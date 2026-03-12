What to know/How to watch: Mizzou vs. Kentucky in SEC Tourney

Mizzou is set to match up with Kentucky looking to boost its NCAA Tournament resume with a win in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Here are some basics about the game, team stats and Wildcat players to know.

Game Basics

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

When: 11:30 a.m.

TV: SECN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series history: Kentucky leads 16-4, but Mizzou took the most recent matchup in January.

Kentucky (20-12, 10-8 SEC) Team Stats

Last three games: Losses to Texas A&M (96-85) and Florida (84-77). Win against LSU (87-92) in first round of SEC Tournament.

Last three games: Losses to Texas A&M (96-85) and Florida (84-77). Win against LSU (87-92) in first round of SEC Tournament.
Points per game: 81.4 (66th in country)

Points allowed per game: 74.0 (178th in country)

Shooting percentages: 46.7/34.6/72.4 (102nd/139th/194th in country)

Shooting percentages allowed: 42.5/31.9/73.3 (68th/83rd/259th in country)

Rebounds per game: 38.1 (47th in country)

Rebounds allowed per game: 33.9 (147th in country)

Turnovers forced per game: 10.7 (266th in country)

Turnovers given up per game: 10.5 (104th in country)

Blocks per game: 4.3 (51st in country)

Shots blocked per game: 3.2 (178th in country)

3.2 (178th in country) NET ranking: No. 28

Mizzou (20-11, 10-8) Team Stats

Last three games: Win against Mississippi State (88-64). Losses to Oklahoma (80-64) and Arkansas (88-84).

Win against (88-64). Losses to (80-64) and (88-84). Points per game: 79.9 (90th in country)

Points allowed per game: 75.3 (222nd in country)

Shooting percentages: 49.1/34.9/68.7 (25th/133rd/303rd in country)

Shooting percentages allowed: 43.4/36.7/74.5 (126th/345th/305th in country)

Rebounds per game: 35.6 (160th in country)

Rebounds allowed per game: 32.2 (58th in country)

Turnovers forced per game: 11.5 (204th in country)

Turnovers given up per game: 12.3 (265th in country)

Blocks per game: 3.5 (151st in country)

Shots blocked per game: 3.4 (219th in country)

3.4 (219th in country) NET ranking: No. 59

Kentucky players to know

Otega Oweh, guard

The primary player to know is 6-foot-4 guard Otega Oweh. The second-team All-SEC guard has been fantastic all season.

He leads Kentucky with 18.3 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds per contest, 87 assists and a team-high 57 steals.

In Kentucky’s first-round win against LSU, Oweh had 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting to go with eight rebounds and three assists.

Denzel Aberdeen, guard

The secondary option on offense for the Wildcats is Denzel Aberdeen. The 6-5 senior guard averages 13.0 points per game to go with a team-high 111 assists.

In Aberdeen’s lone season with Kentucky (he spent his first three years at Florida), he’s scored in double figures more often than not, including a 16-point showing in the SEC Tournament first round.

Brandon Garrison, forward

Statistically, 6-10 junior forward Brandon Garrison doesn’t really fit into my usual players to know.

He’s started just five games this year and averages 4.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He does have 18 blocks, which is third on the Wildcats.

But more importantly was his performance in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Garrison had hit just two 3-pointers in the regular season, then against LSU he hit two in the span of one game minute. And they came at a key point as Kentucky let the Bayou Bengals hang around.

Garrison became the energy player, causing an immediate impact any time he came on or left the court. He posted 17 points, his second-best game this season, on 7-of-9 shooting overall, while bringing down five rebounds.

After that performance, he deserves recognition as a player Mizzou needs to look out for today.