NC Preps

1A-8A NCHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL RPI RANKINGS

IMG_3283by: Trey Scott1 hour agoTreyScott_NC

AS OF JAN 12TH 11:00PM

1A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings

  1. Vance Charter — 10-2 — 0.648860
  2. Southern Wake Academy — 10-4 — 0.601629
  3. Robbinsville — 7-2 — 0.598909
  4. North Edgecombe — 8-6 — 0.574236
  5. Northside (Pinetown) — 10-3 — 0.561734
  6. Chatham Charter — 10-7 — 0.545336
  7. Woods Charter — 8-3 — 0.539190
  8. Chatham Central — 9-5 — 0.537872
  9. Andrews — 7-5 — 0.534123
  10. Jackson Day — 10-7 — 0.527683
  11. Phoenix Academy — 8-6 — 0.522935
  12. Excelsior Classical Academy — 9-4 — 0.510347
  13. Discovery Charter — 7-6 — 0.506629
  14. Rocky Mount Prep — 6-3 — 0.506021
  15. NC Leadership Academy — 8-5 — 0.503349
  16. Weldon STEM — 3-3 — 0.491959
  17. Wilson Prep — 4-6 — 0.484039
  18. Southeast Collegiate Prep — 6-7 — 0.482442
  19. Neuse Charter — 6-6 — 0.464590
  20. Hiwassee Dam — 6-6 — 0.462074
  21. Falls Lake Academy — 5-8 — 0.456610
  22. Thomas Jefferson Classical — 5-8 — 0.450943
  23. Sallie B. Howard — 4-5 — 0.430073
  24. East Columbus — 3-6 — 0.421843
  25. Mattamuskeet — 4-5 — 0.414105
  26. Bonnie Cone Leadership — 2-5 — 0.410317
  27. KIPP Pride — 1-9 — 0.398817
  28. Oxford Prep — 6-11 — 0.398393
  29. Carolina International — 3-9 — 0.397704
  30. Winston-Salem Prep — 5-9 — 0.397414
  31. Nantahala — 7-9 — 0.393332
  32. Jones Senior — 4-7 — 0.390897
  33. Highlands — 4-9 — 0.389318
  34. Summit Charter — 4-7 — 0.386122
  35. Columbia — 2-10 — 0.385292
  36. Hobgood Charter — 2-8 — 0.374525
  37. North Stokes — 4-9 — 0.371347
  38. College Prep & Leadership — 4-11 — 0.369940
  39. Cape Hatteras — 3-7 — 0.365954
  40. Bethany Community — 4-9 — 0.356744
  41. Clover Garden — 4-7 — 0.353673
  42. Blue Ridge Early College — 2-8 — 0.353211
  43. Washington County — 1-6 — 0.347911
  44. NCSSM Morganton — 3-6 — 0.347321
  45. North East Carolina Prep — 4-7 — 0.342093
  46. Ascend Leadership — 2-14 — 0.320437
  47. Bear Grass Charter — 1-8 — 0.313688
  48. Ocracoke — 3-5 — 0.294538
  49. River Mill Academy — 1-12 — 0.285923
  50. Triad Math & Science — 1-7 — 0.266358
  51. Central Carolina Academy — 1-10 — 0.260164
  52. Millennium Charter — 0-9 — 0.223414
  53. Rosman — 0-10 — 0.218514
  54. South Davidson — 0-13 — 0.165171
  55. NC School for the Deaf — 0-0 — 0.000000

2A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings

  1. Queen’s Grant — 17-3 — 0.690424
  2. South Stokes — 12-2 — 0.635958
  3. Northwest Halifax Collegiate & Tech — 8-3 — 0.628706
  4. Murphy — 7-2 — 0.623510
  5. Bishop McGuinness — 11-3 — 0.606514
  6. Franklin Academy — 13-4 — 0.605646
  7. Perquimans County — 9-3 — 0.583397
  8. Cherokee — 9-4 — 0.577429
  9. Elkin — 5-3 — 0.569935
  10. Voyager Academy — 9-6 — 0.562970
  11. Tarboro — 5-4 — 0.560644
  12. Eno River Academy — 10-5 — 0.546466
  13. Bertie — 6-4 — 0.512696
  14. Community School of Davidson — 8-6 — 0.510566
  15. Mountain Island Charter — 7-5 — 0.506504
  16. Swain County — 6-5 — 0.502519
  17. Rosewood — 6-5 — 0.500986
  18. Avery County — 6-7 — 0.497657
  19. East Wake Academy — 8-5 — 0.496557
  20. Camden County — 5-7 — 0.496177
  21. Hayesville — 7-6 — 0.480345
  22. Warren County — 2-5 — 0.476591
  23. Holmes — 3-6 — 0.472449
  24. Alleghany — 5-9 — 0.466188
  25. Southside — 4-4 — 0.465682
  26. North Rowan — 6-7 — 0.464871
  27. Christ the King — 5-6 — 0.462230
  28. American Leadership Academy–Johnston — 6-5 — 0.459080
  29. Manteo — 5-5 — 0.443457
  30. Roxboro Community — 3-6 — 0.437189
  31. Triangle Math & Science — 6-9 — 0.433483
  32. Bradford Prep — 5-8 — 0.432634
  33. Albemarle — 4-8 — 0.431574
  34. Mitchell — 3-7 — 0.425200
  35. East Carteret — 3-6 — 0.411811
  36. Gates County — 2-9 — 0.406305
  37. Cornerstone Charter — 6-7 — 0.403099
  38. East Wilkes — 4-9 — 0.396273
  39. Highland Tech — 5-10 — 0.393665
  40. North Duplin — 5-7 — 0.386316
  41. West Columbus — 4-8 — 0.386312
  42. Lakewood — 5-8 — 0.384877
  43. Starmount — 3-9 — 0.383057
  44. South Stanly — 4-9 — 0.373231
  45. Hobbton — 4-7 — 0.369249
  46. Research Triangle — 2-9 — 0.363238
  47. Corvian Community — 2-11 — 0.359330
  48. Cherryville — 3-10 — 0.354468
  49. Langtree Charter — 2-9 — 0.347167
  50. Sugar Creek Charter — 2-11 — 0.334709
  51. Henderson Collegiate — 5-12 — 0.330710
  52. Union — 3-8 — 0.323655
  53. Pamlico County — 1-10 — 0.321455
  54. Lejeune — 2-7 — 0.316998
  55. East Bladen — 1-10 — 0.313420
  56. Piedmont Classical — 1-8 — 0.296642
  57. Gray Stone Day — 1-13 — 0.275279
  58. Northampton County — 0-8 — 0.260617
  59. Raleigh Charter — 0-7 — 0.242356

3A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings

  1. Farmville Central — 13-0 — 0.734802
  2. Kinston — 6-1 — 0.708309
  3. Goldsboro — 9-2 — 0.694255
  4. Martin County — 11-1 — 0.691030
  5. East Surry — 10-1 — 0.682186
  6. Northeastern — 6-1 — 0.679237
  7. Greene Central — 9-2 — 0.656514
  8. Wallace-Rose Hill — 9-1 — 0.654904
  9. Piedmont Community Charter — 14-2 — 0.646819
  10. Shelby — 8-2 — 0.638274
  11. NCSSM Durham — 10-2 — 0.637570
  12. North Stanly — 13-1 — 0.635379
  13. Pasquotank County — 11-1 — 0.625056
  14. Northwood — 9-4 — 0.619710
  15. East Rutherford — 11-2 — 0.619194
  16. Walkertown — 10-3 — 0.617992
  17. Wake Prep Academy — 6-3 — 0.612511
  18. Hendersonville — 11-4 — 0.608924
  19. West Bladen — 8-5 — 0.591947
  20. South Lenoir — 7-4 — 0.569494
  21. James Kenan — 7-2 — 0.565868
  22. McMichael — 9-3 — 0.550439
  23. Lincolnton — 7-5 — 0.533691
  24. Owen — 9-5 — 0.528299
  25. Whiteville — 6-5 — 0.527903
  26. Madison — 8-7 — 0.525603
  27. Mount Airy — 6-4 — 0.520414
  28. Thomasville — 7-8 — 0.509585
  29. Bessemer City — 7-6 — 0.499055
  30. North Wilkes — 6-7 — 0.494868
  31. Mountain Heritage — 7-5 — 0.493844
  32. West Davidson — 7-7 — 0.492859
  33. Wheatmore — 8-7 — 0.492321
  34. Providence Grove — 7-7 — 0.490499
  35. Patton — 9-5 — 0.478942
  36. Heide Trask — 7-6 — 0.478012
  37. Louisburg — 6-6 — 0.467369
  38. Ayden-Grifton — 8-6 — 0.462139
  39. Bartlett Yancey — 5-7 — 0.440152
  40. South Columbus — 5-5 — 0.439484
  41. Beddingfield — 4-9 — 0.427694
  42. Pine Lake Prep — 4-9 — 0.426508
  43. West Caldwell — 4-10 — 0.418077
  44. Polk County — 3-10 — 0.412616
  45. North Moore — 3-6 — 0.406075
  46. Midway — 5-10 — 0.404327
  47. Princeton — 6-9 — 0.402271
  48. Hertford County — 3-8 — 0.402181
  49. Surry Central — 5-9 — 0.401965
  50. Union Academy — 5-10 — 0.391326
  51. Eastern Randolph — 2-10 — 0.389343
  52. CHASE — 4-9 — 0.359925
  53. Pender — 0-10 — 0.353923
  54. Draughn — 1-13 — 0.309780
  55. Trinity — 3-12 — 0.308868
  56. West Wilkes — 2-12 — 0.303804
  57. West Lincoln — 1-13 — 0.280206
  58. Spring Creek — 1-13 — 0.274531
  59. East Davidson — 3-8 — 0.272352

4A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings

  1. Lexington Senior — 11-1 — 0.691598
  2. Washington — 11-3 — 0.676097
  3. Central Davidson — 11-2 — 0.671233
  4. Reidsville — 8-1 — 0.670294
  5. T.W. Andrews — 11-3 — 0.654628
  6. East Henderson — 12-3 — 0.627668
  7. SouthWest Edgecombe — 8-3 — 0.616082
  8. Ledford — 9-4 — 0.615137
  9. Lincoln Charter — 9-3 — 0.613053
  10. Salisbury — 9-4 — 0.608721
  11. Bunn — 10-2 — 0.598206
  12. Pisgah — 9-4 — 0.596552
  13. Bandys — 10-4 — 0.592971
  14. Roanoke Rapids — 7-1 — 0.592610
  15. Randleman — 8-6 — 0.575018
  16. Jordan-Matthews — 8-7 — 0.553043
  17. First Flight — 6-6 — 0.547792
  18. Eastern Wayne — 6-6 — 0.545854
  19. Anson — 11-4 — 0.542959
  20. Clinton — 8-4 — 0.540512
  21. North Surry — 8-4 — 0.536823
  22. Mount Pleasant — 9-6 — 0.534147
  23. Burns — 7-5 — 0.524941
  24. Southwestern Randolph — 7-6 — 0.514336
  25. Uwharrie Charter Academy — 7-5 — 0.511161
  26. West Stokes — 7-7 — 0.510473
  27. Southwest Onslow — 6-8 — 0.503717
  28. East Duplin — 4-5 — 0.503510
  29. Forbush — 8-5 — 0.498720
  30. Lake Norman Charter — 6-7 — 0.490278
  31. Nash Central — 4-6 — 0.488815
  32. Wilkes Central — 7-6 — 0.483975
  33. Carver — 6-5 — 0.481459
  34. Fairmont — 5-7 — 0.476307
  35. Newton-Conover — 7-8 — 0.476126
  36. Hibriten — 6-7 — 0.475748
  37. North Lenoir — 4-10 — 0.474622
  38. Stuart W. Cramer — 6-6 — 0.468295
  39. Graham — 5-6 — 0.468242
  40. West Craven — 4-6 — 0.467775
  41. West Stanly — 6-8 — 0.465109
  42. Maiden — 4-8 — 0.454125
  43. Brevard — 4-7 — 0.445840
  44. North Pitt — 4-9 — 0.445834
  45. Morehead — 3-10 — 0.426845
  46. West Iredell — 5-11 — 0.419186
  47. North Johnston — 4-9 — 0.412011
  48. Cummings — 2-7 — 0.411158
  49. East Burke — 3-10 — 0.404537
  50. Foard — 4-10 — 0.398501
  51. East Gaston — 5-10 — 0.396518
  52. Ashe County — 3-9 — 0.393215
  53. Bunker Hill — 3-12 — 0.384038
  54. Tuscola — 2-13 — 0.372031
  55. Central Academy of Technology & Arts — 6-10 — 0.355954
  56. R-S Central — 2-11 — 0.331276
  57. Carrboro — 1-12 — 0.327632
  58. South Rowan — 2-10 — 0.325455
  59. Red Springs — 2-9 — 0.303424

5A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings

  1. East Lincoln — 14-1 — 0.709233
  2. Huss — 12-2 — 0.704076
  3. Jay M. Robinson — 11-1 — 0.699566
  4. North Lincoln — 12-2 — 0.693488
  5. Currituck County — 10-2 — 0.678785
  6. Oak Grove — 10-1 — 0.677368
  7. Carson — 13-1 — 0.666767
  8. Smoky Mountain — 13-3 — 0.666488
  9. Franklin — 12-3 — 0.662848
  10. Hunt — 9-1 — 0.647333
  11. Hickory — 10-3 — 0.635474
  12. Northside (Jacksonville) — 9-2 — 0.632829
  13. Southeast Alamance — 10-3 — 0.629785
  14. Eastern Alamance — 9-2 — 0.620305
  15. Fike — 9-4 — 0.619923
  16. Crest — 8-3 — 0.615334
  17. Croatan — 11-4 — 0.610215
  18. North Henderson — 10-5 — 0.608266
  19. North Buncombe — 10-5 — 0.593261
  20. South Brunswick — 8-4 — 0.592051
  21. West Carteret — 9-5 — 0.583282
  22. High Point Central — 8-5 — 0.576748
  23. Northeast Guilford — 9-4 — 0.575732
  24. C.B. Aycock — 7-5 — 0.572464
  25. Douglas Byrd — 9-4 — 0.565738
  26. Enka — 9-5 — 0.553922
  27. Forest Hills — 10-6 — 0.549287
  28. Seaforth — 8-4 — 0.547995
  29. West Rowan — 6-7 — 0.533713
  30. Havelock — 5-5 — 0.529919
  31. Parkwood — 9-7 — 0.527434
  32. Rocky Mount — 5-5 — 0.519449
  33. North Gaston — 8-4 — 0.511467
  34. Monroe — 4-5 — 0.500576
  35. Person — 7-6 — 0.494506
  36. Concord — 7-6 — 0.487757
  37. Western Alamance — 4-6 — 0.476564
  38. Dixon — 7-10 — 0.463134
  39. South Point — 3-9 — 0.443742
  40. J.F. Webb — 6-7 — 0.442567
  41. South Granville — 5-7 — 0.440598
  42. North Davidson — 4-9 — 0.437443
  43. Forestview — 4-9 — 0.433310
  44. East Rowan — 4-9 — 0.419845
  45. Southern Guilford — 4-10 — 0.418344
  46. Erwin — 3-11 — 0.403886
  47. West Henderson — 4-10 — 0.402123
  48. Rockingham County — 2-11 — 0.395328
  49. Orange — 4-10 — 0.395143
  50. Southern Wayne — 3-10 — 0.391969
  51. Atkins — 3-12 — 0.384961
  52. Northwest Cabarrus — 3-11 — 0.372438
  53. Durham School of the Arts — 5-9 — 0.372083
  54. Montgomery Central — 2-11 — 0.364185
  55. Southern Nash — 2-13 — 0.339731
  56. Cedar Ridge — 2-10 — 0.320974
  57. Richlands — 0-14 — 0.297239
  58. North Forsyth — 0-13 — 0.284593
  59. St. Pauls — 1-10 — 0.279252

6A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings

  1. Northern Nash — 14-0 — 0.745358
  2. J.H. Rose — 9-3 — 0.695842
  3. E.E. Smith — 9-2 — 0.684238
  4. Charlotte Catholic — 13-3 — 0.668102
  5. Ben L. Smith — 9-3 — 0.642062
  6. Lee County — 10-2 — 0.639333
  7. White Oak — 11-3 — 0.637600
  8. Seventy-First — 9-2 — 0.632252
  9. Triton — 8-3 — 0.618160
  10. Mount Tabor — 10-4 — 0.615708
  11. West Brunswick — 9-5 — 0.609823
  12. Williams — 9-2 — 0.607966
  13. Freedom — 10-3 — 0.607038
  14. T.C. Roberson — 7-6 — 0.601734
  15. Ashbrook — 6-5 — 0.588047
  16. Watauga — 8-4 — 0.580411
  17. West Johnston — 9-4 — 0.572786
  18. Dudley — 6-6 — 0.572754
  19. Asheboro — 12-4 — 0.567170
  20. Southern Lee — 8-3 — 0.563268
  21. Middle Creek — 9-5 — 0.563089
  22. Northern Guilford — 7-7 — 0.561265
  23. Terry Sanford — 8-4 — 0.560283
  24. Swansboro — 9-5 — 0.556836
  25. South Caldwell — 10-4 — 0.552667
  26. Alexander Central — 9-5 — 0.541451
  27. Phillip O. Berry Academy — 6-6 — 0.539249
  28. Kings Mountain — 6-8 — 0.536297
  29. Western Guilford — 7-7 — 0.533433
  30. South View — 7-6 — 0.510947
  31. Harding University — 5-6 — 0.501119
  32. St. Stephens — 9-6 — 0.496826
  33. Southern Alamance — 4-6 — 0.496225
  34. Sun Valley — 7-8 — 0.492183
  35. East Chapel Hill — 7-6 — 0.490142
  36. A.C. Reynolds — 5-8 — 0.488737
  37. Piedmont — 7-8 — 0.485586
  38. Harnett Central — 6-5 — 0.482738
  39. Westover — 5-8 — 0.476787
  40. Jacksonville — 5-5 — 0.475262
  41. Ragsdale — 7-8 — 0.468209
  42. Scotland — 8-6 — 0.465606
  43. Franklinton — 5-9 — 0.455815
  44. Central Cabarrus — 5-9 — 0.455543
  45. Olympic — 6-8 — 0.451878
  46. Western Harnett — 4-6 — 0.451537
  47. North Iredell — 6-6 — 0.443906
  48. Southeast Guilford — 3-11 — 0.438556
  49. Statesville — 4-11 — 0.430836
  50. Northern Durham — 5-9 — 0.411448
  51. Union Pines — 4-9 — 0.389025
  52. Eastern Guilford — 3-8 — 0.372785
  53. Vance County — 3-12 — 0.364290
  54. South Johnston — 2-8 — 0.356569
  55. Glenn — 4-11 — 0.346240
  56. Asheville — 1-10 — 0.343447
  57. Felton Grove — 1-12 — 0.338085
  58. Gray’s Creek — 0-12 — 0.278226

7A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings

  1. Southern School of Energy & Sustainability — 13-3 — 0.710980
  2. North Mecklenburg — 12-2 — 0.710541
  3. Lumberton — 11-2 — 0.696923
  4. Cardinal Gibbons — 12-1 — 0.693732
  5. Mooresville — 12-2 — 0.682328
  6. Marvin Ridge — 12-3 — 0.674723
  7. Butler — 12-3 — 0.664871
  8. Independence — 9-5 — 0.653553
  9. New Hanover — 10-3 — 0.644273
  10. Hillside — 8-4 — 0.641539
  11. Southwest Guilford — 9-3 — 0.634532
  12. Hickory Ridge — 10-4 — 0.628984
  13. Chapel Hill — 10-4 — 0.620320
  14. New Bern — 11-1 — 0.619291
  15. Weddington — 11-5 — 0.617955
  16. North Brunswick — 11-3 — 0.612231
  17. Richmond Senior — 9-4 — 0.602994
  18. Fuquay-Varina — 10-4 — 0.587587
  19. Riverside (Durham) — 10-5 — 0.585593
  20. Wake Forest — 10-5 — 0.580696
  21. Heritage — 8-7 — 0.564229
  22. Sanderson — 8-6 — 0.563038
  23. Page — 7-6 — 0.562557
  24. South Central — 6-5 — 0.561851
  25. Cary — 10-5 — 0.560448
  26. McDowell — 10-5 — 0.559829
  27. Knightdale — 9-6 — 0.552044
  28. Cuthbertson — 11-6 — 0.551397
  29. Davie County — 8-6 — 0.547147
  30. East Forsyth — 7-6 — 0.541459
  31. Cleveland — 8-6 — 0.539397
  32. Southeast Raleigh — 7-8 — 0.534947
  33. West Cabarrus — 7-6 — 0.526664
  34. Jack Britt — 8-6 — 0.526435
  35. West Mecklenburg — 7-8 — 0.521639
  36. Garner — 6-7 — 0.520373
  37. Grimsley — 5-6 — 0.515666
  38. Reagan — 6-7 — 0.507882
  39. R.J. Reynolds — 6-8 — 0.506950
  40. Ballantyne Ridge — 8-7 — 0.498593
  41. Lake Norman — 5-10 — 0.497978
  42. Clayton — 5-8 — 0.496380
  43. D.H. Conley — 5-8 — 0.491320
  44. Purnell Swett — 6-7 — 0.490596
  45. Hopewell — 5-8 — 0.485384
  46. Overhills — 6-7 — 0.483103
  47. Rocky River — 7-10 — 0.471791
  48. Cape Fear — 5-8 — 0.466858
  49. South Iredell — 5-9 — 0.465668
  50. South Garner — 4-7 — 0.464404
  51. Smithfield-Selma — 5-7 — 0.450314
  52. Cox Mill — 4-8 — 0.446616
  53. Holly Springs — 4-10 — 0.437015
  54. Topsail — 4-10 — 0.433822
  55. Parkland — 7-5 — 0.427938
  56. Ashley — 3-12 — 0.409947
  57. East Wake — 1-13 — 0.401352
  58. Pine Forest — 3-8 — 0.387163
  59. Porter Ridge — 1-15 — 0.363209
  60. A.L. Brown — 2-11 — 0.346211

8A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings

  1. West Forsyth — 13-0 — 0.743922
  2. Apex Friendship — 16-0 — 0.721179
  3. West Charlotte — 11-2 — 0.695457
  4. Ardrey Kell — 14-2 — 0.692036
  5. Leesville Road — 12-2 — 0.644022
  6. Willow Spring — 12-3 — 0.636567
  7. Hoggard — 10-5 — 0.630618
  8. Laney — 10-5 — 0.621664
  9. Hough — 10-3 — 0.608446
  10. Panther Creek — 10-7 — 0.600980
  11. Myers Park — 9-5 — 0.595082
  12. Rolesville — 10-4 — 0.592856
  13. Chambers — 9-6 — 0.590063
  14. Broughton — 9-6 — 0.578522
  15. Jordan — 8-8 — 0.572699
  16. Wakefield — 9-5 — 0.565130
  17. East Mecklenburg — 9-7 — 0.551382
  18. Northwest Guilford — 5-9 — 0.506873
  19. South Mecklenburg — 6-9 — 0.506308
  20. Enloe — 6-7 — 0.499834
  21. Providence — 6-8 — 0.492415
  22. Mallard Creek — 5-10 — 0.487957
  23. Palisades — 6-9 — 0.486083
  24. Apex — 6-10 — 0.476212
  25. Green Level — 4-10 — 0.472169
  26. Hoke County — 6-6 — 0.469323
  27. Millbrook — 4-10 — 0.463515
  28. Green Hope — 7-9 — 0.462339
  29. Pinecrest — 4-8 — 0.458258
  30. Garinger — 3-9 — 0.383841
  31. Athens Drive — 2-10 — 0.364971
  32. Corinth Holders — 1-13 — 0.358017