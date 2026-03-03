What to know/How to watch: Mizzou at Oklahoma

Mizzou will hunt for its fourth win in five games as the Tigers stay on the road to face Oklahoma tonight.

Here are some basics about the game, team stats and players to know for the matchup.

Game Basics

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma When: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series History: Oklahoma leads the all-time series 116-99, but Mizzou won the most recent matchup 88-87 in overtime after hitting two buzzer-beating 3s.

Oklahoma (15-14, 5-11 SEC) Team Stats

Last three games: Loss to Texas A&M (75-71) and wins against Auburn (91-79) and LSU (83-67).

Loss to (75-71) and wins against (91-79) and (83-67). Points per game: 82.7 (49th in country)

82.7 (49th in country) Points allowed per game: 77.7 (285th in country)

77.7 (285th in country) Shooting percentages: 46.5/36.7/74.7 (107th/42nd/95th in country)

46.5/36.7/74.7 (107th/42nd/95th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 44.8/34.4/74.6 (218th/227th/311th in country)

44.8/34.4/74.6 (218th/227th/311th in country) Rebounds per game: 35.8 (149th in country)

35.8 (149th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 35.1 (231st in country)

35.1 (231st in country) Turnovers forced per game: 10.4 (294th in country)

10.4 (294th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 10.0 (41st in country)

10.0 (41st in country) Blocks per game: 3.8 (109th in country)

3.8 (109th in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.6 (265th in country)

3.6 (265th in country) NET ranking: No. 62

Mizzou (20-9, 10-6) Team Stats

Last three games: Loss to Arkansas (94-86). Wins against Tennessee (73-69) and Mississippi State (88-64).

Loss to (94-86). Wins against (73-69) and (88-64). Points per game: 80.3 (80th in country)

80.3 (80th in country) Points allowed per game: 74.7 (210th in country)

74.7 (210th in country) Shooting percentages: 49.2/35.2/68.9 (27th/120th/292nd in country)

49.2/35.2/68.9 (27th/120th/292nd in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 42.7/35.9/75.4 (93rd/316th/328th in country)

42.7/35.9/75.4 (93rd/316th/328th in country) Rebounds per game: 36.0 (140th in country)

36.0 (140th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 32.1 (56th in country)

32.1 (56th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.4 (219th in country)

11.4 (219th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 12.1 (241st in country)

12.1 (241st in country) Blocks per game: 3.6 (133rd in country)

3.6 (133rd in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.3 (201st in country)

3.3 (201st in country) NET ranking: No. 53

Oklahoma players to know

Nijel Pack, guard

Nijel Pack’s playing career continues after two years at Kansas State and three at Miami. As a graduate, the 5-foot-10, 188-pound guard leads Oklahoma with 16.1 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds per contest and a co-team high 86 assists.

Pack takes the most shots and the most 3s on the team, but rarely goes to the free-throw line.

In the first matchup this season, he produced 25 points, five assists and four rebounds to help power Oklahoma into multiple chances to beat the Tigers at Mizzou Arena.

Xzayvier Brown, guard

When Pack isn’t shooting, that means Xzayvier Brown likely is. The 6-2, 182-pound junior guard is second on the team with 15.6 points per game to go with 3.0 boards per contest and the same co-team-high 86 assists. He also leads the team with 37 steals.

Brown is second on the team in field goal attempts and 3-point attempts, behind Pack in both.

The first time these teams played, Brown had 19 points and six assists.

Tae Davis, forward

Finally, if Oklahoma turns to the interior on offense, it’s likely looking at Tae Davis.

The 6-9, 215-pound senior forward is third on the team at 12.1 points per game and he’s third in total field goal attempts. Davis is second on the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (Mohamed Wague is first at 6.8) and has dished out 66 assists for third on the Sooners.

The last time these teams played, Mizzou did a good job handling Davis. He had nine points and four rebounds.