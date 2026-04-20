Where Class of 2027 Mizzou commits, targets rank in updated Rivals300
The national rankings received an update Monday. Top Missouri commits and targets in the 2027 class either shifted or remained idle after offseason evaluations. The Show-Me State now has five prospects ranked inside the Rivals300.
Here’s who the Tigers have on their recruiting board:
Mizzou commits
|Recruit
|Position
|High School
|New Ranking
|Previous Ranking
|Jack Brown
|TE
|Cottleville (MO) Francis Howell Central
|167th
|119th
|Chris Harris Jr.
|WR
|Lee’s Summit (MO) West
|199th
|258th
The duo committed on the same day in March unplanned, while Brown was visiting the Tigers for spring practice. Harris has received new interest from Michigan coaches, but the four-star wideout hasn’t reported an offer from the Wolverines.
Class of 2027 targets
|Recruit
|Position
|High School
|New Ranking
|Previous Ranking
|David Folorunsho
|DL
|Chicago (IL) St. Patrick
|9th
|13th
|Jaxon Dollar
|TE
|Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln
|19th
|23rd
|Frederick Ards III
|EDGE
|Orlando (FL) Jones
|62nd
|85th
|Prince Goldsby
|LB
|Blue Springs (MO) South
|81st
|80th
|Quentin Burrell
|WR
|Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel
|83rd
|83rd
|Wyatt Smith
|EDGE
|Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas
|87th
|108th
Folorunsho, who Missouri tried to host for a second spring visit in recent weeks, is a new five-star by On3 | Rivals. The defensive lineman made a meteoric rise in the rankings this offseason, debuting inside the Top 15 on the Rivals300. He scheduled an official visit for early June.
Goldsby has been switched from an edge rusher to a linebacker. The Tigers hosted the four-star for a spring practice in March, with edges coach Brian Early leading that charge for the staff.
Wyatt Smith is the son of former Missouri and NFL defensive lineman Justin Smith. He scheduled an official visit with the Tigers for May 29-31.
New Missouri additions to Rivals300
|Recruit
|Position
|High School
|New Ranking
|Previous Ranking
|Myles Smith
|EDGE
|Farmington (MI)
|129th
|47th
|Chris Wilson
|EDGE
|Yorktown (IN)
|152nd
|152nd
|Evan Via
|CB
|St. Louis (MO) Ladue
|166th
|N/A
|Brayden Harris
|OT
|Jackson (MO)
|189th
|N/A
Wilson announced this past week that his Top 6 schools would be announced soon. The four-star visited for the Texas A&M game in November and Junior Day in March. Auburn, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kansas, Purdue and Vanderbilt are also vying for spots.
New additions to the Rivals300, Via and Harris boosted their respective stocks at the Under Armour Next Camp Series this past month in St. Louis. Missouri currently leads for Harris in the Recruiting Predictor Machine, while Via has started to catch Ohio State‘s attention.
|Recruit
|Position
|High School
|New Ranking
|Previous Ranking
|Kyler Kuhn
|IOL
|Kansas City (MO) St. Pius X
|203rd
|203rd
|Caleb Johnson
|OT
|Noblesville (IN)
|210th
|182nd
|Nehemiah Ombati
|DL
|Shakopee (MN)
|249th
|215th
|Kingston Miles
|RB
|St. Louis (MO) St. Mary’s
|266th
|266th
|Mason McDermott
|OT
|Noblesville
|274th
|274th
|Kaleb Elkins
|S
|Indianapolis (IN) Warren Central
|284th
|168th
|Success Nwabude
|EDGE
|Athens (GA) Christian
|285th
|N/A
Ombati popped up as a possible second-time visitor for Missouri before his June official visit, but the four-star noted his track and field season taking the focus for April. McDermott announced Friday his May 29-31 official visit with the Tigers. Nwabude still hasn’t visited Missouri.