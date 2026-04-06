Where Mizzou commit Scottie Adkinson, 2027 targets rank in Rivals150 update for April

The lone Missouri commit in the 2027 class, Scottie Adkinson moved up in the rankings Monday. The St. Louis (Mo.) Webster Groves four-star guard climbed five spots to No. 33 in the April update for the Rivals150.

Adkinson, who pledged to Missouri in July, competed in the USA Basketball Junior National Team Final Four Minicamp this past weekend in Indianapolis. The second-ranked recruit in the state is the 10th-ranked point guard in the class.

“Adkinson is an aggressive player who plays with a lot of confidence,” senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw wrote. “He creates space off the bounce and made shots, especially in the small-sided games.”

As Adkinson has reaffirmed his pledge to Missouri, the four-star has played his own role in recruiting players to the Tigers’ class, including one listed below: Jaxson Davis.

Where Class of 2027 targets rank:

Dawson Battie, PF, No. 13

Previously: No. 11

The nephew of former NBA forward Tony Battie, Dawson Battie received an in-person visit from head coach Dennis Gates and associate head coach Kyle Smithpeters in September. The younger Battie, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound four-star, was being targeted for a fall unofficial visit.

“Nothing but good things, honestly,” said Battie, who Missouri offered in late July. “I think it’s definitely bigger of a personal connection with the coaches. Coach Gates seems like a really down to earth guy, so I have no doubts about that. And then Coach SP, obviously, really good guy as well. … He reaches out almost every other day.”

Davion Thompson, PG, No. 26

Previously: No. 40

Four-star Davion Thompson transferred to nearby Branson (Mo.) Link Academy for his junior campaign. As the 6-foot-2, 175-pound guard jumped on the staff’s radar during Nike EYBL Peach Jam, the Chicago-area product related easily with Gates. The Tigers sent four assistants to see Thompson and Cameron Barnes in December.

“Just knowing how he coaches, he’s from Chicago,” said Thompson, who began his prep career at Bolingbrook (Ill.) High. “It’s cool just knowing he’s from my hometown, and I feel like I can relate to him, especially on and off the court, just building that relationship with him and the staff.”

Jaxson Davis, PG, No. 60

Previously: No. 57

While offered by Missouri assistant coach Matt Cline in January, Davis felt the Tigers apply pressure in his recruitment right away. The program sent Cline and fellow assistant Steve Wright to see the Gurnee (Ill.) Warren Township to play in person this past February.

“He’s known my dad (Brian Davis) for a while,” Davis added about Gates. “He wasn’t talking about just basketball. He was asking how my family was doing, everything in school wise. We just talked about a little bit of everything. I’m just excited to meet him in person.”

Cameron Barnes, PF, No. 140

Previously: No. 121

Before moving into Link Academy for his junior season, Barnes unofficially visited the Tigers for the first time in August. The Rivals Industry four-star forward joined his parents and brother, a student at Missouri, for the Week 1 football game against Central Arkansas. The staff has seen similar traits to recent Tigers as one of the more underrated targets in this group.

“I really like how Coach Gates welcomed my family there, welcomed me like he really wants me and my family at Mizzou,” Barnes said in September. “They really show a lot of interest. They’re always checking up on me, and even though it was on an unofficial, they still treated me like a main priority.”

Other targets ranked: