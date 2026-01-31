What to know/How to watch: Mizzou vs. Mississippi State

Mizzou is looking to bounce back after a loss. Here are basics about the matchup with Mississippi State, team stats and players to know.

Game Basics

Where: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena When: 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. TV: SECN

SECN Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series History: Mississippi State leads the series 14-8. But Mizzou has won the two most recent matchups.

Mississippi State (11-10, 3-5 SEC) Team Stats

Last three games: Losses to Texas A&M (88-68) and Vanderbilt (88-56). Win against LSU (80-66).

Losses to (88-68) and (88-56). Win against (80-66). Points per game: 77.8 (149th in country)

77.8 (149th in country) Points allowed per game: 77.9 (289th in country)

77.9 (289th in country) Shooting percentages: 44.3/30.5/68.8 (247th/334th/298th in country)

44.3/30.5/68.8 (247th/334th/298th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 42.6/29.9/73.9 (117th/31st/285th in country)

42.6/29.9/73.9 (117th/31st/285th in country) Rebounds per game: 40.7 (24th in country)

40.7 (24th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 37.9 (332nd in country)

37.9 (332nd in country) Turnovers forced per game: 9.4 (351st in country)

9.4 (351st in country) Turnovers given up per game: 11.7 (158th in country)

11.7 (158th in country) Blocks per game: 4.5 (51st in country)

4.5 (51st in country) Shots blocked per game: 4.0 (324th in country)

4.0 (324th in country) NET ranking: No. 94

Mizzou (14-7, 4-4) Team Stats

Last three games: Loss to Georgia (74-72). Win against Oklahoma (88-87 in OT). Loss to Alabama (90-64).

Loss to (74-72). Win against (88-87 in OT). Loss to (90-64). Points per game: 80.2 (104th in country)

80.2 (104th in country) Points allowed per game: 73.8 (191st in country)

73.8 (191st in country) Shooting percentages: 49.6/34.8/66.8 (23rd/145th/340th in country)

49.6/34.8/66.8 (23rd/145th/340th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 41.8/36.3/74.8 (75th/320th/321st in country)

41.8/36.3/74.8 (75th/320th/321st in country) Rebounds per game: 36.7 (137th in country)

36.7 (137th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 31.8 (46th in country)

31.8 (46th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.6 (225th in country)

11.6 (225th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 12.7 (260th in country)

12.7 (260th in country) Blocks per game: 3.4 (180th in country)

3.4 (180th in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.1 (136th in country)

3.1 (136th in country) NET ranking: No. 73

Players to know

Josh Hubbard, guard

As a second-team All-SEC returner, Josh Hubbard has continued as a premier player. He’s currently the No. 3 scorer in the SEC at 20.7 points per game and has failed to reach 10 points just twice this year. On the other end, he has scored 20 or more points 11 times, including three 30-point performances.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound guard has more than 100 more shot attempts than any of his teammates, and almost 50 more 3-point attempts. He leads the team with 75 assists, more than double any other Bulldog, and is second with 28 steals.

Jayden Epps, guard

Jayden Epps is on his third team in three years after playing at Illinois in 2023-24 and Georgetown in 2024-25. He’s jumped mostly into the starting lineup, though has come off the bench the past three games.

The 6-2, 190-pounder is second on the team with 14.8 points per game as the only Bulldog other than Hubbard averaging in double figures. He is second in shot attempts and 3-point attempts.

Quincy Ballard, forward

Quincy Ballard started his career with Florida State in 2020 before transferring to Wichita State going into 2022. After three years with the Shockers, he joined the Bulldogs and has become a key part of the front court.

He leads the Bulldogs with 6.8 rebounds per game to go with 6.2 points per contest. The 7-0, 260-pound forward is second on the team with 25 blocks.