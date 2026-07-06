Where Mizzou commit Scottie Adkinson, 2027 targets rank in Rivals150 update for July

The lone Missouri commit in the 2027 class, Scottie Adkinson moved down in the rankings Monday. The St. Louis (Mo.) Webster Groves four-star guard dropped five spots to No. 38 in the July update for the Rivals150.

Adkinson, who pledged to Missouri over a year ago, attended the NBPA Top 100 Camp in early June. The second-ranked recruit in the state is now the 14th-ranked point guard in the class.

“Adkinson plays with so much confidence,” senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw wrote. “He is a scorer, and he does so aggressively. In his second game on Thursday, the 6-foot-1 Atkinson found clean looks for himself and he finished plays efficiently. He finished the showing with 18 points on 3-3 shooting from three.”

Where Class of 2027 targets rank:

Dawson Battie, PF, No. 15

Previously: No. 13

The nephew of former NBA forward Tony Battie, Dawson Battie received an in-person visit from head coach Dennis Gates and associate head coach Kyle Smithpeters in September. The younger Battie, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound four-star, was being targeted for a fall unofficial visit.

“Nothing but good things, honestly,” Battie said. “I think it’s definitely bigger of a personal connection with the coaches. Coach Gates seems like a really down-to-earth guy, so I have no doubts about that. And then Coach SP, obviously, really good guy as well. … He reaches out almost every other day.”

Tyran Frazier, PF, No. 65

Previously: No. 27

After playing at Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite and Des Moines (Iowa) United Prep during his junior season, Tyran Frazier returned home. The St. Louis (Mo.) Principia four-star received offers from Missouri and four other schools during the live period this past month. Frazier took two June visits to Columbia.

“I maybe wasn’t showing what they needed to see,” Frazier said. “But with me playing at Principia now, I feel like (head) coach (Jay) Blossom really lets me like show all parts of my game, and that really helped me get the offer, honestly, being able to show my motor, my shot, my dribbling.”

Gassim Toure, SG, No. 108

Previously: No. 145

One of four Principia players offered by Missouri this offseason, Gassim Toure has continued to stack scholarships, including ones from Marquette and Tulsa. The Guinea native — who attended a Tigers game in January 2025 — visited with Frazier in June.

“He’s always telling them to compete, no matter what,” Toure said about Gates, who watched practice remotely and spoke to players over the phone between reps. “You’re losing, you’re winning, you just play the game the right way, always compete, so I think that’s the right mindset.”

Cameron Barnes, PF, No. 129

Previously: No. 140

Cameron Barnes unofficially visited the Tigers for the first time in August. The Rivals Industry four-star forward joined his parents and brother, a student at Missouri, for the Week 1 football game against Central Arkansas. The staff has seen similar traits to recent Tigers as one of the more underrated targets in this group.

“I really like how Coach Gates welcomed my family there, welcomed me like he really wants me and my family at Mizzou,” Barnes said in September. “They really show a lot of interest. They’re always checking up on me, and even though it was on an unofficial, they still treated me like a main priority.”

Other targets ranked: