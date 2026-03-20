What to know/How to watch: Mizzou vs. Miami in Round of 64

All week, we’ve done deep dives of the matchup between Mizzou and Miami set for tonight. You can find those in our running pre-game thread here.

But now that game day is here, it’s time to hit some basics.

Here are some basics about the game, team stats and players to know.

Game Basics

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Enterprise Center, St. Louis When: 9:10 p.m.

9:10 p.m. TV: TruTV

TruTV Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series history: Mizzou leads 1-0 with the only matchup coming in the Round of 64 in the 2002 NCAA Tournament.

No. 7 seed Miami (25-8) Team Stats

Last three games: Loss to Louisville (92-89). Win against Louisville (78-73). Loss to Virginia (84-62).

Loss to (92-89). Win against Louisville (78-73). Loss to (84-62). Points per game: 81.9 (51st in country)

81.9 (51st in country) Points allowed per game: 71.2 (107th in country)

71.2 (107th in country) Shooting percentages: 50.1/34.7/68.5 (12th/148th/310th in country)

50.1/34.7/68.5 (12th/148th/310th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 44.5/35.4/69.7 (198th/294th/46th in country)

44.5/35.4/69.7 (198th/294th/46th in country) Rebounds per game: 37.3 (77th in country)

37.3 (77th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 29.8 (10th in country)

29.8 (10th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 12.7 (91st in country)

12.7 (91st in country) Turnovers given up per game: 11.2 (158th in country)

11.2 (158th in country) Blocks per game: 3.4 (171st in country)

3.4 (171st in country) Shots blocked per game: 4.2 (334th in country)

4.2 (334th in country) Net ranking: No. 32

No. 10 seed Mizzou (20-12) Team Stats

Last three games: Losses to Oklahoma (80-64), Arkansas (88-84) and Kentucky (78-72).

Losses to (80-64), (88-84) and (78-72). Points per game: 79.7 (88th in country)

79.7 (88th in country) Points allowed per game: 75.3 (226th in country)

75.3 (226th in country) Shooting percentages: 49.0/35.0/68.6 (22nd/120th/306th in country)

49.0/35.0/68.6 (22nd/120th/306th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 43.6/36.5/74.7 (139th/347th/309th in country)

43.6/36.5/74.7 (139th/347th/309th in country) Rebounds per game: 35.6 (160th in country)

35.6 (160th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 32.0 (51st in country)

32.0 (51st in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.4 (206th in country)

11.4 (206th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 12.4 (270th in country)

12.4 (270th in country) Blocks per game: 3.5 (157th in country)

3.5 (157th in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.6 (255th in country)

3.6 (255th in country) Net ranking: No. 58

Miami players to know

Malik Reneau, forward

The leader on the team is 6-foot-9 lefty forward Malik Reneau who transferred in from Indiana going into the season.

He’s started all 33 games for Miami this year and is shooting 54.9 percent from the field, while leading the team in free-throw attempts and hitting 78.8 percent from the line.

Those percentages have led to his team-high 18.8 points per game, while he also brings down 6.6 rebounds per contest and has 32 steals and 25 blocks.

Reneau is going to get a paint touch just about every time Miami has the ball. Be on the lookout for him.

Tre Donaldson, guard

When Reneau doesn’t have the ball, Tre Donaldson does. Anthony Robinson’s high school teammate at Florida State University High transferred in from Michigan going into this season after starting his career with two years at Auburn.

The 6-3 guard is one of just two Hurricanes with more than 100 3-point attempts this year and he leads the team with 154. He’s also shooting 45.8 percent overall to lead to 16.5 points per contest. He brings down 3.5 rebounds per game and dishes out 5.82 assists per game, which puts him in the top 30 nationally.

Donaldson rarely scores fewer than 10 points and doesn’t often shoot less than 10 times in a game.

Shelton Henderson, forward

One of the premier freshmen around college basketball, Shelton Henderson has started all 33 games this year and is shooting 56.3 percent from the field to score 13.7 points per game. He also brings down 4.8 rebounds per contest and has 66 assists and 37 steals.

The 6-6, 240-pound forward will be an important presence in the paint trying to pull defenders away from Reneau.