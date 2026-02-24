What to know/How to watch: Mizzou vs. Tennessee

Here are some basics about tonight’s Mizzou matchup with Tennessee, then team stats and Volunteer players to know.

Game Basics

Where: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. TV: SECN

SECN Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series History: Tennessee leads the series 13-10 and has won the past two matchups.

Tennessee (20-7, 10-4) Team Stats

Last three games: Wins against LSU (73-63), Oklahoma (89-66) and Vanderbilt (69-65)

Wins against (73-63), (89-66) and (69-65) Points per game: 80.9 (77th in country)

80.9 (77th in country) Points allowed per game: 69.0 (62nd in country)

69.0 (62nd in country) Shooting percentages: 47.0/34.9/69.9 (77th/130th/266th in country)

47.0/34.9/69.9 (77th/130th/266th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 40.5/30.4/68.4 (30th/29th/19th in country)

40.5/30.4/68.4 (30th/29th/19th in country) Rebounds per game: 42.9 (4th in country)

42.9 (4th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 29.5 (8th in country)

29.5 (8th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.3 (228th in country)

11.3 (228th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 12.3 (248th in country)

12.3 (248th in country) Blocks per game: 3.5 (158th in country)

3.5 (158th in country) Shots blocked per game: 4.0 (324th in country)

4.0 (324th in country) NET ranking: No. 17

Mizzou (18-9, 8-6) Team Stats

Last three games: Loss to Texas (85-68). Win against Vanderbilt (81-80). Loss against Arkansas (94-86).

Loss to (85-68). Win against Vanderbilt (81-80). Loss against (94-86). Points per game: 80.3 (88th in country)

80.3 (88th in country) Points allowed per game: 75.3 (226th in country)

75.3 (226th in country) Shooting percentages: 49.2/35.3/68.1 (26th/111th/317th in country)

49.2/35.3/68.1 (26th/111th/317th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 42.5/36.4/76.4 (84th/329th/351st in country)

42.5/36.4/76.4 (84th/329th/351st in country) Rebounds per game: 36.1 (139th in country)

36.1 (139th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 32.0 (50th in country)

32.0 (50th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.0 (258th in country)

11.0 (258th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 12.3 (248th in country)

12.3 (248th in country) Blocks per game: 3.6 (143rd in country)

3.6 (143rd in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.2 (168th in country)

3.2 (168th in country) NET ranking: No. 61

Tennessee players to know

Ja’kobi Gillespie, guard

Tennessee needed a new backcourt after losing Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler. So the Volunteers turned to the portal and got Ja’kobi Gillespie from Maryland.

He’s become the team’s primary player, dominating total minutes, shot attempts, 3-point attempts, points per game and assists.

He leads the team at 18.1 points per contest, while shooting 41.3 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound senior guard’s 144 assists is double the next closest Volunteer and his 51 steals are by far the most on the team.

He’s posted double-digit points in every game this season except the season opener.

Nate Ament, forward

The other key addition for Tennessee this season came from the high school ranks in freshman forward Nate Ament.

The 6-10, 207-pounder jumped into the starting lineup from Game 1 and is second on the team in minutes, shot attempts, 3-point attempts, points per game and blocks. He leads the team in free-throw attempts and rebounds per game.

Ament’s 18.0 points per game nearly matches Gillespie, while hist 6.5 rebounds per contest lead the way by almost half a board per contest. Ament is shooting just about 80 percent from the free-throw line on 199 attempts this season.

Felix Okpara, forward

The key returning presence for the Volunteers comes in the front court with Felix Okpara.

Okpara was a full-time starter last season and is once again this year. The 6-11, 243-pounder isn’t a massive scoring threat at just 6.9 points per contest, but he contributes 5.8 rebounds per game and a team-high 34 blocks as the primary rim protector.

His offensive presence isn’t the worry, that focus will mostly be on Gillespie and Ament, but Okpara is Tennessee’s best option to stop Mizzou’s interior offense.