What we know about the Ahmad Hardy situation so far

There was a distinct lack of information early after Mizzou put out a team statement Monday about Ahmad Hardy being a victim of a shooting early Sunday morning.

But more came out through the day. So let’s review what we know so far. More information will come out across the next days and weeks, but here’s what we know as of Tuesday morning.

Basics

Most importantly, Hardy is in stable condition and in good spirits after a surgery Sunday, according to the team statement and multiple outlets.

Per the Laurel Call-Leader, Hardy was at a concert at the Kamakazy Biker Club in Laurel, Mississippi, when someone started shooting at the end of the night.

Laurel is a little more than an hour away from Lawrence County, where Hardy played high school football.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday as the venue was closing, per the Laurel Call-Leader.

Hardy was one of at least two victims hit, per the Laurel Call-Leader.

He was hit in the upper leg and was quickly taken to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, per multiple local outlets.

Three suspsects were arrested, but released on the same day with no charges filed, per the Jones County Sherriff’s Department.

Local officials say they don’t think Hardy was targeted. But the Laurel Police Department has declined to release a police report because it’s an ongoing investigation.

More reporting

From ESPN’s Pete Thamel, there is optimish Hardy will play football again, but the timeline for return and impact is unknown.

From an ABC17 interview with Laurel Police Sgt. Macon Davis, Hardy was at the concert to support someone he knew who was performing. Davis also said Hardy was a passenger in a vehicle departing the venue when he was shot.

WDAM-TV reported the three suspects’ names, Landice Magee, Jvon Sibley and Alvin Peyton. All three were on the Lawrence County 2023 football roster on MaxPreps. But again, all were released Monday with no charges filed.

What we don’t know yet