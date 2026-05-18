Skip to main content
Missouri
Join Now

Where Mizzou targets rank in updated Rivals300 for 2028 class

Missouri Tigers football recruiting insider Kenny Van Dorenby: Kenny Van Doren2 hours agothevandalorian

The Class of 2028 received a rankings update Monday. The Rivals300 secured 29 new additions, including a pair of Missouri tight ends in Israel Johnigan (164th) of Kansas City (Mo.) Center and Max Jones (197th) of Chesterfield (Mo.) Parkway West.

The duo debuted nationally as ranked recruits, giving the Show-Me State three tight ends among the 12 now ranked inside the Rivals300. A Missouri target also received his fifth star. Defensive lineman Kellan Hall, who visited the Tigers in March, stood as the lone recruit to earn that honor in this update.

Here’s where Mizzou targets rank:

RecruitPositionHigh SchoolNew RankingPrevious Ranking
Kellan HallDLChristian Academy of Louisville (KY)4th16th
Cannon ZubeckOTPrairie Village (KS) Shawnee Mission East18th20th
Baron MarshallWROverland Park (KS) Blue Valley Northwest91st83rd
Darrius SmileyOTSt. Louis (MO) St. Mary’s138th98th
Tre OilerTEHartland (WI) Arrowhead181st148th
Ridge JanesTESt. Louis (MO) De Smet186th78th
Carter BarrettIOLWest Des Moines (IA) Dowling Catholic200th81st
Ryan Richmond-McDavisWRSt. Louis (MO) Cardinal Ritter223rd208th
Zayre ThomasDLLee’s Summit (MO)241st226th
Javontae EldridgeEDGEFort Wayne (IN) Wayne278th298th

While there’s more of a focus on building out the 2027 class, the Tigers have targeted this batch of Rivals300 recruits in the Class of 2028. Zubeck, Marshall, Smiley, Janes and Barrett all attended games this past fall. Marshall is the younger brother of Missouri defensive tackle Jalen Marshall.

Both Smiley and Janes, the son of former Tigers fullback Ron “Rhino” Janes, made it back for a spring walkthrough in April. Oiler, Richmond-McDavis and Eldridge all marked first-time visitors in March amid spring practice.

Although not offered by Missouri, Thomas has been on edges coach Brian Early‘s radar. Thomas transferred from Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown South this offseason.