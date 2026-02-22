When to watch Mizzou players in the combine

Six Mizzou Tigers will participate in the NFL Scouting Combine starting Thursday. Here is a quick look at when each will participate in different drills.

The whole event will be Thursday through Monday. I will post a Monday update with everyone’s results after the completion of the final tests.

Any of the Mizzou players might choose to skip certain drills and instead participate in them during the Tigers’ pro day. I will cover pro day when it comes, but don’t currently have information on timing.

Josiah Trotter, Zion Young & Chris McClellan

Defensive linemen and linebackers are up first for all the tests.

The Mizzou trio of Josiah Trotter, Zion Young and Chris McClellan will begin with team interviews on Monday and Tuesday. Then they will participate in media interviews and more team interviews on Wednesday.

They will do on-field workouts Thursday.

Every position group will have the chance to do the measurable on-field drills. Those are the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the 20-yard shuttle, the broad jump and the three-cone drill.

Then they will bench press, if they choose to, on Friday.

Toriano Pride

Defensive backs will be next in the rotation.

Team interviews begin for defensive backs on Tuesday. Then there will be more team interviews Wednesday and team and media interviews on Thursday.

Toriano Pride will have the opportunity to participate in the on-field measurable drills on Friday.

The Mizzou corner will have the chance to bench press Saturday.

Kevin Coleman

Receivers are third in the rotation, one day behind defensive backs.

Team interviews for Kevin Coleman will begin Tuesday and occur each day, media interviews will occur Friday.

Receiver measurable on-field workouts will be Saturday.

Then there’s the bench press on Sunday.

Keagen Trost

Offensive linemen go last. Team interviews for Keagen Trost will begin Wednesday and Thursday, then media interviews and more team interviews will happen Saturday.

Linemen measurable on-field workouts will be Sunday.

Then the bench press will be Monday.