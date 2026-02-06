2026 NC High School Football Coaching Changes
Here is a listing of the coaching changes and openings in North Carolina high school football this year.
Please send any additions, corrections, or updates to me at [email protected].
HIGH SCHOOL – NEW COACH – OLD COACH
AC Reynolds – Chandler Greer – Shane Laws
Ardrey Kell – x – Greg Jachym
Ashley – Adam Purzitza – Dante Lombardi
Bessemer City – Beady Waddell IV – Kyle Creed
Bradford Prep – Adam Webber – first coach
Brevard – x – Luke Coleman
Broughton – Bryan Peterson – Tom McGuire
Butler – x – Brian Hales
Cedar Ridge – x – Brent Bailey
Charlotte Catholic – Mike Brodowicz – Keith Emery
Cleveland – x – Scott Riley
Clinton – Jason Arnette – Johnny Boykin
Community School of Davidson – x – T.J. Albert
Covenant Day -Jordan Langs – Mike Hawks
Crest – Mark Barnes – Greg Lloyd
Cummings – x – Terrance Allford
East Henderson – x – Colton Brackett
Enka – Jim Beatty – Mike Sexton
Hoke County – x – Dr. George Smalls
Independence – x – Darryl McFadden
Laney – Coraey Houser – Steve Brooks
Marvin Ridge – Tyler Simmons – Aubrey Carter
North Henderson – x – Jim Beatty
North Iredell – x – Andy Howell
North Lenoir – x – Larry Dall
North Lincoln – x – Chris Hinson
Rocky River – x – Kenneth McClamrock
South Caldwell – Chris Everhart – Casey Justice
South Columbus – x – Russell Dove
Swain County – Scott Riley – Sherman Holt
Thomasville – x – Bradley George
Topsail – T.J. Albert – Chris Schmidt
Wakefield – Brandon Hughes – Trent Wilson Sr
West Brunswick – Aaron Powell – Shane Handy
West Charlotte – Darryl McFadden – Sam Greiner
West Craven – x – Michael Twichell
West Henderson – x – Paul Whitaker
West Mecklenburg – Randall Ingram Jr – Beady Waddell IV
Western Alamance – x – Jeff Snuffer