last three games: Win against Bethune-Cookman (82-60), loss to Illinois (91-48) and win against Florida (76-74).

Win against (82-60), loss to (91-48) and win against (76-74). Points per game: 83.2 (78th in country)

83.2 (78th in country) Points allowed per game: 71.6 (137th in country)

71.6 (137th in country) Shooting percentages: 51.4/36.5/67.2 (16th/67th/318th in country)

51.4/36.5/67.2 (16th/67th/318th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 41.7/36.0/72.6 (87th/313th/229th in country)

41.7/36.0/72.6 (87th/313th/229th in country) Rebounds per game: 37.2 (154th in country)

37.2 (154th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 30.1 (20th in country)

30.1 (20th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 12.6 (176th in country)

12.6 (176th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 12.8 (238th in country)

12.8 (238th in country) Blocks per game: 3.2 (222nd in country)

3.2 (222nd in country) Shots blocked per game: 2.9 (109th in country)

2.9 (109th in country) KenPom ranking: No. 60

Players to know

Otega Oweh, guard

After two years at Oklahoma, Otega Oweh transferred to Kentucky going into the 2024-25 season. He ended up as a second team All-SEC selection who scored in double figures in each of the team’s first 26 games.

Oweh was voted by media as the SEC preseason player of the year.

And so far, he’s living up to it. He’s scored in double figures in every game, averaging 14.7 points per contest, while topping out at 22 against Oklahoma on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior is shooting better than 46 percent from the field and averages 4.8 rebounds per game.

Mouhamed Dioubate, forward

After two seasons at Alabama, Mouhamed Dioubate transferred to Kentucky going into this season.

He’s taken on a starting role and averages 11.6 points and a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game.

He’s scored in double figures five times, including two 20-point games, and two double-doubles.

The 6-7, 220-pound junior missed some time due to injury, but he returned in early December and has played the past four games.

He is shooting 61.5 percent from the field.

Denzel Aberdeen, guard

The other primary member of the Kentucky backcourt, Denzel Aberdeen joined the Wildcats following three years at Florida.

He’s become a full-time starter with Kentucky and is third on the team with 11.3 points per game. He has a team-high 43 assists.

The 6-5, 195-pound senior has produced double-digit points nine times this season, but only once in the past six games (14 points against Bellarmine).

Collin Chandler, guard

Unlike the other primary players, Collin Chandler joined Kentucky out of high school going into the 2024-25 season.

As a true freshman, he played in 30 games.

Now as a sophomore, he’s become a full-time starter who averages 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. His 37 assists are third don the team, while his 15 steals are second, and his six blocks are fourth.

The 6-5, 205-pounder is the Wildcats leader from the outside, shooting 25-of-63 (39.7 percent) from beyond the arc. He leads the team in makes and attempts by a good margin.

Jayden Quaintance, forward

Quick one at the end. Kentucky added the No. 2 player available in the transfer portal going into the season in Jayden Quaintance. Mizzou also tried to recruit him away from Arizona State. Instead, Mizzou got his backup Shawn Phillips.

Quaintance missed the start of the season, but he has played the past three games.

The 6-10, 255-pound sophomore hasn’t been instantly incredible. But he produced 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in his first game. He might still be working his way back, but Quaintance will be a key player for the Wildcats at some point this season.