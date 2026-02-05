1A-8A Girls Basketball RPI Rankings (2-5-26)
1A Girls RPI Rankings
- Wilson Prep Academy — 15-3 — 0.688497
- Falls Lake Academy — 13-2 — 0.664725
- Vance Charter — 8-3 — 0.651472
- Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy — 15-3 — 0.626810
- Northside – Pinetown — 13-2 — 0.610365
- Jackson Day — 17-3 — 0.594522
- The College Prep & Leadership Academy — 15-5 — 0.592673
- Bear Grass Charter — 16-3 — 0.591854
- East Columbus — 12-4 — 0.579088
- Washington County — 12-5 — 0.570306
- Andrews — 13-7 — 0.565677
- Robbinsville — 10-7 — 0.550693
- Phoenix Academy — 17-6 — 0.543488
- Highlands — 12-7 — 0.541878
- Hiwassee Dam — 11-8 — 0.540829
- Discovery Charter School — 9-6 — 0.526409
- Bethany Community — 13-6 — 0.524478
- Southeast Collegiate Prep Academy — 9-5 — 0.523141
- Clover Garden School — 11-5 — 0.514929
- Oxford Prep — 12-7 — 0.498876
- Summit Charter Academy — 12-9 — 0.496766
- Cape Hatteras Secondary — 9-8 — 0.486516
- North Stokes — 8-9 — 0.484895
- Southern Wake Academy — 7-3 — 0.471487
- Woods Charter — 12-7 — 0.463321
- Excelsior Classical Academy — 8-10 — 0.435361
- Chatham Charter — 7-13 — 0.435336
- North Edgecombe — 6-8 — 0.435290
- Hobgood Charter — 6-8 — 0.434141
- Chatham Central — 9-8 — 0.418170
- Sallie B. Howard — 3-9 — 0.394921
- Rocky Mount Prep — 5-12 — 0.369489
- Columbia — 1-4 — 0.369327
- Rosman — 3-14 — 0.364529
- Millennium Charter Academy — 4-3 — 0.361804
- North East Carolina Prep — 5-11 — 0.354571
- Blue Ridge Early College — 5-12 — 0.347389
- NCSSM: Morganton — 3-10 — 0.346351
- The North Carolina Leadership Academy — 4-15 — 0.346161
- Jones Senior — 3-12 — 0.344370
- Carolina International — 1-14 — 0.328615
- River Mill Academy — 2-17 — 0.320275
- Mattamuskeet — 1-11 — 0.312552
- Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy — 0-12 — 0.302332
- Ascend Leadership Academy — 1-16 — 0.299490
- Nantahala — 2-17 — 0.299017
- Ocracoke — 2-9 — 0.298564
- Triad Math and Science Academy — 2-10 — 0.298328
- KIPP Pride — 2-11 — 0.273964
- South Davidson — 0-16 — 0.247676
- Central Carolina Academy — 1-15 — 0.227866
- Weldon STEM — 0-8 — 0.178812
- N.C. School for the Deaf — 0-1 — 0.036190
- Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy — 0-0 — 0.000000
2A Girls Basketball RPI Rankings
- Cherokee — 18-1 — 0.723956
- Bishop McGuinness — 13-2 — 0.708146
- East Wilkes — 16-1 — 0.705950
- Queen’s Grant — 20-3 — 0.661958
- Pamlico County — 16-2 — 0.655998
- Roxboro Community — 12-2 — 0.632037
- Avery County — 15-2 — 0.629432
- Warren County — 9-3 — 0.626945
- Raleigh Charter — 8-2 — 0.616942
- Gates County — 16-4 — 0.601111
- North Duplin — 14-5 — 0.576359
- Christ the King — 12-6 — 0.561513
- East Bladen — 15-4 — 0.559472
- Hayesville — 14-7 — 0.558962
- Highland Tech — 15-7 — 0.542519
- Community School of Davidson — 11-9 — 0.535875
- Murphy — 9-8 — 0.534779
- Lakewood — 12-7 — 0.515815
- Mountain Island Charter — 11-6 — 0.512335
- South Stokes — 9-9 — 0.508307
- Holmes — 8-9 — 0.503929
- Manteo — 6-6 — 0.490105
- Camden County — 9-10 — 0.484256
- Starmount — 7-11 — 0.480580
- Franklin Academy — 9-11 — 0.477738
- Albemarle — 9-10 — 0.469871
- Southside — 7-6 — 0.465994
- Sugar Creek Charter — 9-10 — 0.461299
- Bradford Prep — 9-10 — 0.452340
- American Leadership Academy–Johnston — 8-8 — 0.451590
- Mitchell — 6-10 — 0.447026
- Triangle Math & Science Academy — 8-9 — 0.446007
- Union — 9-10 — 0.438038
- East Carteret — 6-13 — 0.427373
- Rosewood — 5-11 — 0.423679
- Elkin — 3-11 — 0.420215
- Eno River Academy — 4-12 — 0.419989
- Swain County — 5-14 — 0.410826
- North Rowan — 4-12 — 0.403251
- Cornerstone Charter Academy — 7-10 — 0.389732
- Corvian Community — 2-11 — 0.371035
- Perquimans County — 1-13 — 0.369870
- Northwest Halifax Collegiate & Technical Academy — 6-9 — 0.369708
- Bertie — 3-12 — 0.358920
- South Stanly — 5-10 — 0.356760
- Tarboro — 2-13 — 0.354458
- Cherryville — 3-16 — 0.337929
- Northampton County — 3-9 — 0.335294
- Voyager Academy — 3-11 — 0.333008
- Alleghany — 0-17 — 0.330690
- Hobbton — 0-8 — 0.312648
- Langtree Charter Academy — 1-13 — 0.311023
- Lejeune — 0-12 — 0.301224
- East Wake Academy — 1-14 — 0.298627
- Gray Stone Day — 2-13 — 0.297088
- Research Triangle — 1-16 — 0.292724
- Piedmont Classical — 0-12 — 0.286859
- West Columbus — 1-14 — 0.276410
- Henderson Collegiate — 0-0 — 0.000000
3A Girls Basketball RPI Rankings
- Kinston — 16-1 — 0.685350
- East Surry — 15-2 — 0.678940
- Goldsboro — 16-2 — 0.667096
- James Kenan — 14-2 — 0.655007
- Surry Central — 15-3 — 0.649247
- Hendersonville — 16-3 — 0.610958
- Mountain Heritage — 13-5 — 0.597239
- North Stanly — 15-3 — 0.595003
- Polk County — 16-3 — 0.584812
- Northwood — 11-5 — 0.583597
- North Wilkes — 10-6 — 0.576875
- Wake Prep Academy — 7-5 — 0.571517
- Lincolnton — 13-7 — 0.565155
- Greene Central — 12-7 — 0.562297
- Wheatmore — 13-5 — 0.562288
- Draughn — 13-5 — 0.547279
- Wallace-Rose Hill — 12-8 — 0.542577
- Martin County — 10-7 — 0.539429
- Ayden-Grifton — 11-7 — 0.539238
- NCSSM: Durham — 11-5 — 0.538171
- Northeastern — 7-7 — 0.537910
- Farmville Central — 10-7 — 0.537251
- East Rutherford — 8-8 — 0.524356
- Louisburg — 7-7 — 0.521804
- West Wilkes — 9-8 — 0.486590
- Providence Grove — 8-7 — 0.482839
- Mount Airy — 8-6 — 0.481152
- Shelby — 7-8 — 0.481079
- Hertford County — 9-9 — 0.478955
- Heide Trask — 9-10 — 0.476094
- Union Academy — 8-11 — 0.470382
- West Davidson — 8-11 — 0.453908
- West Lincoln — 8-11 — 0.448872
- Piedmont Community Charter — 7-14 — 0.448311
- Midway — 6-11 — 0.439799
- Beddingfield — 6-11 — 0.438246
- Pine Lake Prep — 6-14 — 0.436299
- Whiteville — 6-10 — 0.430895
- Bessemer City — 6-13 — 0.427821
- Trinity — 7-11 — 0.400552
- West Bladen — 4-12 — 0.393081
- Patton — 5-13 — 0.375540
- Eastern Randolph — 1-13 — 0.372479
- Pasquotank County — 3-13 — 0.372122
- East Davidson — 5-11 — 0.368310
- McMichael — 3-7 — 0.363197
- Madison — 3-17 — 0.359529
- South Columbus — 3-14 — 0.353870
- West Caldwell — 4-14 — 0.348669
- South Lenoir — 2-15 — 0.345915
- Pender — 0-14 — 0.334679
- North Moore — 3-11 — 0.314464
- Princeton — 1-16 — 0.298414
- Owen — 1-19 — 0.289498
- Spring Creek — 1-17 — 0.288433
- Bartlett Yancey — 1-10 — 0.286780
- Thomasville — 0-17 — 0.278521
- Walkertown — 0-13 — 0.252756
- CHASE — 0-18 — 0.248577
4A Girls RPI Rankings
- Pisgah — 20-0 — 0.701391
- Maiden — 18-1 — 0.695833
- Clinton — 18-0 — 0.689146
- Fairmont — 18-1 — 0.684666
- T.W. Andrews — 13-4 — 0.681464
- Stuart W. Cramer — 19-1 — 0.673906
- First Flight — 12-2 — 0.669499
- Hibriten — 17-1 — 0.665439
- Lake Norman Charter — 18-1 — 0.657291
- SouthWest Edgecombe — 16-2 — 0.654913
- Nash Central — 12-5 — 0.650689
- Southwestern Randolph — 13-3 — 0.642056
- Uwharrie Charter Academy — 15-3 — 0.635844
- East Duplin — 14-5 — 0.628821
- North Johnston — 18-2 — 0.617879
- Ledford — 13-6 — 0.614036
- Burns — 14-3 — 0.611274
- Lincoln Charter — 14-4 — 0.606777
- Forbush — 14-4 — 0.606457
- Bunn — 9-5 — 0.601236
- East Burke — 14-4 — 0.590052
- Randleman — 11-6 — 0.576398
- Cummings — 9-4 — 0.570668
- North Surry — 9-6 — 0.563865
- South Rowan — 12-5 — 0.557165
- Graham — 1-0 — 0.546477
- Central Davidson — 10-7 — 0.546368
- North Pitt — 10-6 — 0.544440
- Lexington Senior — 9-5 — 0.526308
- Bandys — 10-8 — 0.523176
- Foard — 10-8 — 0.522478
- West Craven — 10-9 — 0.492757
- Salisbury — 6-8 — 0.488933
- Morehead — 9-7 — 0.488661
- West Stanly — 9-10 — 0.479604
- North Lenoir — 7-12 — 0.477272
- Mount Pleasant — 9-10 — 0.470034
- West Stokes — 6-12 — 0.460054
- Bunker Hill — 7-12 — 0.444639
- Tuscola — 8-10 — 0.440392
- R-S Central — 7-11 — 0.436335
- Carrboro — 4-10 — 0.425856
- Newton-Conover — 3-15 — 0.421989
- Southwest Onslow — 6-13 — 0.418377
- Reidsville — 4-8 — 0.416121
- Carver — 6-6 — 0.404057
- Ashe County — 4-12 — 0.400646
- Roanoke Rapids — 4-8 — 0.398293
- Jordan-Matthews — 4-14 — 0.395959
- East Henderson — 5-15 — 0.392180
- Washington — 2-14 — 0.377905
- Eastern Wayne — 2-16 — 0.368463
- Central Academy of Technology & Arts — 5-12 — 0.347519
- West Iredell — 1-19 — 0.329062
- East Gaston — 2-18 — 0.318281
- Red Springs — 2-15 — 0.316988
- Brevard — 1-18 — 0.293525
- Wilkes Central — 1-15 — 0.284964
- Anson — 1-18 — 0.283151
5A Girls RPI Rankings
- Southeast Alamance — 18-0 — 0.758211
- Oak Grove — 16-0 — 0.709920
- West Rowan — 17-0 — 0.697236
- Rocky Mount — 15-2 — 0.693452
- Eastern Alamance — 13-3 — 0.691113
- North Lincoln — 15-4 — 0.679004
- Croatan — 16-3 — 0.656979
- Northwest Cabarrus — 14-4 — 0.641504
- East Lincoln — 15-4 — 0.638493
- Seaforth — 13-3 — 0.629673
- Currituck County — 12-5 — 0.627049
- Hickory — 14-4 — 0.621155
- Forest Hills — 14-4 — 0.616017
- Rockingham County — 14-3 — 0.614957
- Western Alamance — 10-5 — 0.612020
- South Granville — 11-6 — 0.611121
- C.B. Aycock — 14-4 — 0.606607
- South Brunswick — 12-2 — 0.606343
- Monroe — 15-2 — 0.594116
- Huss — 13-5 — 0.588919
- Orange — 11-6 — 0.565098
- Enka — 13-7 — 0.559880
- West Carteret — 11-8 — 0.544976
- North Buncombe — 10-9 — 0.533039
- Southern Nash — 12-8 — 0.530860
- Dixon — 11-6 — 0.530554
- Franklin — 12-10 — 0.511931
- Erwin — 8-11 — 0.501195
- Smoky Mountain — 12-10 — 0.500781
- St. Pauls — 7-8 — 0.497504
- West Henderson — 10-10 — 0.494096
- Parkwood — 11-8 — 0.488101
- Northside – Jacksonville — 5-8 — 0.470185
- Carson — 7-8 — 0.460912
- North Gaston — 9-10 — 0.458856
- South Point — 5-13 — 0.445080
- Person — 4-12 — 0.441584
- Durham School of the Arts — 6-13 — 0.435375
- North Davidson — 7-11 — 0.427971
- Crest — 4-8 — 0.427607
- East Rowan — 4-13 — 0.427045
- Montgomery Central — 8-11 — 0.426512
- J.F. Webb — 6-10 — 0.425744
- Havelock — 5-11 — 0.418858
- Southern Wayne — 4-12 — 0.412999
- Jay M. Robinson — 4-12 — 0.404534
- North Forsyth — 4-12 — 0.398897
- North Henderson — 5-16 — 0.391747
- Richlands — 3-15 — 0.381059
- Southern Guilford — 3-13 — 0.368526
- Fike — 3-12 — 0.361049
- Northeast Guilford — 4-13 — 0.358324
- Cedar Ridge — 2-13 — 0.356528
- Atkins — 2-13 — 0.343896
- Forestview — 2-17 — 0.333907
- Hunt — 3-11 — 0.326786
- High Point Central — 2-15 — 0.325509
- Concord — 0-15 — 0.316302
- Douglas Byrd — 0-15 — 0.234236
6A Girls RPI Rankings
- Alexander Central — 16-2 — 0.689866
- Vance County — 16-2 — 0.681746
- Northern Guilford — 14-4 — 0.673587
- Seventy-First — 13-2 — 0.665673
- Eastern Guilford — 10-5 — 0.642154
- Terry Sanford — 11-6 — 0.642124
- A.C. Reynolds — 14-4 — 0.638708
- West Johnston — 13-5 — 0.614252
- Union Pines — 12-4 — 0.597398
- North Iredell — 12-4 — 0.597150
- Franklinton — 8-4 — 0.591019
- Southeast Guilford — 12-6 — 0.586740
- J.H. Rose — 12-6 — 0.586359
- Westover — 11-6 — 0.586320
- Swansboro — 11-4 — 0.578217
- E.E. Smith — 9-5 — 0.576532
- Dudley — 9-8 — 0.565889
- Southern Lee — 13-5 — 0.562920
- Watauga — 9-9 — 0.551280
- Jacksonville — 11-8 — 0.548476
- Ragsdale — 11-6 — 0.547749
- Charlotte Catholic — 9-11 — 0.544510
- Northern Durham — 12-6 — 0.539395
- T.C. Roberson — 10-9 — 0.536775
- Glenn — 10-6 — 0.533742
- Statesville — 9-9 — 0.533387
- Western Harnett — 10-7 — 0.526914
- South Caldwell — 9-10 — 0.523053
- Piedmont — 9-11 — 0.520422
- Ben L. Smith — 7-7 — 0.512785
- Asheboro — 10-8 — 0.509395
- Freedom — 8-11 — 0.505615
- Central Cabarrus — 12-7 — 0.504648
- Asheville — 5-13 — 0.477773
- Ashbrook — 8-8 — 0.475620
- Triton — 7-9 — 0.469428
- White Oak — 8-11 — 0.469427
- Lee County — 8-8 — 0.468167
- South Johnston — 8-10 — 0.468078
- Williams — 5-10 — 0.453083
- West Brunswick — 5-16 — 0.442675
- Gray’s Creek — 8-10 — 0.437132
- Kings Mountain — 6-12 — 0.434456
- Harnett Central — 6-11 — 0.433669
- Mount Tabor — 4-13 — 0.419083
- Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology — 4-9 — 0.416770
- Southern Alamance — 3-14 — 0.407312
- Northern Nash — 5-13 — 0.403116
- Western Guilford — 4-11 — 0.397741
- Middle Creek — 4-14 — 0.396381
- South View — 4-12 — 0.366267
- St. Stephens — 2-17 — 0.350835
- Sun Valley — 2-16 — 0.349976
- Olympic — 2-18 — 0.344696
- Scotland — 1-16 — 0.334627
- Felton Grove — 2-16 — 0.333239
- East Chapel Hill — 1-16 — 0.304827
- Harding University — 0-15 — 0.292352
7A Girls RPI Rankings
- Lake Norman — 13-1 — 0.763822
- Marvin Ridge — 17-3 — 0.722558
- North Mecklenburg — 18-2 — 0.722452
- Porter Ridge — 16-3 — 0.682483
- Grimsley — 14-3 — 0.674098
- South Garner — 13-6 — 0.660880
- Southern School of Energy and Sustainability — 18-3 — 0.659866
- Southeast Raleigh — 14-4 — 0.658944
- Holly Springs — 17-1 — 0.653574
- McDowell — 15-4 — 0.650323
- South Central — 12-5 — 0.646165
- Hickory Ridge — 14-4 — 0.646032
- Overhills — 13-4 — 0.645478
- Heritage — 16-3 — 0.643089
- Cleveland — 14-5 — 0.639311
- Southwest Guilford — 13-4 — 0.635202
- West Cabarrus — 13-5 — 0.612322
- Topsail — 13-6 — 0.600624
- Cuthbertson — 12-5 — 0.598856
- Chapel Hill — 13-6 — 0.591715
- Parkland — 13-4 — 0.590252
- Davie County — 10-7 — 0.581909
- Ashley — 12-8 — 0.577834
- Lumberton — 11-5 — 0.572057
- Cardinal Gibbons — 12-6 — 0.563259
- Butler — 11-8 — 0.557618
- Weddington — 10-11 — 0.551717
- New Hanover — 10-8 — 0.545300
- Richmond Senior — 9-8 — 0.538075
- Knightdale — 9-10 — 0.525164
- Fuquay-Varina — 9-8 — 0.522475
- East Forsyth — 11-7 — 0.517338
- Garner — 8-9 — 0.514613
- Cox Mill — 10-7 — 0.514606
- Hillside — 9-6 — 0.513961
- Ballantyne Ridge — 10-10 — 0.505733
- Reagan — 7-9 — 0.497785
- Purnell Swett — 11-6 — 0.496124
- R.J. Reynolds — 9-9 — 0.492451
- Pine Forest — 8-11 — 0.488200
- Jack Britt — 7-10 — 0.486315
- South Iredell — 6-12 — 0.483244
- Clayton — 7-9 — 0.477201
- A.L. Brown — 9-9 — 0.455812
- Wake Forest — 4-8 — 0.444172
- Rocky River — 7-13 — 0.425129
- East Wake — 5-13 — 0.420501
- Mooresville — 3-13 — 0.418820
- Cary — 7-13 — 0.418119
- New Bern — 4-12 — 0.395945
- D.H. Conley — 4-14 — 0.380668
- Cape Fear — 5-12 — 0.371268
- Independence — 4-15 — 0.368537
- Riverside-Durham — 4-14 — 0.362445
- West Mecklenburg — 4-16 — 0.362009
- Sanderson — 4-15 — 0.359013
- Page — 1-15 — 0.353693
- North Brunswick — 0-16 — 0.353427
- Smithfield-Selma — 2-17 — 0.338217
- Hopewell — 0-15 — 0.268967
8A Girls RPI Rankings
- Hoggard — 19-1 — 0.744836
- Corinth Holders — 17-2 — 0.704053
- Mallard Creek — 15-5 — 0.702854
- Ardrey Kell — 17-3 — 0.702733
- Willow Spring — 18-1 — 0.670686
- Northwest Guilford — 14-4 — 0.661095
- South Mecklenburg — 15-4 — 0.648520
- Leesville Road — 15-4 — 0.628007
- West Forsyth — 12-5 — 0.627120
- Myers Park — 14-5 — 0.623597
- Wakefield — 12-8 — 0.605304
- Broughton — 14-6 — 0.602659
- Providence — 13-6 — 0.600554
- Laney — 13-7 — 0.591264
- Pinecrest — 9-8 — 0.579968
- Millbrook — 11-8 — 0.576400
- Green Level — 12-9 — 0.559840
- Hough — 11-8 — 0.552565
- Apex — 13-7 — 0.546646
- Hoke County — 8-8 — 0.536034
- West Charlotte — 10-8 — 0.523373
- Chambers — 9-11 — 0.482283
- Palisades — 8-10 — 0.479318
- Panther Creek — 7-13 — 0.469388
- Apex Friendship — 8-13 — 0.460811
- Athens Drive — 7-12 — 0.452431
- East Mecklenburg — 7-13 — 0.446293
- Rolesville — 4-14 — 0.440088
- Green Hope — 7-13 — 0.435275
- Garinger — 6-11 — 0.393219
- Jordan — 2-18 — 0.363175
- Enloe — 0-20 — 0.288671