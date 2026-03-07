What to know/How to watch: Mizzou hosts Arkansas

The regular-season finale is here as Mizzou takes on Arkansas today.

Here are some basics about the game, team stats and Razorback players to know.

Game Basics

Where: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena When: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series History: Arkansas leads 37-28. Mizzou holds an 18-13 record in Columbia.

Arkansas (22-8, 12-5 SEC) Team Stats

Last three games: Win against Texas A&M (99-84). Loss to Florida (111-77). Win against Texas (105-85).

Win against (99-84). Loss to (111-77). Win against (105-85). Points per game: 90.3 (3rd in country)

90.3 (3rd in country) Points allowed per game: 79.8 (327th in country)

79.8 (327th in country) Shooting percentages: 50.3/38.0/74.9 (12th/20th/91st in country)

50.3/38.0/74.9 (12th/20th/91st in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 45.3/31.6/70.6 (254th/59th/89th in country)

45.3/31.6/70.6 (254th/59th/89th in country) Rebounds per game: 35.7 (152nd in country)

35.7 (152nd in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 34.7 (211th in country)

34.7 (211th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.8 (174th in country)

11.8 (174th in country) Turnovers give up per game: 9.0 (5th in country)

9.0 (5th in country) Blocks per game: 5.2 (14th in country)

5.2 (14th in country) Shots blocked per game: 2.8 (73rd in country)

2.8 (73rd in country) NET ranking: No. 20

Mizzou (20-10, 10-7) Team Stats

Last three games: Wins against Tennessee (73-69) and Mississippi State (88-64). Loss to Oklahoma (80-64).

Wins against (73-69) and (88-64). Loss to (80-64). Points per game: 79.8 (93rd in country)

79.8 (93rd in country) Points allowed per game: 74.8 (213th in country)

74.8 (213th in country) Shooting percentages: 49.1/35.1/68.5 (27th/125th/310th in country)

49.1/35.1/68.5 (27th/125th/310th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 43.2/36.5/74.9 (113th/338th/320th in country)

43.2/36.5/74.9 (113th/338th/320th in country) Rebounds per game: 35.7 (160th in country)

35.7 (160th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 32.0 (52nd in country)

32.0 (52nd in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.5 (204th in country)

11.5 (204th in country) Turnovers give up per game: 12.3 (257th in country)

12.3 (257th in country) Blocks per game: 3.5 (148th in country)

3.5 (148th in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.3 (211th in country)

3.3 (211th in country) NET ranking: No. 59

Arkansas players to know

Darius Acuff, guard

One of the expected lottery picks in the coming NBA Draft, Darius Acuff has continued as the leader for Arkansas’ offense. He leads the Razorbacks in minutes played, field goal attempts, 3-point attempts, free-throw attempts, assists and points.

He averages 22.2 points per game to go with 193 assists (almost triple his next closest teammate), while bringing down 3.0 rebounds per game.

Acuff is shooting 49.3/43.7/79.4 for the season.

The last time these teams played, Acuff had 20 points, five assists and four boards, while shooting 4-of-11 overall.

Meleek Thomas, guard

Another likely first-round pick, Meleek Thomas is second for most of the Razorbacks’ offensive categories. He’s second in shot attempts, 3-point attempts, assists and points, while leading the team in steals.

He averages 14.9 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds per contest and 73 total assists. Thomas has 46 steals and is shooting 42.9/40.1/83.8 this season.

In the last matchup, Thomas had 14 points and eight rebounds, while shooting 5-of-9.

Trevon Brazile, forward

You guys remember Trevon Brazile. I’m just gonna jump right into his stats.

Brazile is third on the Razorbacks with 12.9 points per game, while leading the team at 7.1 rebounds per contest. His 47 blocks lead the team, while his 43 steals are second. Brazile is shooting 53.3/35.0/75.2 for the season.

In the first matchup, he had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds, while shooting 3-of-9 from the field.