Amari Pearson Emerging as One of NC’s Top Returning Backs After Breakout Season

JACKSONVILLE — The numbers jump off the page. Nearly 2,000 rushing yards. Thirty touchdowns. All in his first season as a full-time starter.

But for Jacksonville running back Amari Pearson, last year was only the beginning.

After helping lead the Cardinals to a 12-1 season while sharing the backfield, Pearson has spent this offseason focused on refining the details that separate good backs from great ones.

“This offseason I’ve been getting work in with my QBs and RBs, getting our chemistry together,” Pearson said. “Also working by myself. My main focus has been getting better as a player, learning our offense better, and getting more recognition from colleges.”

At 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, Pearson rushed for 1,935 yards and 30 touchdowns on 173 carries as a junior—production that came despite splitting touches with another running back and a quarterback who logged over 100 carries.

Now, with a full offseason as the featured back, his focus has shifted toward vision and decision-making.

“With spring practice starting, I’m trying to work on my senses—feeling the holes better,” he said. “And working on my plan for the secondary level, having a plan for them.”

That combination of instinct and preparation is something Pearson believes already sets him apart, even if it doesn’t always show up in the headlines.

“I don’t think my vision gets noticed enough in my film,” Pearson said. “I clearly got the speed, but I don’t think my sixth sense of feeling the hole and also my ability to put a shoulder down if I have to gets talked about enough.”

That speed has been sharpened through track season, where Pearson runs hurdles—an event that directly translates to his explosiveness on the field.

“With track I do hurdles to get faster and to open my hips,” he said. “It enhances explosive power and also hip mobility, which will help me pick my knees up on big breakout runs.”

Recruiting attention is beginning to follow.

Pearson has already visited East Carolina, Campbell, and North Carolina A&T this offseason, gaining a firsthand look at the next level.

“They were all great experiences,” he said. “It showed me how the players get treated, how the coaches coach, and what they expect from you—which I’m eager to learn more about.”

He currently holds an offer from East Carolina, with A&T and Mercer continuing to show interest.

As he evaluates opportunities, Pearson is focused on finding the right fit for his development.

Looking ahead, his summer will be built around exposure and performance.

“This summer I plan to go to many camps to get the exposure and recognition I believe I deserve,” he said. “Get my name out there, showcase my speed, and get my 40 down to a 4.3.”

Off the field, Pearson has taken a deliberate approach to improving the mental side of his game—something he views as just as important as physical training.

“I watch my film frequently to see what I did wrong,” he said. “I eat lunch in the coach’s office and we go over film to see what went wrong or right.”

Despite entering the season as one of the top returning players in the state, Pearson isn’t carrying pressure—he’s carrying purpose.

“No pressure at all,” he said. “I just gotta keep the main thing the main thing and do what I gotta do to help my team—be a leader and keep high expectations for myself.”

Those expectations are clear.

After falling just 40 yards short of the 2,000-yard mark last season due to a concussion, Pearson has unfinished business.

“This year I gotta hit 2K rushing yards,” he said. “And this year we gotta go to states. We’ve been to the fifth round two years in a row—it’s time to go to states this year.”

For Pearson and Jacksonville, the message is simple.

Keep the main thing the main thing—and take the next step.