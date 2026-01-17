What to know/How to watch: Mizzou at LSU

The Mizzou men’s basketball team is tied for first in the SEC. What a sentence.

The Tigers will look to continue their strong start today when they hit the road to face LSU. Here are some basics about the game, team stats and players to know.

Game Basics

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana When: 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. TV: SECN

SECN Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series history: LSU leads 12-5. But Mizzou has won three of the past four matchups, including the most recent one 83-67 last season.

LSU (12-5, 0-4 SEC) Team Stats

Last three games: Losses to South Carolina (78-68), Vanderbilt (84-73) and Kentucky (75-74).

Losses to (78-68), (84-73) and (75-74). Points per game: 84.9 (47th in country)

84.9 (47th in country) Points allowed per game: 72.6 (159th in country)

72.6 (159th in country) Shooting percentages: 49.9/34.0/77.4 (21st/192nd/22nd in country)

49.9/34.0/77.4 (21st/192nd/22nd in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 41.2/34.3/69.1 (60th/238th/62nd in country)

41.2/34.3/69.1 (60th/238th/62nd in country) Rebounds per game: 38.8 (68th in country)

38.8 (68th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 32.3 (67th in country)

32.3 (67th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 10.5 (321st in country)

10.5 (321st in country) Turnovers given up per game: 11.4 (126th in country)

11.4 (126th in country) Blocks per game: 4.6 (45th in country)

4.6 (45th in country) Shots blocked per game: 2.9 (104th in country)

2.9 (104th in country) NET ranking: No. 54

Mizzou (13-4, 3-1) Team Stats

Last three games: Win against Kentucky (73-68), loss to Ole Miss (76-69) and win against Auburn (84-74).

Win against Kentucky (73-68), loss to (76-69) and win against (84-74). Points per game: 81.8 (91st in country)

81.8 (91st in country) Points allowed per game: 71.8 (134th in country)

71.8 (134th in country) Shooting percentages: 51.6/36.6/66.4 (12th/55th/339th in country)

51.6/36.6/66.4 (12th/55th/339th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 41.7/36.0/72.7 (82nd/321st/235th in country)

41.7/36.0/72.7 (82nd/321st/235th in country) Rebounds per game: 36.3 (185th in country)

36.3 (185th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 30.6 (23rd in country)

30.6 (23rd in country) Turnovers forced per game: 12.2 (186th in country)

12.2 (186th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 12.8 (253rd in country)

12.8 (253rd in country) Blocks per game: 3.5 (171st in country)

3.5 (171st in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.2 (174th in country)

3.2 (174th in country) NET ranking: No. 66

Players to know

Dedan Thomas, Guard

After two seasons at UNLV where he was an All-Mountain West third teamer, Dedan Thomas transferred to LSU for his junior season. He’s worth mentioning even though he has missed the past four games for LSU due to a lower-body injury. He’s been regularly listed as “day-to-day.”

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound guard, who has started every college game he’s played in, jumped right into the starting lineup and became the focal point of the Bayou Bengal offense. He has at least 10 points in all but one game this year, including three 20-point performances. Two of those came in the last two games he played when he scored 21 and 22 points, respectively.

He has posted double-digit assists three times, leading to a double-double in all three of those games (against Omaha, SMU and Southern Miss).

Even without playing the past four games, he has more than double the assists (92) of the next most on LSU’s roster (43).

If he’s able to return to the court today, he’ll be a key piece of the LSU offense.

Max Mackinnon, Guard

Max Mackinnon spent his first three seasons at the mid-major level, but he transferred to LSU for his senior year.

The 6-6, 195-pound senior jumped in as a full-time starter and is second on the team with 14.5 points per game, which includes four 20-point performances. He posted 27 points against Vanderbilt.

He’s been a 3-point sharpshooter, hitting 41-of-96 (42.7 percent) from deep this season, while also dishing out 42 assists and bringing down 2.7 rebounds per game.

Especially if Thomas can’t play, watch out for Mackinnon as one of the Bayou Bengals’ primary offensive options.

Michael Nwoko, Forward

You might recognize Michael Nwoko’s name from playing for Mississippi State last season.

He transferred to LSU and has been a full-time starter. Nwoko averages 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He is one off the team lead with 20 blocks.

He’s one of the primary big men, standing at 6-10 and 261 pounds. So it’s likely he’ll try to stop Mark Mitchell in the paint.