Where Mizzou goes after Kennard Davis Jr. commitment: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, Kyle McAreavy and Kenny Van Doren assess the Missouri men’s basketball roster with the transfer commitment of Kennard Davis Jr. The guys also break down the expected rotation and provide outlooks for the remainder of the Tigers’ offseason moves.

“If you look at this group, it’s four guys with major conference experience,” McAreavy said. “Guys who have been starters or key players against the level of competition that (Mizzou coach Dennis) Gates is going to need them to play against, right? So all of them have had some level of success against high-level, power-conference competition. That’s different from generally how Gates has built his teams the past few years.”

“Gates was sure to specify Davis as a combo guard,” McAreavy said. “He’s not a wing, he’s not a forward, he’s a combo guard. And the talk with Jamier Jones, too, even though he played wing at Providence in his freshman season, was he’s probably coming into play the two. You’re taking a lot of guys and maybe kind of shifting up in the lineup a little bit, a spot or two, depending on how you look at them. And that’s going to be a bit of an adjustment.”