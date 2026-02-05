Skip to main content
1A-8A Girls Basketball RPI Rankings (2-5-26)

1A-8A Girls Basketball RPI Rankings (2-5-26)

1A Girls RPI Rankings

  1. Wilson Prep Academy — 15-3 — 0.688497
  2. Falls Lake Academy — 13-2 — 0.664725
  3. Vance Charter — 8-3 — 0.651472
  4. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy — 15-3 — 0.626810
  5. Northside – Pinetown — 13-2 — 0.610365
  6. Jackson Day — 17-3 — 0.594522
  7. The College Prep & Leadership Academy — 15-5 — 0.592673
  8. Bear Grass Charter — 16-3 — 0.591854
  9. East Columbus — 12-4 — 0.579088
  10. Washington County — 12-5 — 0.570306
  11. Andrews — 13-7 — 0.565677
  12. Robbinsville — 10-7 — 0.550693
  13. Phoenix Academy — 17-6 — 0.543488
  14. Highlands — 12-7 — 0.541878
  15. Hiwassee Dam — 11-8 — 0.540829
  16. Discovery Charter School — 9-6 — 0.526409
  17. Bethany Community — 13-6 — 0.524478
  18. Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy — 9-5 — 0.523141
  19. Clover Garden School — 11-5 — 0.514929
  20. Oxford Prep — 12-7 — 0.498876
  21. Summit Charter Academy — 12-9 — 0.496766
  22. Cape Hatteras Secondary — 9-8 — 0.486516
  23. North Stokes — 8-9 — 0.484895
  24. Southern Wake Academy — 7-3 — 0.471487
  25. Woods Charter — 12-7 — 0.463321
  26. Excelsior Classical Academy — 8-10 — 0.435361
  27. Chatham Charter — 7-13 — 0.435336
  28. North Edgecombe — 6-8 — 0.435290
  29. Hobgood Charter — 6-8 — 0.434141
  30. Chatham Central — 9-8 — 0.418170
  31. Sallie B. Howard — 3-9 — 0.394921
  32. Rocky Mount Prep — 5-12 — 0.369489
  33. Columbia — 1-4 — 0.369327
  34. Rosman — 3-14 — 0.364529
  35. Millennium Charter Academy — 4-3 — 0.361804
  36. North East Carolina Prep — 5-11 — 0.354571
  37. Blue Ridge Early College — 5-12 — 0.347389
  38. NCSSM: Morganton — 3-10 — 0.346351
  39. The North Carolina Leadership Academy — 4-15 — 0.346161
  40. Jones Senior — 3-12 — 0.344370
  41. Carolina International — 1-14 — 0.328615
  42. River Mill Academy — 2-17 — 0.320275
  43. Mattamuskeet — 1-11 — 0.312552
  44. Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy — 0-12 — 0.302332
  45. Ascend Leadership Academy — 1-16 — 0.299490
  46. Nantahala — 2-17 — 0.299017
  47. Ocracoke — 2-9 — 0.298564
  48. Triad Math and Science Academy — 2-10 — 0.298328
  49. KIPP Pride — 2-11 — 0.273964
  50. South Davidson — 0-16 — 0.247676
  51. Central Carolina Academy — 1-15 — 0.227866
  52. Weldon STEM — 0-8 — 0.178812
  53. N.C. School for the Deaf — 0-1 — 0.036190
  54. Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy — 0-0 — 0.000000

2A Girls Basketball RPI Rankings

  1. Cherokee — 18-1 — 0.723956
  2. Bishop McGuinness — 13-2 — 0.708146
  3. East Wilkes — 16-1 — 0.705950
  4. Queen’s Grant — 20-3 — 0.661958
  5. Pamlico County — 16-2 — 0.655998
  6. Roxboro Community — 12-2 — 0.632037
  7. Avery County — 15-2 — 0.629432
  8. Warren County — 9-3 — 0.626945
  9. Raleigh Charter — 8-2 — 0.616942
  10. Gates County — 16-4 — 0.601111
  11. North Duplin — 14-5 — 0.576359
  12. Christ the King — 12-6 — 0.561513
  13. East Bladen — 15-4 — 0.559472
  14. Hayesville — 14-7 — 0.558962
  15. Highland Tech — 15-7 — 0.542519
  16. Community School of Davidson — 11-9 — 0.535875
  17. Murphy — 9-8 — 0.534779
  18. Lakewood — 12-7 — 0.515815
  19. Mountain Island Charter — 11-6 — 0.512335
  20. South Stokes — 9-9 — 0.508307
  21. Holmes — 8-9 — 0.503929
  22. Manteo — 6-6 — 0.490105
  23. Camden County — 9-10 — 0.484256
  24. Starmount — 7-11 — 0.480580
  25. Franklin Academy — 9-11 — 0.477738
  26. Albemarle — 9-10 — 0.469871
  27. Southside — 7-6 — 0.465994
  28. Sugar Creek Charter — 9-10 — 0.461299
  29. Bradford Prep — 9-10 — 0.452340
  30. American Leadership Academy–Johnston — 8-8 — 0.451590
  31. Mitchell — 6-10 — 0.447026
  32. Triangle Math & Science Academy — 8-9 — 0.446007
  33. Union — 9-10 — 0.438038
  34. East Carteret — 6-13 — 0.427373
  35. Rosewood — 5-11 — 0.423679
  36. Elkin — 3-11 — 0.420215
  37. Eno River Academy — 4-12 — 0.419989
  38. Swain County — 5-14 — 0.410826
  39. North Rowan — 4-12 — 0.403251
  40. Cornerstone Charter Academy — 7-10 — 0.389732
  41. Corvian Community — 2-11 — 0.371035
  42. Perquimans County — 1-13 — 0.369870
  43. Northwest Halifax Collegiate & Technical Academy — 6-9 — 0.369708
  44. Bertie — 3-12 — 0.358920
  45. South Stanly — 5-10 — 0.356760
  46. Tarboro — 2-13 — 0.354458
  47. Cherryville — 3-16 — 0.337929
  48. Northampton County — 3-9 — 0.335294
  49. Voyager Academy — 3-11 — 0.333008
  50. Alleghany — 0-17 — 0.330690
  51. Hobbton — 0-8 — 0.312648
  52. Langtree Charter Academy — 1-13 — 0.311023
  53. Lejeune — 0-12 — 0.301224
  54. East Wake Academy — 1-14 — 0.298627
  55. Gray Stone Day — 2-13 — 0.297088
  56. Research Triangle — 1-16 — 0.292724
  57. Piedmont Classical — 0-12 — 0.286859
  58. West Columbus — 1-14 — 0.276410
  59. Henderson Collegiate — 0-0 — 0.000000

3A Girls Basketball RPI Rankings

  1. Kinston — 16-1 — 0.685350
  2. East Surry — 15-2 — 0.678940
  3. Goldsboro — 16-2 — 0.667096
  4. James Kenan — 14-2 — 0.655007
  5. Surry Central — 15-3 — 0.649247
  6. Hendersonville — 16-3 — 0.610958
  7. Mountain Heritage — 13-5 — 0.597239
  8. North Stanly — 15-3 — 0.595003
  9. Polk County — 16-3 — 0.584812
  10. Northwood — 11-5 — 0.583597
  11. North Wilkes — 10-6 — 0.576875
  12. Wake Prep Academy — 7-5 — 0.571517
  13. Lincolnton — 13-7 — 0.565155
  14. Greene Central — 12-7 — 0.562297
  15. Wheatmore — 13-5 — 0.562288
  16. Draughn — 13-5 — 0.547279
  17. Wallace-Rose Hill — 12-8 — 0.542577
  18. Martin County — 10-7 — 0.539429
  19. Ayden-Grifton — 11-7 — 0.539238
  20. NCSSM: Durham — 11-5 — 0.538171
  21. Northeastern — 7-7 — 0.537910
  22. Farmville Central — 10-7 — 0.537251
  23. East Rutherford — 8-8 — 0.524356
  24. Louisburg — 7-7 — 0.521804
  25. West Wilkes — 9-8 — 0.486590
  26. Providence Grove — 8-7 — 0.482839
  27. Mount Airy — 8-6 — 0.481152
  28. Shelby — 7-8 — 0.481079
  29. Hertford County — 9-9 — 0.478955
  30. Heide Trask — 9-10 — 0.476094
  31. Union Academy — 8-11 — 0.470382
  32. West Davidson — 8-11 — 0.453908
  33. West Lincoln — 8-11 — 0.448872
  34. Piedmont Community Charter — 7-14 — 0.448311
  35. Midway — 6-11 — 0.439799
  36. Beddingfield — 6-11 — 0.438246
  37. Pine Lake Prep — 6-14 — 0.436299
  38. Whiteville — 6-10 — 0.430895
  39. Bessemer City — 6-13 — 0.427821
  40. Trinity — 7-11 — 0.400552
  41. West Bladen — 4-12 — 0.393081
  42. Patton — 5-13 — 0.375540
  43. Eastern Randolph — 1-13 — 0.372479
  44. Pasquotank County — 3-13 — 0.372122
  45. East Davidson — 5-11 — 0.368310
  46. McMichael — 3-7 — 0.363197
  47. Madison — 3-17 — 0.359529
  48. South Columbus — 3-14 — 0.353870
  49. West Caldwell — 4-14 — 0.348669
  50. South Lenoir — 2-15 — 0.345915
  51. Pender — 0-14 — 0.334679
  52. North Moore — 3-11 — 0.314464
  53. Princeton — 1-16 — 0.298414
  54. Owen — 1-19 — 0.289498
  55. Spring Creek — 1-17 — 0.288433
  56. Bartlett Yancey — 1-10 — 0.286780
  57. Thomasville — 0-17 — 0.278521
  58. Walkertown — 0-13 — 0.252756
  59. CHASE — 0-18 — 0.248577

4A Girls RPI Rankings

  1. Pisgah — 20-0 — 0.701391
  2. Maiden — 18-1 — 0.695833
  3. Clinton — 18-0 — 0.689146
  4. Fairmont — 18-1 — 0.684666
  5. T.W. Andrews — 13-4 — 0.681464
  6. Stuart W. Cramer — 19-1 — 0.673906
  7. First Flight — 12-2 — 0.669499
  8. Hibriten — 17-1 — 0.665439
  9. Lake Norman Charter — 18-1 — 0.657291
  10. SouthWest Edgecombe — 16-2 — 0.654913
  11. Nash Central — 12-5 — 0.650689
  12. Southwestern Randolph — 13-3 — 0.642056
  13. Uwharrie Charter Academy — 15-3 — 0.635844
  14. East Duplin — 14-5 — 0.628821
  15. North Johnston — 18-2 — 0.617879
  16. Ledford — 13-6 — 0.614036
  17. Burns — 14-3 — 0.611274
  18. Lincoln Charter — 14-4 — 0.606777
  19. Forbush — 14-4 — 0.606457
  20. Bunn — 9-5 — 0.601236
  21. East Burke — 14-4 — 0.590052
  22. Randleman — 11-6 — 0.576398
  23. Cummings — 9-4 — 0.570668
  24. North Surry — 9-6 — 0.563865
  25. South Rowan — 12-5 — 0.557165
  26. Graham — 1-0 — 0.546477
  27. Central Davidson — 10-7 — 0.546368
  28. North Pitt — 10-6 — 0.544440
  29. Lexington Senior — 9-5 — 0.526308
  30. Bandys — 10-8 — 0.523176
  31. Foard — 10-8 — 0.522478
  32. West Craven — 10-9 — 0.492757
  33. Salisbury — 6-8 — 0.488933
  34. Morehead — 9-7 — 0.488661
  35. West Stanly — 9-10 — 0.479604
  36. North Lenoir — 7-12 — 0.477272
  37. Mount Pleasant — 9-10 — 0.470034
  38. West Stokes — 6-12 — 0.460054
  39. Bunker Hill — 7-12 — 0.444639
  40. Tuscola — 8-10 — 0.440392
  41. R-S Central — 7-11 — 0.436335
  42. Carrboro — 4-10 — 0.425856
  43. Newton-Conover — 3-15 — 0.421989
  44. Southwest Onslow — 6-13 — 0.418377
  45. Reidsville — 4-8 — 0.416121
  46. Carver — 6-6 — 0.404057
  47. Ashe County — 4-12 — 0.400646
  48. Roanoke Rapids — 4-8 — 0.398293
  49. Jordan-Matthews — 4-14 — 0.395959
  50. East Henderson — 5-15 — 0.392180
  51. Washington — 2-14 — 0.377905
  52. Eastern Wayne — 2-16 — 0.368463
  53. Central Academy of Technology & Arts — 5-12 — 0.347519
  54. West Iredell — 1-19 — 0.329062
  55. East Gaston — 2-18 — 0.318281
  56. Red Springs — 2-15 — 0.316988
  57. Brevard — 1-18 — 0.293525
  58. Wilkes Central — 1-15 — 0.284964
  59. Anson — 1-18 — 0.283151

5A Girls RPI Rankings

  1. Southeast Alamance — 18-0 — 0.758211
  2. Oak Grove — 16-0 — 0.709920
  3. West Rowan — 17-0 — 0.697236
  4. Rocky Mount — 15-2 — 0.693452
  5. Eastern Alamance — 13-3 — 0.691113
  6. North Lincoln — 15-4 — 0.679004
  7. Croatan — 16-3 — 0.656979
  8. Northwest Cabarrus — 14-4 — 0.641504
  9. East Lincoln — 15-4 — 0.638493
  10. Seaforth — 13-3 — 0.629673
  11. Currituck County — 12-5 — 0.627049
  12. Hickory — 14-4 — 0.621155
  13. Forest Hills — 14-4 — 0.616017
  14. Rockingham County — 14-3 — 0.614957
  15. Western Alamance — 10-5 — 0.612020
  16. South Granville — 11-6 — 0.611121
  17. C.B. Aycock — 14-4 — 0.606607
  18. South Brunswick — 12-2 — 0.606343
  19. Monroe — 15-2 — 0.594116
  20. Huss — 13-5 — 0.588919
  21. Orange — 11-6 — 0.565098
  22. Enka — 13-7 — 0.559880
  23. West Carteret — 11-8 — 0.544976
  24. North Buncombe — 10-9 — 0.533039
  25. Southern Nash — 12-8 — 0.530860
  26. Dixon — 11-6 — 0.530554
  27. Franklin — 12-10 — 0.511931
  28. Erwin — 8-11 — 0.501195
  29. Smoky Mountain — 12-10 — 0.500781
  30. St. Pauls — 7-8 — 0.497504
  31. West Henderson — 10-10 — 0.494096
  32. Parkwood — 11-8 — 0.488101
  33. Northside – Jacksonville — 5-8 — 0.470185
  34. Carson — 7-8 — 0.460912
  35. North Gaston — 9-10 — 0.458856
  36. South Point — 5-13 — 0.445080
  37. Person — 4-12 — 0.441584
  38. Durham School of the Arts — 6-13 — 0.435375
  39. North Davidson — 7-11 — 0.427971
  40. Crest — 4-8 — 0.427607
  41. East Rowan — 4-13 — 0.427045
  42. Montgomery Central — 8-11 — 0.426512
  43. J.F. Webb — 6-10 — 0.425744
  44. Havelock — 5-11 — 0.418858
  45. Southern Wayne — 4-12 — 0.412999
  46. Jay M. Robinson — 4-12 — 0.404534
  47. North Forsyth — 4-12 — 0.398897
  48. North Henderson — 5-16 — 0.391747
  49. Richlands — 3-15 — 0.381059
  50. Southern Guilford — 3-13 — 0.368526
  51. Fike — 3-12 — 0.361049
  52. Northeast Guilford — 4-13 — 0.358324
  53. Cedar Ridge — 2-13 — 0.356528
  54. Atkins — 2-13 — 0.343896
  55. Forestview — 2-17 — 0.333907
  56. Hunt — 3-11 — 0.326786
  57. High Point Central — 2-15 — 0.325509
  58. Concord — 0-15 — 0.316302
  59. Douglas Byrd — 0-15 — 0.234236

6A Girls RPI Rankings

  1. Alexander Central — 16-2 — 0.689866
  2. Vance County — 16-2 — 0.681746
  3. Northern Guilford — 14-4 — 0.673587
  4. Seventy-First — 13-2 — 0.665673
  5. Eastern Guilford — 10-5 — 0.642154
  6. Terry Sanford — 11-6 — 0.642124
  7. A.C. Reynolds — 14-4 — 0.638708
  8. West Johnston — 13-5 — 0.614252
  9. Union Pines — 12-4 — 0.597398
  10. North Iredell — 12-4 — 0.597150
  11. Franklinton — 8-4 — 0.591019
  12. Southeast Guilford — 12-6 — 0.586740
  13. J.H. Rose — 12-6 — 0.586359
  14. Westover — 11-6 — 0.586320
  15. Swansboro — 11-4 — 0.578217
  16. E.E. Smith — 9-5 — 0.576532
  17. Dudley — 9-8 — 0.565889
  18. Southern Lee — 13-5 — 0.562920
  19. Watauga — 9-9 — 0.551280
  20. Jacksonville — 11-8 — 0.548476
  21. Ragsdale — 11-6 — 0.547749
  22. Charlotte Catholic — 9-11 — 0.544510
  23. Northern Durham — 12-6 — 0.539395
  24. T.C. Roberson — 10-9 — 0.536775
  25. Glenn — 10-6 — 0.533742
  26. Statesville — 9-9 — 0.533387
  27. Western Harnett — 10-7 — 0.526914
  28. South Caldwell — 9-10 — 0.523053
  29. Piedmont — 9-11 — 0.520422
  30. Ben L. Smith — 7-7 — 0.512785
  31. Asheboro — 10-8 — 0.509395
  32. Freedom — 8-11 — 0.505615
  33. Central Cabarrus — 12-7 — 0.504648
  34. Asheville — 5-13 — 0.477773
  35. Ashbrook — 8-8 — 0.475620
  36. Triton — 7-9 — 0.469428
  37. White Oak — 8-11 — 0.469427
  38. Lee County — 8-8 — 0.468167
  39. South Johnston — 8-10 — 0.468078
  40. Williams — 5-10 — 0.453083
  41. West Brunswick — 5-16 — 0.442675
  42. Gray’s Creek — 8-10 — 0.437132
  43. Kings Mountain — 6-12 — 0.434456
  44. Harnett Central — 6-11 — 0.433669
  45. Mount Tabor — 4-13 — 0.419083
  46. Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology — 4-9 — 0.416770
  47. Southern Alamance — 3-14 — 0.407312
  48. Northern Nash — 5-13 — 0.403116
  49. Western Guilford — 4-11 — 0.397741
  50. Middle Creek — 4-14 — 0.396381
  51. South View — 4-12 — 0.366267
  52. St. Stephens — 2-17 — 0.350835
  53. Sun Valley — 2-16 — 0.349976
  54. Olympic — 2-18 — 0.344696
  55. Scotland — 1-16 — 0.334627
  56. Felton Grove — 2-16 — 0.333239
  57. East Chapel Hill — 1-16 — 0.304827
  58. Harding University — 0-15 — 0.292352

7A Girls RPI Rankings

  1. Lake Norman — 13-1 — 0.763822
  2. Marvin Ridge — 17-3 — 0.722558
  3. North Mecklenburg — 18-2 — 0.722452
  4. Porter Ridge — 16-3 — 0.682483
  5. Grimsley — 14-3 — 0.674098
  6. South Garner — 13-6 — 0.660880
  7. Southern School of Energy and Sustainability — 18-3 — 0.659866
  8. Southeast Raleigh — 14-4 — 0.658944
  9. Holly Springs — 17-1 — 0.653574
  10. McDowell — 15-4 — 0.650323
  11. South Central — 12-5 — 0.646165
  12. Hickory Ridge — 14-4 — 0.646032
  13. Overhills — 13-4 — 0.645478
  14. Heritage — 16-3 — 0.643089
  15. Cleveland — 14-5 — 0.639311
  16. Southwest Guilford — 13-4 — 0.635202
  17. West Cabarrus — 13-5 — 0.612322
  18. Topsail — 13-6 — 0.600624
  19. Cuthbertson — 12-5 — 0.598856
  20. Chapel Hill — 13-6 — 0.591715
  21. Parkland — 13-4 — 0.590252
  22. Davie County — 10-7 — 0.581909
  23. Ashley — 12-8 — 0.577834
  24. Lumberton — 11-5 — 0.572057
  25. Cardinal Gibbons — 12-6 — 0.563259
  26. Butler — 11-8 — 0.557618
  27. Weddington — 10-11 — 0.551717
  28. New Hanover — 10-8 — 0.545300
  29. Richmond Senior — 9-8 — 0.538075
  30. Knightdale — 9-10 — 0.525164
  31. Fuquay-Varina — 9-8 — 0.522475
  32. East Forsyth — 11-7 — 0.517338
  33. Garner — 8-9 — 0.514613
  34. Cox Mill — 10-7 — 0.514606
  35. Hillside — 9-6 — 0.513961
  36. Ballantyne Ridge — 10-10 — 0.505733
  37. Reagan — 7-9 — 0.497785
  38. Purnell Swett — 11-6 — 0.496124
  39. R.J. Reynolds — 9-9 — 0.492451
  40. Pine Forest — 8-11 — 0.488200
  41. Jack Britt — 7-10 — 0.486315
  42. South Iredell — 6-12 — 0.483244
  43. Clayton — 7-9 — 0.477201
  44. A.L. Brown — 9-9 — 0.455812
  45. Wake Forest — 4-8 — 0.444172
  46. Rocky River — 7-13 — 0.425129
  47. East Wake — 5-13 — 0.420501
  48. Mooresville — 3-13 — 0.418820
  49. Cary — 7-13 — 0.418119
  50. New Bern — 4-12 — 0.395945
  51. D.H. Conley — 4-14 — 0.380668
  52. Cape Fear — 5-12 — 0.371268
  53. Independence — 4-15 — 0.368537
  54. Riverside-Durham — 4-14 — 0.362445
  55. West Mecklenburg — 4-16 — 0.362009
  56. Sanderson — 4-15 — 0.359013
  57. Page — 1-15 — 0.353693
  58. North Brunswick — 0-16 — 0.353427
  59. Smithfield-Selma — 2-17 — 0.338217
  60. Hopewell — 0-15 — 0.268967

8A Girls RPI Rankings

  1. Hoggard — 19-1 — 0.744836
  2. Corinth Holders — 17-2 — 0.704053
  3. Mallard Creek — 15-5 — 0.702854
  4. Ardrey Kell — 17-3 — 0.702733
  5. Willow Spring — 18-1 — 0.670686
  6. Northwest Guilford — 14-4 — 0.661095
  7. South Mecklenburg — 15-4 — 0.648520
  8. Leesville Road — 15-4 — 0.628007
  9. West Forsyth — 12-5 — 0.627120
  10. Myers Park — 14-5 — 0.623597
  11. Wakefield — 12-8 — 0.605304
  12. Broughton — 14-6 — 0.602659
  13. Providence — 13-6 — 0.600554
  14. Laney — 13-7 — 0.591264
  15. Pinecrest — 9-8 — 0.579968
  16. Millbrook — 11-8 — 0.576400
  17. Green Level — 12-9 — 0.559840
  18. Hough — 11-8 — 0.552565
  19. Apex — 13-7 — 0.546646
  20. Hoke County — 8-8 — 0.536034
  21. West Charlotte — 10-8 — 0.523373
  22. Chambers — 9-11 — 0.482283
  23. Palisades — 8-10 — 0.479318
  24. Panther Creek — 7-13 — 0.469388
  25. Apex Friendship — 8-13 — 0.460811
  26. Athens Drive — 7-12 — 0.452431
  27. East Mecklenburg — 7-13 — 0.446293
  28. Rolesville — 4-14 — 0.440088
  29. Green Hope — 7-13 — 0.435275
  30. Garinger — 6-11 — 0.393219
  31. Jordan — 2-18 — 0.363175
  32. Enloe — 0-20 — 0.288671