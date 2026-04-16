Why Kansas transfer Bryson Tiller chose Mizzou

New Mizzou big man Bryson Tiller announced his decision live with Field of 68. Here is a transcript of his Q&A on his decision.

You’re gonna be a Tiger. Gonna go play for Dennis Gates. Let me ask you this, Dennis Gates is a guy who we’ve seen have quite a bit of success at the mid-major level and also in the SEC with Missouri. What is it about his coaching style? What is it about his personality that kind of allows him to have that success that brought you into this program?

Tiller: “Stand up guy for sure. That definitely stands out first and foremost. And just the plan that he had for me, he was real honest with me, my dad and my family. He’s been recruiting me since I was a freshman in high school, so we definitely had a good relationship and I trusted him and the University of Missouri to do what needs to be done to win and get to the next level for me.”

The other schools you were looking at, no joke. I mean, Michigan, Arizona, two Final Four teams, and Miami, who’s obviously on the come up with Jai Lucas there. What was it about Dennis Gates and Missouri, and how he sold you on how he’ll use you next year?

Tiller: “It was just honesty. He had a player in the past who was able to do some of the same things that I’m also able to do. And you know, just from recruiting me for a long time, I trusted him as a person first and foremost and I trust in the plan that he has. He wants to use me in all assets and all facets of the court, on the wings, on the burner, inside, outside. So I just feel like I have a lot of trust in that plan and it’ll be great.”

We saw the way that he used Mark Mitchell and how good Mark was for Missouri the last couple of years, is that kind of what you see yourself being in this Missouri system?

Tiller: “I feel like I can do a lot of things Mark does and more. But I just want to be able to express myself freely on the court, play with a lot of energy, a lot of passion. And I feel like Missouri is a place to do so.”

Missouri fans know you well, so this question, I don’t know if I need to ask it. But, what are they getting? What type of player will you be next year with some of that freedom?

Tiller: “A very versatile player who can do a lot of things on the court. I can shoot, pass, dribble, rebound, defend, and overall, just a leader. I just want to lead my team to success. And I feel like, if I’m playing well, it’s gonna take a lot to stop up.”

Sometimes I think you’re too nice, even on the court at times. What do you think? Do you think that is a part of your game that you want to try to establish even more next season? Because this year, let’s face it, you were a freshman, you’re trying to fill a role, you’re trying to figure out the college game, the adjustments. And you were coming off, the other thing people don’t realize is you were coming off a long layoff injury wise.

Tiller: “Very long. It was two years since I was able to really go full speed and play a basketball game. So I feel like with this upcoming offseason the work that we’re going to put in is definitely going to pay off. And I’m just going to be able to play freely, play my game at Missouri under Coach Gates. And I’m extremely excited for it. It’s going to be a great opportunity and I’m going to make the most of it.”

We talked about this before we started, but I don’t think anybody’s ever really booed you in your life. When you play against Kansas this year, be ready. You might get a few boos.

Tiller: “I’m extremely ready, I’m going to embrace it. I’m with the Mizzou Tigers. So I’m excited to win, I’m excited to play with my teammates and I’m excited to dominate overall.”