What to know/How to watch: Mizzou at South Carolina

After a bye week, Mizzou is back in action today at South Carolina. Here are basics about the matchup, team stats and players to know.

Game Basics

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina When: Noon

Noon TV: SECN

SECN Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series History: Mizzou leads 10-9. The Tigers won last year’s matchup 101-71.

South Carolina (11-12, 2-8 SEC) Team Stats

Last three games: Losses to Florida (95-48), LSU (92-87 in OT) and Texas (84-75).

77.3 (164th in country)

77.3 (164th in country) Points allowed per game: 75.3 (226th in country)

75.3 (226th in country) Shooting percentages: 44.8/31.5/78.5 (212th/306th/11th in country)

44.8/31.5/78.5 (212th/306th/11th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 44.9/31.2/71.9 (235th/66th/175th in country)

44.9/31.2/71.9 (235th/66th/175th in country) Rebounds per game: 33.4 (287th in country)

33.4 (287th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 35.2 (219th in country)

35.2 (219th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 10.0 (332nd in country)

10.0 (332nd in country) Turnovers given up per game: 10.1 (43rd in country)

10.1 (43rd in country) Blocks per game: 2.5 (312th in country)

2.5 (312th in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.7 (281st in country)

3.7 (281st in country) NET ranking: No. 105

Mizzou (15-7, 5-4) Team Stats

Last three games: Win against Oklahoma (88-87 in OT). Loss at Alabama (90-64). Win against Mississippi State (84-79).

Win against Oklahoma (88-87 in OT). Loss at Alabama (90-64). Win against Mississippi State (84-79).
80.4 (98th in country)

80.4 (98th in country) Points allowed per game: 74.0 (193rd in country)

74.0 (193rd in country) Shooting percentages: 49.3/34.7/67.4 (25th/140th/335th in country)

49.3/34.7/67.4 (25th/140th/335th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 41.9/36.4/74.5 (70th/328th/314th in country)

41.9/36.4/74.5 (70th/328th/314th in country) Rebounds per game: 36.7 (129th in country)

36.7 (129th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 32.1 (56th in country)

32.1 (56th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.7 (213th in country)

11.7 (213th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 12.5 (253rd in country)

12.5 (253rd in country) Blocks per game: 3.5 (148th in country)

3.5 (148th in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.1 (139th in country)

3.1 (139th in country) NET ranking: No. 68

Players to know

Meechie Johnson, guard

Meechi Johnson has had an interesting career arc. He started at Ohio State for the 2020-21, 2021-22 seasons, then transferred to South Carolina for 2022-23 and 2023-24. He went back to Ohio State for 2024-25, then took an indefinite leave of absence from the team after 10 games before rejoining South Carolina for this season.

In his redshirt senior season, Johnson leads the Gamecocks by a pretty wide margin with 16.5 points per game and 99 assists, which is 40 more than his next closest teammate. The 6-foot-2 guard’s 30 steals also lead South Carolina, while he adds 3.2 rebounds.

Johnson has almost 60 more shot attempts than his next closest teammate and about 30 more 3-point attempts than any other Gamecock. Expect him to have the ball in his hands a lot.

Mike Sharavjamts, guard

After starting his career with stops at Dayton, San Francisco and Utah, Mike Sharavjamts is South Carolina’s second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game. The 6-9 senior shooting guard leads the team with 5.4 rebounds per contest and is second with 59 assists. His 24 blocks leads the team.

The Mongolia native is third on the team in shot attempts, but isn’t afraid to put up attempts from the outside, though his success rate is low (29.3 percent) beyond the arc.