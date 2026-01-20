What to know/How to watch: Mizzou vs. Georgia

Mizzou is looking to bounce back as it returns home to face Georgia.

Here are some basics to know about the game, team stats and Bulldogs to know for tonight’s matchup.

Game Basics

Where: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. TV: SECN

SECN Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series history: Mizzou leads the all-time series 12-10. The Tigers won the last matchup 87-74 in February 2025.

Georgia Team Stats

Last three games: Win at South Carolina (75-70). Loss hosting Ole Miss (97-95). Win hosting Arkansas (90-76).

Points per game: 96.0 (1st in country)

Points allowed per game: 76.2 (251st in country)

Shooting percentages: 47.8/32.2/75.7 (63rd/267th/60th in country)

Shooting percentages allowed: 41.1/30.9/67.0 (56th/72nd/10th in country)

Rebounds per game: 42.2 (13th in country)

Rebounds allowed per game: 38.4 (336th in country)

Turnovers forced per game: 15.6 (18th in country)

Turnovers given up per game: 11.4 (133rd in country)

Blocks per game: 7.6 (1st in country)

Shots blocked per game: 4.2 (329th in country)

4.2 (329th in country) NET ranking: No. 27

Mizzou (13-5, 3-2) Team Stats

Last three games: Loss at Ole Miss (76-69). Win hosting Auburn (84-74). Loss at LSU (78-70).

Points per game: 81.2 (93rd in country)

Points allowed per game: 72.2 (139th in country)

Shooting percentages: 51.2/36.4/67.4 (11th/57th/324th in country)

Shooting percentages allowed: 41.8/36.1/73.1 (74th/320th/244th in country)

Rebounds per game: 35.9 (199th in country)

Rebounds allowed per game: 30.9 (25th in country)

Turnovers forced per game: 11.9 (210th in country)

Turnovers given up per game: 12.7 (251st in country)

Blocks per game: 3.5 (163rd in country)

Shots blocked per game: 3.2 (153rd in country)

3.2 (153rd in country) NET ranking: No. 66

Players to know

Jeremiah Wilkinson, Guard

You might recognize Jeremiah Wilkinson’s name from his 19-point performance for Cal at Mizzou Arena last year.

He transferred to the SEC and has become the leader of one of the elite offenses in college basketball. Wilkinson has started 16-of-18 games and averages 17.9 points per game. He also leads the team with 33 assists and has dished out 32 assists. The Bulldogs have five players with at least 30 assists.

Wilkinson leads the team with 102 made shots, 43 made 3s and 75 made free throws. He is shooting 44.0/36.8/76.5.

Expect the 6-foot-1 sophomore to have the ball in his hands a lot.

Blue Cain, Guard

One of the only key returners from last year’s Georgia team, Blue Cain has stepped into an even bigger role.

He’s upped his per game averages to 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. That’s second on the team in points, second in rebounds and third in assists. He is also second with 31 total steals.

The 6-5 junior is shooting 48.4/27.3/90.0.

Somotochukwu Cyril, Center

Another key returner, Somotchukwu Cyril appeared in every game last year, but he’s jumped into the starting lineup this year.

The 6-11 sophomore averages 9.6 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per game. He also leads the team with 52 blocks. His 2.89 blocks per game are a big part of Georgia’s country leading team total.

Cyril is also shooting 77.2 percent from the field and has almost 100 field goal attempts. If he gets the ball in the paint, expect him to hit a shot.