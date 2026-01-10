What to know/How to watch: Mizzou vs. Ole Miss

Mizzou has already set a program record with a 2-0 start to SEC play. The Tigers will look to extend that tonight when they take on Ole Miss.

Here are some basics about the game, team stats and Rebels to know.

Game Basics

Where: Sandy and John Black Pavillion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss.

Sandy and John Black Pavillion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss. When: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. TV: SECN

SECN Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series history: Ole Miss leads 17-9, but Mizzou has won six of the last eight, including the most recent matchup.

Ole Miss (8-7, 0-2 SEC) Team Stats

Last three games: Win against Alcorn State (79-43). Losses to Oklahoma (86-70) and Arkansas (94-87).

Win against (79-43). Losses to (86-70) and (94-87). Points per game: 75.1 (230th in country)

75.1 (230th in country) Points allowed per game: 69.6 (95th in country)

69.6 (95th in country) Shooting percentages: 45.2/34.3/73.8 (199th/172nd/117th in country)

45.2/34.3/73.8 (199th/172nd/117th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 42.5/34.8/68.2 (119th/271st/46th in country)

42.5/34.8/68.2 (119th/271st/46th in country) Rebounds per game: 35.5 (235th in country)

35.5 (235th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 34.3 (171st in country)

34.3 (171st in country) Turnovers forced per game: 12.6 (172nd in country)

12.6 (172nd in country) Turnovers give up per game: 10.7 (76th in country)

10.7 (76th in country) Blocks per game: 4.9 (32nd in country)

4.9 (32nd in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.0 (125th in country)

3.0 (125th in country) NET ranking: No. 104

Mizzou (12-3, 2-0) Team Stats

Last three games: Loss to Illinois (91-48). Wins against Florida (76-74) and Kentucky (73-68).

Loss to (91-48). Wins against (76-74) and (73-68). Points per game: 82.5 (85th in country)

82.5 (85th in country) Points allowed per game: 71.4 (132nd in country)

71.4 (132nd in country) Shooting percentages: 51.4/36.5/67.4 (16th/60th/315th in country)

51.4/36.5/67.4 (16th/60th/315th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 41.7/36.1/72.4 (92nd/317th/221st in country)

41.7/36.1/72.4 (92nd/317th/221st in country) Rebounds per game: 36.7 (180th in country)

36.7 (180th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 30.2 (20th in country)

30.2 (20th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 12.6 (172nd in country)

12.6 (172nd in country) Turnovers give up per game: 12.7 (238th in country)

12.7 (238th in country) Blocks per game: 3.3 (210th in country)

3.3 (210th in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.0 (125th in country)

3.0 (125th in country) NET ranking: No. 67

Players to know

Malik Dia, forward

After two seasons at Belmont to begin his career, Malik Dia joined Ole Miss going into last season and was an instant impact player.

As he gets into Year 2 with the Rebels, the 6-foot-9, 250-pound senior forward leads the team with 14.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He’s reached 20 points three times, including a 27-point performance against Alabama A&M. And he’s added at least 15 points another five times.

Dia has three double-doubles this season.

The senior leads the Rebels in shot attempts by more than 40 attempts, even with a missed game. He also attempts about 2.5 3-pointers per game, though he has made just 27.8 percent of them.

Ilias Kamardine, guard

An international addition to this year’s roster, Ilias Kamardine played for JDA Dijon in France last season.

The 6-5, 185-pound senior guard was a key part of the Ole Miss offense through the early portion of the season, scoring at least 10 points in eight of the team’s first nine games. But since then, he’s reached 10 points just once, with 16 points against Arkansas on Wednesday.

His points per game average has dropped to 11.3, while he brings down 3.6 rebounds per contest. But he does lead the Rebels with 61 assists, the next highest total is 29. And Kamardine leads the team with 22 steals.

Aj Storr, guard

You might recognize that name from last year’s Border War. Aj Storr played for Kansas last season after starting his career at St. John’s, then playing a year at Wisconsin.

The 6-5, 205-pound senior is on his fourth team in four years. He averages 11.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, while he’s second on the team with 29 assists.

Storr scored at least 10 points in nine of the Rebels’ first 11 games. But in the past four matchups, he has just 23 total points, including a 12-point game against Arkansas on Wednesday.