Where Mizzou targets rank in updated Rivals300 for 2028 class

The Class of 2028 received a rankings update Monday. The Rivals300 secured 29 new additions, including a pair of Missouri tight ends in Israel Johnigan (164th) of Kansas City (Mo.) Center and Max Jones (197th) of Chesterfield (Mo.) Parkway West.

The duo debuted nationally as ranked recruits, giving the Show-Me State three tight ends among the 12 now ranked inside the Rivals300. A Missouri target also received his fifth star. Defensive lineman Kellan Hall, who visited the Tigers in March, stood as the lone recruit to earn that honor in this update.

Here’s where Mizzou targets rank:

While there’s more of a focus on building out the 2027 class, the Tigers have targeted this batch of Rivals300 recruits in the Class of 2028. Zubeck, Marshall, Smiley, Janes and Barrett all attended games this past fall. Marshall is the younger brother of Missouri defensive tackle Jalen Marshall.

Both Smiley and Janes, the son of former Tigers fullback Ron “Rhino” Janes, made it back for a spring walkthrough in April. Oiler, Richmond-McDavis and Eldridge all marked first-time visitors in March amid spring practice.

Although not offered by Missouri, Thomas has been on edges coach Brian Early‘s radar. Thomas transferred from Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown South this offseason.