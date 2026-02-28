What to know/How to watch: Mizzou at Mississippi State

Here are some basics about tonight’s Mizzou matchup with Mississippi State, then team stats and Bulldog players to know.

Game Basics

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi When: Noon

Noon TV: SECN

SECN Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series History: Mississippi State leads series 14-9, but Mizzou has won the past three. Including an 84-79 win at Mizzou Arena in January.

Mississippi State (13-15, 5-10 SEC) Team Stats

Last three games: Win against Auburn (91-85). Losses to South Carolina (97-89) and Alabama (100-75).

Win against (91-85). Losses to (97-89) and (100-75). Points per game: 78.2 (132nd in country)

78.2 (132nd in country) Points allowed per game: 80.0 (331st in country)

80.0 (331st in country) Shooting percentages: 44.6/32.5/67.0 (221st/269th/343rd in country)

44.6/32.5/67.0 (221st/269th/343rd in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 43.4/32.6/75.2 (131st/123rd/325th in country)

43.4/32.6/75.2 (131st/123rd/325th in country) Rebounds per game: 39.3 (32nd in country)

39.3 (32nd in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 38.2 (347th in country)

38.2 (347th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 9.2 (357th in country)

9.2 (357th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 11.2 (145th in country)

11.2 (145th in country) Blocks per game: 4.5 (43rd in country)

4.5 (43rd in country) Shots blocked per game: 4.2 (337th in country)

4.2 (337th in country) NET ranking: No. 96

Mizzou (19-9, 9-6) Team Stats

Last three games: Win against Vanderbilt (81-80). Loss to Arkansas (94-86). Win against Tennessee (73-69).

Win against (81-80). Loss to (94-86). Win against (73-69). Points per game: 80.0 (91st in country)

80.0 (91st in country) Points allowed per game: 75.0 (219th in country)

75.0 (219th in country) Shooting percentages : 49.2/35.0/68.4 (28th/127th/305th in country)

: 49.2/35.0/68.4 (28th/127th/305th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 42.5/36.2/75.9 (84th/320th/345th in country)

42.5/36.2/75.9 (84th/320th/345th in country) Rebounds per game: 35.9 (154th in country)

35.9 (154th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 32.4 (62nd in country)

32.4 (62nd in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.1 (244th in country)

11.1 (244th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 12.1 (235th in country)

12.1 (235th in country) Blocks per game: 3.5 (145th in country)

3.5 (145th in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.2 (176th in country)

3.2 (176th in country) NET ranking: No. 58

Mississippi State players to know

Josh Hubbard, guard

The key to this year’s Mississippi State team is certainly Josh Hubbard. He’s one of the premier guards in the SEC and can score at will, as evidenced by his 46 points against Auburn.

He’s only had two games this season where he didn’t score 10 or more points, he’s reached 20 points 16 times, 30 points six times and 40 points once.

The last time these teams matched up, he had 22 points and six rebounds.

Hubbard will have the ball in his hands more often than not.

Jayden Epps, guard

The other primary scoring option for the Bulldogs is Jayden Epps. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior guard had 23 points and four assists last time these teams matched up.

When Hubbard doesn’t have the ball, expect Epps to.

He’s second on the team with 14.0 points per game, trailing Hubbard’s 21.6, to go with 2.5 rebounds per game and 57 assists.

Achor Achor, forward

One of the primary pieces of the Bulldog front court is 6-9, 230-pound forward Achor Achor.

He played just 15 minutes last time these teams played, but he leads the Bulldogs with 6.6 rebounds per contest. Achor is also second on the team in blocks with 18.

He’s not the biggest scoring threat, but he’ll be an issue for Mizzou on the interior, especially when he’s on defense.