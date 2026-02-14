What to know/How to watch: Mizzou vs. Texas

Mizzou is spending Valentine’s Day on the basketball court with a matchup against Texas. Here are some basics about the game, team stats and players to know.

Game Basics

Where: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena When: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series History: Mizzou leads series 14-13. Texas won the only matchup since the series became an SEC battle. Mizzou last won in the Big 12 Tournament in 2012.

Texas (15-9, 6-5 SEC) Team Stats

Last three games: Wins against Oklahoma (79-69), South Carolina (84-75) and Ole Miss (79-68).

Wins against (79-69), (84-75) and (79-68). Points per game: 85.2 (24th in country)

85.2 (24th in country) Points allowed per game: 74.6 (210th in country)

74.6 (210th in country) Shooting percentages: 49.4/34.6/74.7 (25th/150th/93rd in country)

49.4/34.6/74.7 (25th/150th/93rd in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 43.2/34.8/72.2 (127th/250th/189th in country)

43.2/34.8/72.2 (127th/250th/189th in country) Rebounds per game: 39.2 (44th in country)

39.2 (44th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 30.1 (13th in country)

30.1 (13th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 10.2 (322nd in country)

10.2 (322nd in country) Turnovers give up per game: 11.3 (144th in country)

11.3 (144th in country) Blocks per game: 2.8 (279th in country)

2.8 (279th in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.1 (140th in country)

3.1 (140th in country) NET ranking: No. 38

Mizzou (17-7, 7-4) Team Stats

Last three games: Wins against Mississippi State (84-79), South Carolina (78-59) and Texas A&M (86-85).

Wins against (84-79), South Carolina (78-59) and (86-85). Points per game: 80.5 (94th in country)

80.5 (94th in country) Points allowed per game: 73.9 (188th in country)

73.9 (188th in country) Shooting percentages: 49.4/34.8/67.3 (24th/139th/337th in country)

49.4/34.8/67.3 (24th/139th/337th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 41.8/36.1/75.1 (64th/324th/324th in country)

41.8/36.1/75.1 (64th/324th/324th in country) Rebounds per game: 37.1 (97th in country)

37.1 (97th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 31.7 (45th in country)

31.7 (45th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.4 (226th in country)

11.4 (226th in country) Turnovers give up per game: 12.5 (255th in country)

12.5 (255th in country) Blocks per game: 3.6 (130th in country)

3.6 (130th in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.0 (134th in country)

3.0 (134th in country) NET ranking: No. 57

Texas players to know

Dailyn Swain, guard/foward

After two seasons, one as a full-time starter, at Xavier, Dailyn Swain hit the portal and came to Texas.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pounder is the lone Longhorn to play more than 30 minutes per game and he takes advantage of that time on the floor by leading the team in most categories.

His 17.3 points per game leads the team, as do his 7.3 rebounds per contest. Swain’s 83 assists are 31 more than his next closest teammate, and his 45 steals are almost double any other Longhorn.

He shoots 57.4 percent from the field and almost 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Expect Swain to have the ball in his hands a lot.

Matas Vokietaitis, center

After earning AAC Freshman of the Year at FAU, Matas Vokietaitis transferred to Texas for his sophomore season.

The 7-0, 255-pound center is second for the Longhorns in both points (15.3 per game) and rebounds (6.8 per game) and he leads the team with 21 blocks.

Vokietaitis shots 64.4 percent from the field, all coming close to the basket as he has not attempted a 3. He does a lot of work at the free-throw line, leading the team with 200 attempts, which is 76 more than Swain in seconds and 132 more than the Longhorn in third.

Tramon Mark, guard

One of the key Longhorns returning from last season, Tramon Mark is in his sixth year of college basketball.

Mark averages 13.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game to go with 52 total assists, which is second on the team, as are his 23 steals.

The 6-5, 210-pound guard posted just three points and four rebounds when Mizzou and Texas matched up last season.

Jordan Pope, guard

Another key returner from last season, Jordan Pope is the final Longhorn averaging in double figures with 12.5 points per game.

The 6-1, 180-pound guard has dished out 50 assists, while he leads the team in made 3s with 52 and 3-point attempts with 151. No other Longhorn has attempted more than 100 or made more than 41.