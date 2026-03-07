What to know/How to watch: Mizzou hosts Arkansas
The regular-season finale is here as Mizzou takes on Arkansas today.
Here are some basics about the game, team stats and Razorback players to know.
Game Basics
- Where: Mizzou Arena
- When: 11 a.m.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Tiger Radio Network
- Series History: Arkansas leads 37-28. Mizzou holds an 18-13 record in Columbia.
Arkansas (22-8, 12-5 SEC) Team Stats
- Last three games: Win against Texas A&M (99-84). Loss to Florida (111-77). Win against Texas (105-85).
- Points per game: 90.3 (3rd in country)
- Points allowed per game: 79.8 (327th in country)
- Shooting percentages: 50.3/38.0/74.9 (12th/20th/91st in country)
- Shooting percentages allowed: 45.3/31.6/70.6 (254th/59th/89th in country)
- Rebounds per game: 35.7 (152nd in country)
- Rebounds allowed per game: 34.7 (211th in country)
- Turnovers forced per game: 11.8 (174th in country)
- Turnovers give up per game: 9.0 (5th in country)
- Blocks per game: 5.2 (14th in country)
- Shots blocked per game: 2.8 (73rd in country)
- NET ranking: No. 20
Mizzou (20-10, 10-7) Team Stats
- Last three games: Wins against Tennessee (73-69) and Mississippi State (88-64). Loss to Oklahoma (80-64).
- Points per game: 79.8 (93rd in country)
- Points allowed per game: 74.8 (213th in country)
- Shooting percentages: 49.1/35.1/68.5 (27th/125th/310th in country)
- Shooting percentages allowed: 43.2/36.5/74.9 (113th/338th/320th in country)
- Rebounds per game: 35.7 (160th in country)
- Rebounds allowed per game: 32.0 (52nd in country)
- Turnovers forced per game: 11.5 (204th in country)
- Turnovers give up per game: 12.3 (257th in country)
- Blocks per game: 3.5 (148th in country)
- Shots blocked per game: 3.3 (211th in country)
- NET ranking: No. 59
Arkansas players to know
Darius Acuff, guard
One of the expected lottery picks in the coming NBA Draft, Darius Acuff has continued as the leader for Arkansas’ offense. He leads the Razorbacks in minutes played, field goal attempts, 3-point attempts, free-throw attempts, assists and points.
He averages 22.2 points per game to go with 193 assists (almost triple his next closest teammate), while bringing down 3.0 rebounds per game.
Acuff is shooting 49.3/43.7/79.4 for the season.
The last time these teams played, Acuff had 20 points, five assists and four boards, while shooting 4-of-11 overall.
Meleek Thomas, guard
Another likely first-round pick, Meleek Thomas is second for most of the Razorbacks’ offensive categories. He’s second in shot attempts, 3-point attempts, assists and points, while leading the team in steals.
He averages 14.9 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds per contest and 73 total assists. Thomas has 46 steals and is shooting 42.9/40.1/83.8 this season.
In the last matchup, Thomas had 14 points and eight rebounds, while shooting 5-of-9.
Trevon Brazile, forward
You guys remember Trevon Brazile. I’m just gonna jump right into his stats.
Brazile is third on the Razorbacks with 12.9 points per game, while leading the team at 7.1 rebounds per contest. His 47 blocks lead the team, while his 43 steals are second. Brazile is shooting 53.3/35.0/75.2 for the season.
In the first matchup, he had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds, while shooting 3-of-9 from the field.
