What we know on Ahmad Hardy's situation; Mizzou lands transfer guard: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren detail the most up-to-date reports on Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy, who underwent successful surgery following a gunshot wound suffered at a concert Sunday. The guys also discuss men’s basketball adding South Dakota transfer guard Jordan Crawford.

“It’s not impossible he could play this season just depending how how that rehab goes. And it’s not impossible that he misses this whole season,” McAreavy said. “And honestly, whether or not he plays football this year is, to me, kind of the least important part of the story. I know we’re a Mizzou sports site and podcast, so obviously, how it affects the Mizzou football team will be an important thing that we discuss over time. But when it comes to the situation itself, it seems like Ahmad is going to make a full recovery, which is the most important part. And that’s the part to care about right now. He seems like he’s going to be OK, that’s the biggest thing.

“Whether he’s able to make a full return to football activities, or when that happens, whether he’s able to get back to 100 percent of what he was before, all of those conversations can come later. But the most important thing right now is that he should be set to make a full recovery and be able to return to regular life.”