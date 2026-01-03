What to know/How to watch: Mizzou vs. Florida

SEC play begins as Mizzou hosts reigning champion Florida tonight. Here are some basics about the game, team stats and Florida players to know.

Game Basics

Where: Mizzou Arena

Tiger Radio Network Series history: Florida leads 12-5, including the most recent win in last year’s SEC Tournament. Mizzou won the last regular-season matchup, but hadn’t won since March 3, 2021 before that.

Florida (9-4) Team Stats

Last three games: Wins against Saint Francis (102-61), Colgate (90-60) and Dartmouth (94-72).

Wins against (102-61), (90-60) and (94-72). Points per game: 85.1 (59th in country)

85.1 (59th in country) Points allowed per game: 70.4 (111th in country)

70.4 (111th in country) Shooting percentages: 45.9/28.2/70.0 (167th/356th/234th in country)

45.9/28.2/70.0 (167th/356th/234th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 40.3/32.0/70.7 (57th/138th/142nd in country)

40.3/32.0/70.7 (57th/138th/142nd in country) Rebounds per game: 47.5 (1st in country)

47.5 (1st in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 30.3 (25th in country)

30.3 (25th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.4 (277th in country)

11.4 (277th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 13.5 (288th in country)

13.5 (288th in country) Blocks per game: 5.1 (29th in country)

5.1 (29th in country) Shots blocked per game: 2.9 (114th in country)

2.9 (114th in country) KenPom ranking: No. 13

Mizzou (10-3) Team Stats

Last three games: Wins against Alabama State (85-77) and Bethune-Cookman (82-60). Loss to Illinois (91-48).

Wins against (85-77) and (82-60). Loss to (91-48). Points per game: 83.8 (73rd in country)

83.8 (73rd in country) Points allowed per game: 71.5 (145th in country)

71.5 (145th in country) Shooting percentages: 51.8/36.6/67.9 (13th/67th/294th in country)

51.8/36.6/67.9 (13th/67th/294th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 41.7/36.8/72.4 (96th/331st/225th in country)

41.7/36.8/72.4 (96th/331st/225th in country) Rebounds per game: 37.2 (156th in country)

37.2 (156th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 29.6 (15th in country)

29.6 (15th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 12.9 (157th in country)

12.9 (157th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 13.0 (255th in country)

13.0 (255th in country) Blocks per game: 3.2 (213th in country)

3.2 (213th in country) Shots blocked per game: 2.8 (103rd in country)

2.8 (103rd in country) KenPom ranking: No. 64

Players to know

Thomas Haugh, forward

One of the big men who helped lead Florida to last year’s championship is back for his junior season as the 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward has taken a prominent roll in the offense.

Thomas Haugh’s 16.7 points lead the team, while he also brings down 6.4 rebounds and 10 blocks in 13 games. He plays the most of any Gator with an average of 33.2 minutes played per game.

This season, Haugh has reached 20 points four times, including a 24-point performance against Duke and a season-high 27 points against Arizona. He has reached 15 points another five times, but he’s posted just two double-doubles. He had 20 points and 13 rebounds against Florida State and 16 points with 12 boards against Providence.

Alex Condon, forward/center

Another of the big men from last year, Alex Condon is back to help lead the Gators again. The 6-11, 236-pound center has stated all 12 games he’s played an averages more than 30 minutes a game.

He is second on the team with 14.3 points and adds 8.9 rebounds per game, second on the team behind fellow big man Rueben Chinyelu (another name to know).

Condon is second on the team with 44 assists, and leads the Gators with 16 blocks.

Xaivian Lee/Boogie Fland, guards

I’m sneaking in both guards so we end up mentioning all five starters here.

Xaivian Lee came from Princeton where he started his career. In his first year with the Gators, the 6-4, 180-pound guard is averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He is first on the team with 45 assists and second with 13 steals.

Lee is second to Boogie Fland in steals. Fland leads the way at 23.

The 6-3, 185-pound sophomore guard spent his first season at Arkansas before transferring to Florida.

So far, he has averaged 11.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, while dishing out 35 assists.

Florida has five primary starters and plays them all at least 23.8 minutes per game. It’s at most about a seven-man primary rotation with a couple of extras getting a handful of minutes here and there. So Lee, Fland, Haugh, Condon and Chinyelu will play the majority of the game.