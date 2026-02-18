What to know/How to watch: Mizzou vs. Vanderbilt

Mizzou looks to get back on track after a loss to Texas as the Tigers host No. 19 Vanderbilt. Here are some basics about the game, team stats and Commodore players to know.

Game Basics

Where: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena When: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. TV: SECN

SECN Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Tiger Radio Network Series History: Mizzou leads the series 10-9 and has not lost a matchup at Mizzou Arena. Vanderbilt won the most recent matchup in Nashville last season.

Vanderbilt (21-4, 8-4) Team Stats

Last three games: L oss to Oklahoma (92-91). Wins against Auburn (84-76) and Texas A&M (82-69).

oss to (92-91). Wins against (84-76) and (82-69). Points per game: 88.7 (12th in country)

88.7 (12th in country) Points allowed per game: 73.8 (179th in country)

73.8 (179th in country) Shooting percentages: 48.6/36.1/77.9 (37th/72nd/13th in country)

48.6/36.1/77.9 (37th/72nd/13th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 41.6/29.6/76.2 (56th/13th/342nd in country)

41.6/29.6/76.2 (56th/13th/342nd in country) Rebounds per game: 36.3 (134th in country)

36.3 (134th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 34.1 (175th in country)

34.1 (175th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 13.3 (83rd in country)

13.3 (83rd in country) Turnovers given up per game: 9.7 (27th in country)

9.7 (27th in country) Blocks per game: 5.1 (19th in country)

5.1 (19th in country) Shots blocked per game: 2.3 (7th in country)

2.3 (7th in country) NET ranking: No. 13

Mizzou (17-8, 7-5) Team Stats

Last three games: Wins against South Carolina (78-59) and Texas A&M (86-85). Loss to Texas (85-68).

Wins against (78-59) and Texas A&M (86-85). Loss to (85-68). Points per game: 80.0 (96th in country)

80.0 (96th in country) Points allowed per game: 74.3 (201st in country)

74.3 (201st in country) Shooting percentages: 49.2/34.9/67.4 (25th/131st/337th in country)

49.2/34.9/67.4 (25th/131st/337th in country) Shooting percentages allowed: 42.0/36.1/75.8 (72nd/322nd/340th in country)

42.0/36.1/75.8 (72nd/322nd/340th in country) Rebounds per game: 36.6 (118th in country)

36.6 (118th in country) Rebounds allowed per game: 31.8 (48th in country)

31.8 (48th in country) Turnovers forced per game: 11.2 (239th in country)

11.2 (239th in country) Turnovers given up per game: 12.3 (249th in country)

12.3 (249th in country) Blocks per game: 3.6 (138th in country)

3.6 (138th in country) Shots blocked per game: 3.0 (133rd in country)

3.0 (133rd in country) NET ranking: No. 66

Vanderbilt players to know

Tyler Tanner, guard

After a strong freshman season with the Commodores, Tyler Tanner has jumped into a starting role as a sophomore and run with it.

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard leads Vanderbilt at 18.3 points per game to go with 3.5 rebounds per contest. He has almost double the assists of any of his teammates with 134 (next is 77), while poking away a team-high 62 steals.

Tanner leads the team with 320 field goal attempts and has taken 113 3-pointers, which is second on the team.

Tyler Nickel, forward

Tyler Nickel transferred to Vanderbilt going into the 2024-25 season and started all 33 games for the Commodores.

He is once again a full-time starter and the 6-7, 222-pounder is averaging 14.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. He has dished out 32 assists, but his biggest strength is his 3-point shooting.

Nickel leads the team with 84 made 3s and 190 attempts, which leads to his team-high 44.2 percent rate from deep (for anyone with more than two attempts).

Devin McGlockton, forward

Another key returner, Devin McGlockton played a major role for Vanderbilt last year and is once again as a senior.

The 6-8, 230-pound forward is averaging 10.2 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds per game. He also has 19 blocks, which is tied for second on the team, and 36 assists.

He’s generally the fourth option on offense with 180 field goal attempts, but he hits 56.1 percent of his total shots and 80 percent from the free-throw line.