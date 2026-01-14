What to know/How to watch: Mizzou vs. Auburn

The Tigers (12-4, 2-1 SEC) are back in action tonight at Mizzou Arena hosting Auburn (10-6, 1-2). Here are some basics about the game, team stats and players to know.

Game basics

Where: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena When: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series history: Auburn leads the series 11-6 and has won the past five games. Mizzou’s last win was Feb. 15, 2020.

Auburn (10-6, 1-2 SEC) Team Stats

Last three games: Losses to Georgia (104-100 in OT) and Texas A&M (90-88). Win against Arkansas (95-73).

Points per game: 87.5 (30th in country)

Points allowed per game: 79.1 (311th in country)

Shooting percentages: 47.6/34.8/72.5 (75th/130th/163rd in country)

Shooting percentages allowed: 45.2/34.4/77.0 (272nd/249th/356th in country)

Rebounds per game: 38.8 (75th in country)

Rebounds allowed per game: 32.7 (83rd in country)

Turnovers forced per game: 12.4 (177th in country)

Turnovers given up per game: 11.1 (99th in country)

Blocks per game: 4.6 (53rd in country)

Shots blocked per game: 3.8 (283rd in country)

3.8 (283rd in country) NET ranking: No. 36

Mizzou (12-4, 2-1) Team Stats

Last three games: Wins against Florida (76-74) and Kentucky (73-68). Loss to Ole Miss (76-69).

Points per game: 81.7 (89th in country)

Points allowed per game: 71.7 (133rd in country)

Shooting percentages: 51.3/36.0/66.3 (15th/78th/338th in country)

Shooting percentages allowed: 41.8/36.4/72.8 (92nd/331st/242nd in country)

Rebounds per game: 36.6 (180th in country)

Rebounds allowed per game: 30.4 (23rd in country)

Turnovers forced per game: 12.2 (186th in country)

Turnovers given up per game: 12.8 (247th in country)

Blocks per game: 3.4 (184th in country)

Shots blocked per game: 3.2 (162nd in country)

3.2 (162nd in country) NET ranking: No. 76

Players to know

Keyshawn Hall, forward

If there’s a key for the Auburn offense this year, it’s 6-foot-7, 240-pound senior forward Keyshawn Hall.

Auburn is Hall’s fourth team in four years. After starting his career at UNLV, he spent a year at George Mason, then a year at UCF.

He’s been a full-time starter each of the past three years.

While he’s taken 24 fewer total shots than the Auburn leader, Hall has 13 more made shots than anyone else on the team and has more than double the free-throw attempts and makes than anyone else on roster.

His 21.7 points per game is 12th in the country, while he also leads Auburn with 7.8 rebounds per game and is second with 43 assists. He’s also tied for first on the team with 13 blocks.

Auburn isn’t the same team it was last year, but Hall is a heck of a player and will cause issues on the interior for the Mizzou defense.

Tahaad Pettiford, guard

As the only primary returner from last year’s Auburn roster, Tahaad Pettiford has stepped into a much larger role as a mainstay in the starting lineup.

The 6-1, 170-pound guard leads Auburn with total shot attempts and has more than 20 more 3-point attempts than anyone else on roster. His 14.3 points is second behind Hall, while he leads the team with 51 assists.

Pettiford plays on the ball as the primary distributor, but that has also led to him having by far the most turnovers on the team.

Kevin Overton, guard/forward

One of Auburn’s primary additions in the last portal, Kevin Overton joined after a year at Drake and a year at Texas Tech.

Overton has taken a full-time starting role and is third on the team with 12.9 points per game. He’s taken over a couple of games on offense, scoring 29 points against NC State, 22 against Purdue and 23 against Queens (NC).

He also adds 3.5 rebounds per game and leads the team with 25 steals.