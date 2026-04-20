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Where Class of 2027 Mizzou commits, targets rank in updated Rivals300

Missouri Tigers football recruiting insider Kenny Van Dorenby: Kenny Van Doren35 minutes agothevandalorian

The national rankings received an update Monday. Top Missouri commits and targets in the 2027 class either shifted or remained idle after offseason evaluations. The Show-Me State now has five prospects ranked inside the Rivals300.

Here’s who the Tigers have on their recruiting board:

Mizzou commits

RecruitPositionHigh SchoolNew RankingPrevious Ranking
Jack BrownTECottleville (MO) Francis Howell Central167th119th
Chris Harris Jr.WRLee’s Summit (MO) West199th258th

The duo committed on the same day in March unplanned, while Brown was visiting the Tigers for spring practice. Harris has received new interest from Michigan coaches, but the four-star wideout hasn’t reported an offer from the Wolverines.

Class of 2027 targets

RecruitPositionHigh SchoolNew RankingPrevious Ranking
David FolorunshoDLChicago (IL) St. Patrick9th13th
Jaxon DollarTEDenver (N.C.) East Lincoln19th23rd
Frederick Ards IIIEDGEOrlando (FL) Jones62nd85th
Prince GoldsbyLBBlue Springs (MO) South81st80th
Quentin BurrellWRChicago (IL) Mount Carmel83rd83rd
Wyatt SmithEDGEFort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas87th108th

Folorunsho, who Missouri tried to host for a second spring visit in recent weeks, is a new five-star by On3 | Rivals. The defensive lineman made a meteoric rise in the rankings this offseason, debuting inside the Top 15 on the Rivals300. He scheduled an official visit for early June.

Goldsby has been switched from an edge rusher to a linebacker. The Tigers hosted the four-star for a spring practice in March, with edges coach Brian Early leading that charge for the staff.

Wyatt Smith is the son of former Missouri and NFL defensive lineman Justin Smith. He scheduled an official visit with the Tigers for May 29-31.

New Missouri additions to Rivals300

RecruitPositionHigh SchoolNew RankingPrevious Ranking
Myles SmithEDGEFarmington (MI)129th47th
Chris WilsonEDGEYorktown (IN)152nd152nd
Evan ViaCBSt. Louis (MO) Ladue166thN/A
Brayden HarrisOTJackson (MO)189thN/A

Wilson announced this past week that his Top 6 schools would be announced soon. The four-star visited for the Texas A&M game in November and Junior Day in March. Auburn, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kansas, Purdue and Vanderbilt are also vying for spots.

New additions to the Rivals300, Via and Harris boosted their respective stocks at the Under Armour Next Camp Series this past month in St. Louis. Missouri currently leads for Harris in the Recruiting Predictor Machine, while Via has started to catch Ohio State‘s attention.

RecruitPositionHigh SchoolNew RankingPrevious Ranking
Kyler KuhnIOLKansas City (MO) St. Pius X203rd203rd
Caleb JohnsonOTNoblesville (IN)210th182nd
Nehemiah OmbatiDLShakopee (MN)249th215th
Kingston MilesRBSt. Louis (MO) St. Mary’s266th266th
Mason McDermottOTNoblesville274th274th
Kaleb ElkinsSIndianapolis (IN) Warren Central284th168th
Success NwabudeEDGEAthens (GA) Christian285thN/A

Ombati popped up as a possible second-time visitor for Missouri before his June official visit, but the four-star noted his track and field season taking the focus for April. McDermott announced Friday his May 29-31 official visit with the Tigers. Nwabude still hasn’t visited Missouri.