2026 NC High School Football Coaching Changes

Here is a listing of the coaching changes and openings in North Carolina high school football this year.



Please send any additions, corrections, or updates to me at [email protected].

HIGH SCHOOL – NEW COACH – OLD COACH

AC Reynolds – Chandler Greer – Shane Laws

Ardrey Kell – x – Greg Jachym

Ashley – Adam Purzitza – Dante Lombardi

Bessemer City – Beady Waddell IV – Kyle Creed

Bradford Prep – Adam Webber – first coach

Brevard – x – Luke Coleman

Broughton – Bryan Peterson – Tom McGuire

Butler – x – Brian Hales

Cedar Ridge – x – Brent Bailey

Charlotte Catholic – Mike Brodowicz – Keith Emery

Cleveland – x – Scott Riley

Clinton – Jason Arnette – Johnny Boykin

Community School of Davidson – x – T.J. Albert

Covenant Day -Jordan Langs – Mike Hawks

Crest – Mark Barnes – Greg Lloyd

Cummings – x – Terrance Allford

East Henderson – x – Colton Brackett

Enka – Jim Beatty – Mike Sexton

Hoke County – x – Dr. George Smalls

Independence – x – Darryl McFadden

Laney – Coraey Houser – Steve Brooks

Marvin Ridge – Tyler Simmons – Aubrey Carter

North Henderson – x – Jim Beatty

North Iredell – x – Andy Howell

North Lenoir – x – Larry Dall

North Lincoln – x – Chris Hinson

Rocky River – x – Kenneth McClamrock

South Caldwell – Chris Everhart – Casey Justice

South Columbus – x – Russell Dove

Swain County – Scott Riley – Sherman Holt

Thomasville – x – Bradley George

Topsail – T.J. Albert – Chris Schmidt

Wakefield – Brandon Hughes – Trent Wilson Sr

West Brunswick – Aaron Powell – Shane Handy

West Charlotte – Darryl McFadden – Sam Greiner

West Craven – x – Michael Twichell

West Henderson – x – Paul Whitaker

West Mecklenburg – Randall Ingram Jr – Beady Waddell IV

Western Alamance – x – Jeff Snuffer