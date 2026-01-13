1A-8A NCHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL RPI RANKINGS
AS OF JAN 12TH 11:00PM
1A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings
- Vance Charter — 10-2 — 0.648860
- Southern Wake Academy — 10-4 — 0.601629
- Robbinsville — 7-2 — 0.598909
- North Edgecombe — 8-6 — 0.574236
- Northside (Pinetown) — 10-3 — 0.561734
- Chatham Charter — 10-7 — 0.545336
- Woods Charter — 8-3 — 0.539190
- Chatham Central — 9-5 — 0.537872
- Andrews — 7-5 — 0.534123
- Jackson Day — 10-7 — 0.527683
- Phoenix Academy — 8-6 — 0.522935
- Excelsior Classical Academy — 9-4 — 0.510347
- Discovery Charter — 7-6 — 0.506629
- Rocky Mount Prep — 6-3 — 0.506021
- NC Leadership Academy — 8-5 — 0.503349
- Weldon STEM — 3-3 — 0.491959
- Wilson Prep — 4-6 — 0.484039
- Southeast Collegiate Prep — 6-7 — 0.482442
- Neuse Charter — 6-6 — 0.464590
- Hiwassee Dam — 6-6 — 0.462074
- Falls Lake Academy — 5-8 — 0.456610
- Thomas Jefferson Classical — 5-8 — 0.450943
- Sallie B. Howard — 4-5 — 0.430073
- East Columbus — 3-6 — 0.421843
- Mattamuskeet — 4-5 — 0.414105
- Bonnie Cone Leadership — 2-5 — 0.410317
- KIPP Pride — 1-9 — 0.398817
- Oxford Prep — 6-11 — 0.398393
- Carolina International — 3-9 — 0.397704
- Winston-Salem Prep — 5-9 — 0.397414
- Nantahala — 7-9 — 0.393332
- Jones Senior — 4-7 — 0.390897
- Highlands — 4-9 — 0.389318
- Summit Charter — 4-7 — 0.386122
- Columbia — 2-10 — 0.385292
- Hobgood Charter — 2-8 — 0.374525
- North Stokes — 4-9 — 0.371347
- College Prep & Leadership — 4-11 — 0.369940
- Cape Hatteras — 3-7 — 0.365954
- Bethany Community — 4-9 — 0.356744
- Clover Garden — 4-7 — 0.353673
- Blue Ridge Early College — 2-8 — 0.353211
- Washington County — 1-6 — 0.347911
- NCSSM Morganton — 3-6 — 0.347321
- North East Carolina Prep — 4-7 — 0.342093
- Ascend Leadership — 2-14 — 0.320437
- Bear Grass Charter — 1-8 — 0.313688
- Ocracoke — 3-5 — 0.294538
- River Mill Academy — 1-12 — 0.285923
- Triad Math & Science — 1-7 — 0.266358
- Central Carolina Academy — 1-10 — 0.260164
- Millennium Charter — 0-9 — 0.223414
- Rosman — 0-10 — 0.218514
- South Davidson — 0-13 — 0.165171
- NC School for the Deaf — 0-0 — 0.000000
2A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings
- Queen’s Grant — 17-3 — 0.690424
- South Stokes — 12-2 — 0.635958
- Northwest Halifax Collegiate & Tech — 8-3 — 0.628706
- Murphy — 7-2 — 0.623510
- Bishop McGuinness — 11-3 — 0.606514
- Franklin Academy — 13-4 — 0.605646
- Perquimans County — 9-3 — 0.583397
- Cherokee — 9-4 — 0.577429
- Elkin — 5-3 — 0.569935
- Voyager Academy — 9-6 — 0.562970
- Tarboro — 5-4 — 0.560644
- Eno River Academy — 10-5 — 0.546466
- Bertie — 6-4 — 0.512696
- Community School of Davidson — 8-6 — 0.510566
- Mountain Island Charter — 7-5 — 0.506504
- Swain County — 6-5 — 0.502519
- Rosewood — 6-5 — 0.500986
- Avery County — 6-7 — 0.497657
- East Wake Academy — 8-5 — 0.496557
- Camden County — 5-7 — 0.496177
- Hayesville — 7-6 — 0.480345
- Warren County — 2-5 — 0.476591
- Holmes — 3-6 — 0.472449
- Alleghany — 5-9 — 0.466188
- Southside — 4-4 — 0.465682
- North Rowan — 6-7 — 0.464871
- Christ the King — 5-6 — 0.462230
- American Leadership Academy–Johnston — 6-5 — 0.459080
- Manteo — 5-5 — 0.443457
- Roxboro Community — 3-6 — 0.437189
- Triangle Math & Science — 6-9 — 0.433483
- Bradford Prep — 5-8 — 0.432634
- Albemarle — 4-8 — 0.431574
- Mitchell — 3-7 — 0.425200
- East Carteret — 3-6 — 0.411811
- Gates County — 2-9 — 0.406305
- Cornerstone Charter — 6-7 — 0.403099
- East Wilkes — 4-9 — 0.396273
- Highland Tech — 5-10 — 0.393665
- North Duplin — 5-7 — 0.386316
- West Columbus — 4-8 — 0.386312
- Lakewood — 5-8 — 0.384877
- Starmount — 3-9 — 0.383057
- South Stanly — 4-9 — 0.373231
- Hobbton — 4-7 — 0.369249
- Research Triangle — 2-9 — 0.363238
- Corvian Community — 2-11 — 0.359330
- Cherryville — 3-10 — 0.354468
- Langtree Charter — 2-9 — 0.347167
- Sugar Creek Charter — 2-11 — 0.334709
- Henderson Collegiate — 5-12 — 0.330710
- Union — 3-8 — 0.323655
- Pamlico County — 1-10 — 0.321455
- Lejeune — 2-7 — 0.316998
- East Bladen — 1-10 — 0.313420
- Piedmont Classical — 1-8 — 0.296642
- Gray Stone Day — 1-13 — 0.275279
- Northampton County — 0-8 — 0.260617
- Raleigh Charter — 0-7 — 0.242356
3A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings
- Farmville Central — 13-0 — 0.734802
- Kinston — 6-1 — 0.708309
- Goldsboro — 9-2 — 0.694255
- Martin County — 11-1 — 0.691030
- East Surry — 10-1 — 0.682186
- Northeastern — 6-1 — 0.679237
- Greene Central — 9-2 — 0.656514
- Wallace-Rose Hill — 9-1 — 0.654904
- Piedmont Community Charter — 14-2 — 0.646819
- Shelby — 8-2 — 0.638274
- NCSSM Durham — 10-2 — 0.637570
- North Stanly — 13-1 — 0.635379
- Pasquotank County — 11-1 — 0.625056
- Northwood — 9-4 — 0.619710
- East Rutherford — 11-2 — 0.619194
- Walkertown — 10-3 — 0.617992
- Wake Prep Academy — 6-3 — 0.612511
- Hendersonville — 11-4 — 0.608924
- West Bladen — 8-5 — 0.591947
- South Lenoir — 7-4 — 0.569494
- James Kenan — 7-2 — 0.565868
- McMichael — 9-3 — 0.550439
- Lincolnton — 7-5 — 0.533691
- Owen — 9-5 — 0.528299
- Whiteville — 6-5 — 0.527903
- Madison — 8-7 — 0.525603
- Mount Airy — 6-4 — 0.520414
- Thomasville — 7-8 — 0.509585
- Bessemer City — 7-6 — 0.499055
- North Wilkes — 6-7 — 0.494868
- Mountain Heritage — 7-5 — 0.493844
- West Davidson — 7-7 — 0.492859
- Wheatmore — 8-7 — 0.492321
- Providence Grove — 7-7 — 0.490499
- Patton — 9-5 — 0.478942
- Heide Trask — 7-6 — 0.478012
- Louisburg — 6-6 — 0.467369
- Ayden-Grifton — 8-6 — 0.462139
- Bartlett Yancey — 5-7 — 0.440152
- South Columbus — 5-5 — 0.439484
- Beddingfield — 4-9 — 0.427694
- Pine Lake Prep — 4-9 — 0.426508
- West Caldwell — 4-10 — 0.418077
- Polk County — 3-10 — 0.412616
- North Moore — 3-6 — 0.406075
- Midway — 5-10 — 0.404327
- Princeton — 6-9 — 0.402271
- Hertford County — 3-8 — 0.402181
- Surry Central — 5-9 — 0.401965
- Union Academy — 5-10 — 0.391326
- Eastern Randolph — 2-10 — 0.389343
- CHASE — 4-9 — 0.359925
- Pender — 0-10 — 0.353923
- Draughn — 1-13 — 0.309780
- Trinity — 3-12 — 0.308868
- West Wilkes — 2-12 — 0.303804
- West Lincoln — 1-13 — 0.280206
- Spring Creek — 1-13 — 0.274531
- East Davidson — 3-8 — 0.272352
4A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings
- Lexington Senior — 11-1 — 0.691598
- Washington — 11-3 — 0.676097
- Central Davidson — 11-2 — 0.671233
- Reidsville — 8-1 — 0.670294
- T.W. Andrews — 11-3 — 0.654628
- East Henderson — 12-3 — 0.627668
- SouthWest Edgecombe — 8-3 — 0.616082
- Ledford — 9-4 — 0.615137
- Lincoln Charter — 9-3 — 0.613053
- Salisbury — 9-4 — 0.608721
- Bunn — 10-2 — 0.598206
- Pisgah — 9-4 — 0.596552
- Bandys — 10-4 — 0.592971
- Roanoke Rapids — 7-1 — 0.592610
- Randleman — 8-6 — 0.575018
- Jordan-Matthews — 8-7 — 0.553043
- First Flight — 6-6 — 0.547792
- Eastern Wayne — 6-6 — 0.545854
- Anson — 11-4 — 0.542959
- Clinton — 8-4 — 0.540512
- North Surry — 8-4 — 0.536823
- Mount Pleasant — 9-6 — 0.534147
- Burns — 7-5 — 0.524941
- Southwestern Randolph — 7-6 — 0.514336
- Uwharrie Charter Academy — 7-5 — 0.511161
- West Stokes — 7-7 — 0.510473
- Southwest Onslow — 6-8 — 0.503717
- East Duplin — 4-5 — 0.503510
- Forbush — 8-5 — 0.498720
- Lake Norman Charter — 6-7 — 0.490278
- Nash Central — 4-6 — 0.488815
- Wilkes Central — 7-6 — 0.483975
- Carver — 6-5 — 0.481459
- Fairmont — 5-7 — 0.476307
- Newton-Conover — 7-8 — 0.476126
- Hibriten — 6-7 — 0.475748
- North Lenoir — 4-10 — 0.474622
- Stuart W. Cramer — 6-6 — 0.468295
- Graham — 5-6 — 0.468242
- West Craven — 4-6 — 0.467775
- West Stanly — 6-8 — 0.465109
- Maiden — 4-8 — 0.454125
- Brevard — 4-7 — 0.445840
- North Pitt — 4-9 — 0.445834
- Morehead — 3-10 — 0.426845
- West Iredell — 5-11 — 0.419186
- North Johnston — 4-9 — 0.412011
- Cummings — 2-7 — 0.411158
- East Burke — 3-10 — 0.404537
- Foard — 4-10 — 0.398501
- East Gaston — 5-10 — 0.396518
- Ashe County — 3-9 — 0.393215
- Bunker Hill — 3-12 — 0.384038
- Tuscola — 2-13 — 0.372031
- Central Academy of Technology & Arts — 6-10 — 0.355954
- R-S Central — 2-11 — 0.331276
- Carrboro — 1-12 — 0.327632
- South Rowan — 2-10 — 0.325455
- Red Springs — 2-9 — 0.303424
5A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings
- East Lincoln — 14-1 — 0.709233
- Huss — 12-2 — 0.704076
- Jay M. Robinson — 11-1 — 0.699566
- North Lincoln — 12-2 — 0.693488
- Currituck County — 10-2 — 0.678785
- Oak Grove — 10-1 — 0.677368
- Carson — 13-1 — 0.666767
- Smoky Mountain — 13-3 — 0.666488
- Franklin — 12-3 — 0.662848
- Hunt — 9-1 — 0.647333
- Hickory — 10-3 — 0.635474
- Northside (Jacksonville) — 9-2 — 0.632829
- Southeast Alamance — 10-3 — 0.629785
- Eastern Alamance — 9-2 — 0.620305
- Fike — 9-4 — 0.619923
- Crest — 8-3 — 0.615334
- Croatan — 11-4 — 0.610215
- North Henderson — 10-5 — 0.608266
- North Buncombe — 10-5 — 0.593261
- South Brunswick — 8-4 — 0.592051
- West Carteret — 9-5 — 0.583282
- High Point Central — 8-5 — 0.576748
- Northeast Guilford — 9-4 — 0.575732
- C.B. Aycock — 7-5 — 0.572464
- Douglas Byrd — 9-4 — 0.565738
- Enka — 9-5 — 0.553922
- Forest Hills — 10-6 — 0.549287
- Seaforth — 8-4 — 0.547995
- West Rowan — 6-7 — 0.533713
- Havelock — 5-5 — 0.529919
- Parkwood — 9-7 — 0.527434
- Rocky Mount — 5-5 — 0.519449
- North Gaston — 8-4 — 0.511467
- Monroe — 4-5 — 0.500576
- Person — 7-6 — 0.494506
- Concord — 7-6 — 0.487757
- Western Alamance — 4-6 — 0.476564
- Dixon — 7-10 — 0.463134
- South Point — 3-9 — 0.443742
- J.F. Webb — 6-7 — 0.442567
- South Granville — 5-7 — 0.440598
- North Davidson — 4-9 — 0.437443
- Forestview — 4-9 — 0.433310
- East Rowan — 4-9 — 0.419845
- Southern Guilford — 4-10 — 0.418344
- Erwin — 3-11 — 0.403886
- West Henderson — 4-10 — 0.402123
- Rockingham County — 2-11 — 0.395328
- Orange — 4-10 — 0.395143
- Southern Wayne — 3-10 — 0.391969
- Atkins — 3-12 — 0.384961
- Northwest Cabarrus — 3-11 — 0.372438
- Durham School of the Arts — 5-9 — 0.372083
- Montgomery Central — 2-11 — 0.364185
- Southern Nash — 2-13 — 0.339731
- Cedar Ridge — 2-10 — 0.320974
- Richlands — 0-14 — 0.297239
- North Forsyth — 0-13 — 0.284593
- St. Pauls — 1-10 — 0.279252
6A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings
- Northern Nash — 14-0 — 0.745358
- J.H. Rose — 9-3 — 0.695842
- E.E. Smith — 9-2 — 0.684238
- Charlotte Catholic — 13-3 — 0.668102
- Ben L. Smith — 9-3 — 0.642062
- Lee County — 10-2 — 0.639333
- White Oak — 11-3 — 0.637600
- Seventy-First — 9-2 — 0.632252
- Triton — 8-3 — 0.618160
- Mount Tabor — 10-4 — 0.615708
- West Brunswick — 9-5 — 0.609823
- Williams — 9-2 — 0.607966
- Freedom — 10-3 — 0.607038
- T.C. Roberson — 7-6 — 0.601734
- Ashbrook — 6-5 — 0.588047
- Watauga — 8-4 — 0.580411
- West Johnston — 9-4 — 0.572786
- Dudley — 6-6 — 0.572754
- Asheboro — 12-4 — 0.567170
- Southern Lee — 8-3 — 0.563268
- Middle Creek — 9-5 — 0.563089
- Northern Guilford — 7-7 — 0.561265
- Terry Sanford — 8-4 — 0.560283
- Swansboro — 9-5 — 0.556836
- South Caldwell — 10-4 — 0.552667
- Alexander Central — 9-5 — 0.541451
- Phillip O. Berry Academy — 6-6 — 0.539249
- Kings Mountain — 6-8 — 0.536297
- Western Guilford — 7-7 — 0.533433
- South View — 7-6 — 0.510947
- Harding University — 5-6 — 0.501119
- St. Stephens — 9-6 — 0.496826
- Southern Alamance — 4-6 — 0.496225
- Sun Valley — 7-8 — 0.492183
- East Chapel Hill — 7-6 — 0.490142
- A.C. Reynolds — 5-8 — 0.488737
- Piedmont — 7-8 — 0.485586
- Harnett Central — 6-5 — 0.482738
- Westover — 5-8 — 0.476787
- Jacksonville — 5-5 — 0.475262
- Ragsdale — 7-8 — 0.468209
- Scotland — 8-6 — 0.465606
- Franklinton — 5-9 — 0.455815
- Central Cabarrus — 5-9 — 0.455543
- Olympic — 6-8 — 0.451878
- Western Harnett — 4-6 — 0.451537
- North Iredell — 6-6 — 0.443906
- Southeast Guilford — 3-11 — 0.438556
- Statesville — 4-11 — 0.430836
- Northern Durham — 5-9 — 0.411448
- Union Pines — 4-9 — 0.389025
- Eastern Guilford — 3-8 — 0.372785
- Vance County — 3-12 — 0.364290
- South Johnston — 2-8 — 0.356569
- Glenn — 4-11 — 0.346240
- Asheville — 1-10 — 0.343447
- Felton Grove — 1-12 — 0.338085
- Gray’s Creek — 0-12 — 0.278226
7A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings
- Southern School of Energy & Sustainability — 13-3 — 0.710980
- North Mecklenburg — 12-2 — 0.710541
- Lumberton — 11-2 — 0.696923
- Cardinal Gibbons — 12-1 — 0.693732
- Mooresville — 12-2 — 0.682328
- Marvin Ridge — 12-3 — 0.674723
- Butler — 12-3 — 0.664871
- Independence — 9-5 — 0.653553
- New Hanover — 10-3 — 0.644273
- Hillside — 8-4 — 0.641539
- Southwest Guilford — 9-3 — 0.634532
- Hickory Ridge — 10-4 — 0.628984
- Chapel Hill — 10-4 — 0.620320
- New Bern — 11-1 — 0.619291
- Weddington — 11-5 — 0.617955
- North Brunswick — 11-3 — 0.612231
- Richmond Senior — 9-4 — 0.602994
- Fuquay-Varina — 10-4 — 0.587587
- Riverside (Durham) — 10-5 — 0.585593
- Wake Forest — 10-5 — 0.580696
- Heritage — 8-7 — 0.564229
- Sanderson — 8-6 — 0.563038
- Page — 7-6 — 0.562557
- South Central — 6-5 — 0.561851
- Cary — 10-5 — 0.560448
- McDowell — 10-5 — 0.559829
- Knightdale — 9-6 — 0.552044
- Cuthbertson — 11-6 — 0.551397
- Davie County — 8-6 — 0.547147
- East Forsyth — 7-6 — 0.541459
- Cleveland — 8-6 — 0.539397
- Southeast Raleigh — 7-8 — 0.534947
- West Cabarrus — 7-6 — 0.526664
- Jack Britt — 8-6 — 0.526435
- West Mecklenburg — 7-8 — 0.521639
- Garner — 6-7 — 0.520373
- Grimsley — 5-6 — 0.515666
- Reagan — 6-7 — 0.507882
- R.J. Reynolds — 6-8 — 0.506950
- Ballantyne Ridge — 8-7 — 0.498593
- Lake Norman — 5-10 — 0.497978
- Clayton — 5-8 — 0.496380
- D.H. Conley — 5-8 — 0.491320
- Purnell Swett — 6-7 — 0.490596
- Hopewell — 5-8 — 0.485384
- Overhills — 6-7 — 0.483103
- Rocky River — 7-10 — 0.471791
- Cape Fear — 5-8 — 0.466858
- South Iredell — 5-9 — 0.465668
- South Garner — 4-7 — 0.464404
- Smithfield-Selma — 5-7 — 0.450314
- Cox Mill — 4-8 — 0.446616
- Holly Springs — 4-10 — 0.437015
- Topsail — 4-10 — 0.433822
- Parkland — 7-5 — 0.427938
- Ashley — 3-12 — 0.409947
- East Wake — 1-13 — 0.401352
- Pine Forest — 3-8 — 0.387163
- Porter Ridge — 1-15 — 0.363209
- A.L. Brown — 2-11 — 0.346211
8A Boys Basketball RPI Rankings
- West Forsyth — 13-0 — 0.743922
- Apex Friendship — 16-0 — 0.721179
- West Charlotte — 11-2 — 0.695457
- Ardrey Kell — 14-2 — 0.692036
- Leesville Road — 12-2 — 0.644022
- Willow Spring — 12-3 — 0.636567
- Hoggard — 10-5 — 0.630618
- Laney — 10-5 — 0.621664
- Hough — 10-3 — 0.608446
- Panther Creek — 10-7 — 0.600980
- Myers Park — 9-5 — 0.595082
- Rolesville — 10-4 — 0.592856
- Chambers — 9-6 — 0.590063
- Broughton — 9-6 — 0.578522
- Jordan — 8-8 — 0.572699
- Wakefield — 9-5 — 0.565130
- East Mecklenburg — 9-7 — 0.551382
- Northwest Guilford — 5-9 — 0.506873
- South Mecklenburg — 6-9 — 0.506308
- Enloe — 6-7 — 0.499834
- Providence — 6-8 — 0.492415
- Mallard Creek — 5-10 — 0.487957
- Palisades — 6-9 — 0.486083
- Apex — 6-10 — 0.476212
- Green Level — 4-10 — 0.472169
- Hoke County — 6-6 — 0.469323
- Millbrook — 4-10 — 0.463515
- Green Hope — 7-9 — 0.462339
- Pinecrest — 4-8 — 0.458258
- Garinger — 3-9 — 0.383841
- Athens Drive — 2-10 — 0.364971
- Corinth Holders — 1-13 — 0.358017