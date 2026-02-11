What to know/How to watch: Mizzou at Texas A&M

Mizzou returns to the court looking for another road win as it takes on Texas A&M. Here are basics about the matchup, team stats and players to know.

Game Basics

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. TV: SECN

SECN Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series History: Texas A&M leads the all-time series 27-20. The Aggies have won the past five matchups, all since Dennis Gates took the helm of the Mizzou program.

Texas A&M (17-6, 7-3 SEC) Team Stats

Last three games: Win against Georgia (92-77). Losses to Alabama (100-97) and Florida (86-67).

Win against (92-77). Losses to (100-97) and (86-67). Points per game: 90.9 (7th in country)

90.9 (7th in country) Points allowed per game: 78.1 (291st in country)

78.1 (291st in country) Shooting percentages: 46.7/37.0/75.3 (97th/40th/68th in country)

46.7/37.0/75.3 (97th/40th/68th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 43.4/32.2/74.0 (152nd/109th/299th in country)

43.4/32.2/74.0 (152nd/109th/299th in country) Rebounds per game: 38.6 (58th in country)

38.6 (58th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 36.8 (314th in country)

36.8 (314th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 14.5 (35th in country)

14.5 (35th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 11.2 (139th in country)

11.2 (139th in country) Blocks per game: 3.4 (171st in country)

3.4 (171st in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.8 (289th in country)

3.8 (289th in country) NET ranking: No. 39

Mizzou (16-7, 6-4) Team Stats

Last three games: Loss to Alabama (90-64). Wins against Mississippi State (84-79) and South Carolina (78-59).

Loss to Alabama (90-64). Wins against (84-79) and (78-59). Points per game: 80.3 (99th in country)

80.3 (99th in country) Points allowed per game: 73.4 (171st in country)

73.4 (171st in country) Shooting percentages: 49.2/34.8/67.5 (25th/134th/332nd in country)

49.2/34.8/67.5 (25th/134th/332nd in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 41.4/35.6/74.9 (55th/299th/324th in country)

41.4/35.6/74.9 (55th/299th/324th in country) Rebounds per game: 37.0 (107th in country)

37.0 (107th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 31.9 (51st in country)

31.9 (51st in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.5 (219th in country)

11.5 (219th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 12.6 (267th in country)

12.6 (267th in country) Blocks per game: 3.7 (134th in country)

3.7 (134th in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.0 (132nd in country)

3.0 (132nd in country) NET ranking: No. 62

Texas A&M Players to know

Rashaun Agee, forward

After starting his career at Bowling Green and spending a year at USC, Rashaun Agee joined Texas A&M going into 2025.

He’s become the primary player on the Aggies, leading the team with 14.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He also has 56 assists, second on the team, 25 assists and a team-high 18 blocks.

The 6-foot-8, 231-pound graduate leads the team with 25.2 minutes played per game. The Aggies do a whole lot of rotating, with six players averaging between 21-25 minutes per game and another four playing more than 10 minutes per game.

Agee leads the team in total shot attempts and is shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 75.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Ruben Dominguez, guard

Coming to Texas A&M with 150 international professional games played, Ruben Dominguez won silver and gold medals in FIBA U16 and U19 competition and was the 2019 FIBA World Championship MVP.

As a sophomore, the 6-6, 213-pound guard is second on Texas A&M with 12.0 points per game. He also has 35 assists.

Dominguez is the team’s primary outside shooter, hitting 69-of-165 (41.8 percent) of his attempts from deep. That’s the team lead in makes and attempts, though not percentage. He only has 188 total field goal attempts, so expect him to mostly shoot from beyond the arc.

Rylan Griffen, guard

You might recognize Rylan Griffen’s name from the Border War last year. Or from his first two seasons at Alabama.

Now as a senior, the 6-5, 181-pound guard is third for the Aggies with 11.3 points per game. Texas A&M has five players averaging double figures in scoring.

Griffen is third on the team with 54 assists and first with 34 steals.

He leads the team shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc, but can score inside as well.