Where Mizzou commits rank in updated Rivals300 for 2027 class

Following spring official visits, Missouri has 19 commits in the 2027 class, nine more than last year’s cycle at this point in the calendar year. Five of those pledges ranked inside the updated Rivals300 on Monday.

Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West four-star wide receiver Chris Harris Jr. now is the top-ranked Tigers commit, remaining No. 200 in the country. Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X four-star interior offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn checked in next at No. 222, 18 spots lower than his last ranking.

Jack Brown, who previously ranked as the top recruit in Missouri’s class, moved down 108 spots to No. 260. The Cottleville (Mo.) Francis Howell Central four-star tight end didn’t partake in any offseason showcases or camps.

St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s four-star running back Kingston Miles remained at No. 267. North Kansas City (Mo.) linebacker Kobe Rhymes debuted at No. 278 and received his fourth star. Missouri finished with only two signees — DJ Jones and Braylon Ellison — ranked inside the Rivals300 for the 2026 class.

“Kingston is a fast-twitch athlete who had a huge jump in production as a junior to the tune of 2,000+ yards,” national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu wrote. “He caught the ball pretty well at Under Armour STL, and his coaches at St. Louis St. Mary’s say he will be featured even more in the passing game this season.”

Other Missouri prospects in Rivals300

Only Via officially visited Missouri.