Boys Basketball RPI Rankings (2/5/26)

Here are the 1A-8A Boys Basketball RPI rankings. These rankings are sole factor in playoff seedings.

1A Boys RPI Rankings

Vance Charter — 13-2 — 0.651214 Robbinsville — 14-3 — 0.617432 Southern Wake Academy — 13-4 — 0.609823 Northside (Pinetown) — 16-3 — 0.588044 North Edgecombe — 13-7 — 0.572774 Chatham Charter — 13-7 — 0.546663 Discovery Charter — 11-6 — 0.543145 Jackson Day — 15-8 — 0.532132 Andrews — 11-9 — 0.530899 Woods Charter — 13-6 — 0.524369 Neuse Charter — 11-6 — 0.522485 NC Leadership Academy — 13-6 — 0.521547 Excelsior Classical Academy — 12-6 — 0.520483 Chatham Central — 12-6 — 0.520300 Rocky Mount Prep — 10-6 — 0.516566 Wilson Prep — 9-10 — 0.513712 Thomas Jefferson Classical — 8-9 — 0.476023 East Columbus — 8-8 — 0.473803 Weldon STEM — 5-5 — 0.473461 Hiwassee Dam — 10-10 — 0.469374 Falls Lake Academy — 7-12 — 0.468876 Mattamuskeet — 7-7 — 0.449040 Columbia — 7-11 — 0.446844 Bethany Community — 10-9 — 0.441671 Phoenix Academy — 9-13 — 0.441338 Winston-Salem Prep — 8-11 — 0.435777 Southeast Collegiate Prep — 7-9 — 0.433849 Nantahala — 10-10 — 0.416952 Bear Grass Charter — 5-9 — 0.416640 North East Carolina Prep — 8-11 — 0.404322 Oxford Prep — 7-14 — 0.399237 Summit Charter Academy — 5-11 — 0.397837 College Prep & Leadership — 5-14 — 0.391838 KIPP Pride — 2-14 — 0.391177 Clover Garden — 7-9 — 0.382463 Washington County — 3-11 — 0.378299 Carolina International — 4-15 — 0.377722 Cape Hatteras — 5-10 — 0.377380 Highlands — 4-14 — 0.369836 NCSSM Morganton — 3-9 — 0.369375 Sallie B. Howard — 4-11 — 0.368207 Bonnie Cone Leadership — 2-11 — 0.366302 North Stokes — 4-14 — 0.360624 Jones Senior — 4-13 — 0.357482 Hobgood Charter — 3-14 — 0.345183 Ascend Leadership — 4-17 — 0.331168 Blue Ridge Early College — 4-13 — 0.326490 River Mill Academy — 1-17 — 0.288947 Rosman — 1-16 — 0.281273 Ocracoke — 3-9 — 0.278367 Triad Math & Science — 1-12 — 0.276734 Central Carolina Academy — 1-16 — 0.265948 Millennium Charter — 0-11 — 0.227623 South Davidson — 0-16 — 0.199040 NC School for the Deaf — 0-0 — 0.000000

2A Boys RPI Rankings

Queen’s Grant — 22-3 — 0.698529 South Stokes — 16-2 — 0.648619 Murphy — 14-3 — 0.639492 Northwest Halifax Collegiate & Tech — 13-3 — 0.627540 Perquimans County — 15-4 — 0.599947 Franklin Academy — 17-5 — 0.596521 Cherokee — 14-5 — 0.593542 Voyager Academy — 12-7 — 0.576572 Bishop McGuinness — 12-5 — 0.572115 Eno River Academy — 12-6 — 0.535557 Avery County — 10-7 — 0.531525 Holmes — 9-9 — 0.529679 Tarboro — 8-9 — 0.519980 Southside — 8-5 — 0.515044 Elkin — 8-6 — 0.509650 Bertie — 10-7 — 0.509233 Warren County — 6-6 — 0.507979 Mountain Island Charter — 10-7 — 0.500442 North Rowan — 8-8 — 0.491288 Christ the King — 9-9 — 0.488943 Hayesville — 11-10 — 0.488170 Community School of Davidson — 10-10 — 0.481697 East Wake Academy — 10-7 — 0.481576 Rosewood — 8-9 — 0.480691 Camden County — 8-11 — 0.476590 Alleghany — 7-10 — 0.467980 Manteo — 7-9 — 0.456700 Swain County — 8-11 — 0.455044 North Duplin — 10-8 — 0.452327 Albemarle — 7-11 — 0.452182 Piedmont Classical — 6-8 — 0.447321 East Wilkes — 7-10 — 0.437700 Mitchell — 5-11 — 0.427936 American Leadership Academy–Johnston — 6-10 — 0.427577 Cornerstone Charter — 9-10 — 0.423995 Triangle Math & Science — 7-13 — 0.419209 West Columbus — 8-11 — 0.417000 Roxboro Community — 4-10 — 0.400875 Bradford Prep — 6-13 — 0.396989 South Stanly — 7-11 — 0.392326 Lejeune — 5-8 — 0.390139 East Bladen — 5-13 — 0.389819 Research Triangle — 4-13 — 0.385650 East Carteret — 6-11 — 0.384117 Cherryville — 6-13 — 0.379934 Corvian Community — 4-15 — 0.379200 Highland Tech — 6-16 — 0.370157 Gates County — 2-16 — 0.366836 Lakewood — 6-13 — 0.362135 Starmount — 3-14 — 0.354941 Hobbton — 5-11 — 0.351504 Henderson Collegiate — 5-17 — 0.322311 Pamlico County — 2-15 — 0.321034 Langtree Charter — 2-15 — 0.319393 Sugar Creek Charter — 3-17 — 0.318428 Union — 4-14 — 0.315337 Gray Stone Day — 1-19 — 0.280512 Northampton County — 0-12 — 0.273751 Raleigh Charter — 0-13 — 0.264414

3A Boys RPI Rankings

Farmville Central — 20-0 — 0.737620 Kinston — 13-2 — 0.701409 Northeastern — 13-2 — 0.685928 Martin County — 16-3 — 0.680256 Goldsboro — 15-4 — 0.662177 Wake Prep Academy — 9-3 — 0.642725 North Stanly — 19-1 — 0.638041 Piedmont Community Charter — 19-3 — 0.637769 Shelby — 13-3 — 0.636636 East Surry — 14-3 — 0.635110 Northwood — 12-4 — 0.633043 West Bladen — 15-5 — 0.627607 East Rutherford — 16-2 — 0.624473 James Kenan — 14-2 — 0.617286 Wallace-Rose Hill — 13-4 — 0.604282 NCSSM Durham — 12-4 — 0.600037 Greene Central — 12-7 — 0.598676 Hendersonville — 14-5 — 0.595856 Walkertown — 11-6 — 0.587806 Pasquotank County — 13-4 — 0.583501 Lincolnton — 13-7 — 0.575321 McMichael — 11-3 — 0.570887 South Lenoir — 12-6 — 0.556939 Mountain Heritage — 12-5 — 0.547615 Mount Airy — 9-6 — 0.546066 Whiteville — 9-9 — 0.521026 Heide Trask — 12-7 — 0.517158 Providence Grove — 10-7 — 0.516628 Owen — 12-8 — 0.512768 North Wilkes — 9-8 — 0.500605 Bessemer City — 11-8 — 0.499074 Thomasville — 9-9 — 0.494507 Louisburg — 8-7 — 0.493206 Pine Lake Prep — 10-10 — 0.484403 Wheatmore — 10-8 — 0.479109 Ayden-Grifton — 10-10 — 0.478679 Madison — 9-11 — 0.477526 West Davidson — 9-10 — 0.471781 Patton — 10-8 — 0.457829 Surry Central — 7-11 — 0.433491 Midway — 9-13 — 0.427886 Bartlett Yancey — 5-9 — 0.422193 West Caldwell — 6-12 — 0.416743 Hertford County — 4-14 — 0.414465 Union Academy — 7-13 — 0.411077 Princeton — 7-13 — 0.409716 Beddingfield — 4-15 — 0.403909 South Columbus — 5-11 — 0.403320 North Moore — 4-9 — 0.394545 Eastern Randolph — 3-13 — 0.390702 Polk County — 3-17 — 0.371812 CHASE — 4-16 — 0.337484 West Wilkes — 3-14 — 0.329068 Pender — 0-15 — 0.318536 Draughn — 2-16 — 0.310489 Trinity — 3-15 — 0.310273 Spring Creek — 1-20 — 0.300830 East Davidson — 3-12 — 0.297315 West Lincoln — 2-17 — 0.286467

4A RPI Boys Rankings

Reidsville — 12-1 — 0.714413 Washington — 16-4 — 0.654621 T.W. Andrews — 15-4 — 0.653287 Central Davidson — 15-3 — 0.652657 Lexington Senior — 14-3 — 0.641547 East Henderson — 17-4 — 0.634084 Lincoln Charter — 15-3 — 0.630183 Ledford — 13-5 — 0.630125 Pisgah — 14-5 — 0.620718 Salisbury — 13-5 — 0.613158 Roanoke Rapids — 10-2 — 0.605741 SouthWest Edgecombe — 13-5 — 0.601575 Bandys — 13-5 — 0.596985 Eastern Wayne — 12-7 — 0.589497 Bunn — 12-3 — 0.587330 First Flight — 10-9 — 0.571744 North Surry — 11-5 — 0.565269 Mount Pleasant — 12-7 — 0.555733 Randleman — 9-8 — 0.552408 Uwharrie Charter Academy — 12-6 — 0.547831 Burns — 10-7 — 0.528180 Anson — 12-7 — 0.525847 Jordan-Matthews — 9-9 — 0.520435 Lake Norman Charter — 10-9 — 0.519103 West Stokes — 9-9 — 0.518490 Hibriten — 9-8 — 0.516394 Carver — 8-7 — 0.512170 Southwestern Randolph — 8-8 — 0.503538 East Duplin — 7-9 — 0.496859 Clinton — 10-7 — 0.490548 North Lenoir — 7-13 — 0.489355 Stuart W. Cramer — 10-9 — 0.485009 Southwest Onslow — 7-12 — 0.484367 Newton-Conover — 8-10 — 0.480228 Nash Central — 6-9 — 0.480195 Wilkes Central — 9-7 — 0.479636 Graham — 7-9 — 0.477084 Fairmont — 8-11 — 0.462243 Maiden — 6-11 — 0.459495 Brevard — 7-12 — 0.454212 East Burke — 6-11 — 0.445179 Forbush — 8-10 — 0.442898 West Stanly — 7-12 — 0.439669 North Pitt — 5-13 — 0.439271 Morehead — 3-12 — 0.418583 Foard — 5-13 — 0.415223 Ashe County — 5-11 — 0.408840 West Craven — 5-13 — 0.408199 West Iredell — 6-14 — 0.404014 North Johnston — 6-14 — 0.398717 Cummings — 3-11 — 0.388358 R-S Central — 6-13 — 0.384724 Bunker Hill — 3-16 — 0.361000 East Gaston — 5-15 — 0.360622 Tuscola — 2-19 — 0.356859 Central Academy of Technology & Arts — 6-14 — 0.349029 South Rowan — 2-14 — 0.334188 Carrboro — 1-15 — 0.330114 Red Springs — 3-15 — 0.324429

5A Boys RPI Rankings

Huss — 17-2 — 0.705874 East Lincoln — 16-3 — 0.683321 Carson — 17-1 — 0.672851 North Lincoln — 15-3 — 0.664879 Franklin — 18-4 — 0.664124 Southeast Alamance — 14-3 — 0.656996 Hickory — 15-3 — 0.652467 Hunt — 14-2 — 0.647646 Jay M. Robinson — 13-3 — 0.643534 Fike — 16-5 — 0.636693 Oak Grove — 13-3 — 0.635498 North Buncombe — 15-5 — 0.620174 Eastern Alamance — 12-4 — 0.619694 Smoky Mountain — 16-6 — 0.613701 Currituck County — 12-6 — 0.606343 Crest — 11-5 — 0.601549 Northside (Jacksonville) — 11-4 — 0.600763 Croatan — 15-5 — 0.595649 High Point Central — 11-6 — 0.591525 North Henderson — 14-7 — 0.589621 Northeast Guilford — 12-6 — 0.588242 Douglas Byrd — 12-5 — 0.584797 Forest Hills — 13-6 — 0.580845 South Brunswick — 12-6 — 0.569572 West Carteret — 12-8 — 0.565530 C.B. Aycock — 10-7 — 0.564692 Seaforth — 12-5 — 0.557302 Parkwood — 11-8 — 0.533509 West Rowan — 9-8 — 0.532298 Enka — 12-8 — 0.525187 Havelock — 8-8 — 0.517370 Concord — 9-8 — 0.514967 Monroe — 6-7 — 0.505468 South Point — 7-11 — 0.504129 Rocky Mount — 7-9 — 0.495344 Person — 8-9 — 0.494070 South Granville — 9-8 — 0.488926 Dixon — 8-12 — 0.462796 Western Alamance — 6-9 — 0.459515 J.F. Webb — 8-8 — 0.456919 North Davidson — 7-10 — 0.454407 North Gaston — 9-10 — 0.447712 Rockingham County — 4-13 — 0.434997 Forestview — 5-13 — 0.424303 Erwin — 5-15 — 0.419837 East Rowan — 5-12 — 0.407944 Orange — 6-12 — 0.406842 Southern Guilford — 5-12 — 0.405976 West Henderson — 5-16 — 0.394241 Southern Wayne — 4-14 — 0.389937 Northwest Cabarrus — 3-15 — 0.385123 Atkins — 3-15 — 0.379740 Montgomery Central — 2-15 — 0.370693 Durham School of the Arts — 6-12 — 0.365327 Southern Nash — 2-19 — 0.336845 St. Pauls — 2-13 — 0.319031 Richlands — 0-19 — 0.306738 North Forsyth — 1-16 — 0.303421 Cedar Ridge — 2-14 — 0.301424

6A Boys RPI Rankings

Northern Nash — 17-2 — 0.695559 J.H. Rose — 14-4 — 0.683437 E.E. Smith — 12-3 — 0.661489 Charlotte Catholic — 17-3 — 0.661471 Ben L. Smith — 14-5 — 0.649338 Mount Tabor — 14-4 — 0.636616 Freedom — 14-4 — 0.632842 Seventy-First — 12-3 — 0.630084 White Oak — 14-5 — 0.619061 T.C. Roberson — 12-7 — 0.617854 Williams — 13-3 — 0.613179 West Johnston — 15-4 — 0.608804 West Brunswick — 14-7 — 0.591863 Swansboro — 14-5 — 0.587439 Lee County — 13-5 — 0.586586 South Caldwell — 13-5 — 0.586557 Terry Sanford — 12-6 — 0.574513 Dudley — 10-7 — 0.572616 Northern Guilford — 10-8 — 0.568164 Watauga — 10-7 — 0.566672 Middle Creek — 14-7 — 0.563572 Asheboro — 13-5 — 0.560763 Harnett Central — 11-5 — 0.560161 Alexander Central — 11-7 — 0.559425 Ashbrook — 8-8 — 0.549587 Western Guilford — 10-9 — 0.542073 Kings Mountain — 8-10 — 0.540929 Harding University — 9-8 — 0.526121 South View — 9-8 — 0.523373 Triton — 9-8 — 0.517907 Southern Lee — 10-7 — 0.515281 Southern Alamance — 7-9 — 0.512451 Phillip O. Berry Academy — 7-8 — 0.509072 A.C. Reynolds — 8-11 — 0.502686 Piedmont — 9-11 — 0.494672 Franklinton — 8-9 — 0.488655 St. Stephens — 10-9 — 0.487719 Sun Valley — 9-11 — 0.484557 Central Cabarrus — 7-11 — 0.471082 East Chapel Hill — 8-10 — 0.464348 Olympic — 9-11 — 0.458023 Westover — 6-11 — 0.455533 Statesville — 5-13 — 0.446467 Ragsdale — 7-12 — 0.445015 Scotland — 8-10 — 0.440273 North Iredell — 7-9 — 0.439190 Southeast Guilford — 4-14 — 0.434992 Jacksonville — 5-11 — 0.416451 Union Pines — 6-11 — 0.415547 Northern Durham — 6-14 — 0.410840 Western Harnett — 5-11 — 0.404209 Gray’s Creek — 3-14 — 0.383201 Eastern Guilford — 3-12 — 0.358273 Vance County — 3-17 — 0.353709 South Johnston — 3-14 — 0.353227 Asheville — 1-16 — 0.346500 Felton Grove — 1-18 — 0.337666 Glenn — 4-14 — 0.324349

7A Boys RPI Rankings

Southern School of Energy and Sustainability — 18-3 — 0.716848 North Mecklenburg — 16-3 — 0.701636 Lumberton — 15-2 — 0.684582 Mooresville — 15-2 — 0.676629 Cardinal Gibbons — 17-2 — 0.667048 Marvin Ridge — 15-4 — 0.659864 Southwest Guilford — 14-3 — 0.649185 New Hanover — 14-5 — 0.633467 Independence — 11-8 — 0.622137 Hillside — 11-7 — 0.613387 New Bern — 15-3 — 0.610663 Butler — 13-7 — 0.610277 Weddington — 13-8 — 0.603676 Hickory Ridge — 13-5 — 0.601402 Chapel Hill — 12-7 — 0.596174 South Central — 11-6 — 0.595162 Knightdale — 13-6 — 0.595017 Richmond Senior — 14-5 — 0.593983 North Brunswick — 14-6 — 0.589837 Riverside-Durham — 13-7 — 0.587634 Sanderson — 13-7 — 0.583821 Heritage — 12-8 — 0.575200 Page — 9-7 — 0.572999 West Mecklenburg — 11-8 — 0.567593 Cleveland — 12-7 — 0.563494 Wake Forest — 11-7 — 0.560478 Davie County — 10-7 — 0.560319 Cuthbertson — 14-8 — 0.556836 East Forsyth — 9-8 — 0.552098 McDowell — 11-8 — 0.551288 Clayton — 9-9 — 0.544788 Fuquay-Varina — 11-7 — 0.542367 Garner — 9-9 — 0.540332 Jack Britt — 10-8 — 0.532311 Reagan — 8-9 — 0.531952 Cary — 12-8 — 0.529330 R.J. Reynolds — 8-10 — 0.525855 Southeast Raleigh — 8-11 — 0.525014 West Cabarrus — 10-8 — 0.515407 Overhills — 10-9 — 0.509751 South Garner — 6-9 — 0.487690 Lake Norman — 6-12 — 0.487094 D.H. Conley — 7-12 — 0.485184 Ballantyne Ridge — 9-11 — 0.475600 Grimsley — 5-11 — 0.466038 Hopewell — 6-12 — 0.464246 Cape Fear — 7-11 — 0.462979 South Iredell — 7-11 — 0.462208 Purnell Swett — 7-10 — 0.458636 Cox Mill — 7-11 — 0.449496 Rocky River — 8-14 — 0.448518 Smithfield-Selma — 8-11 — 0.436534 Holly Springs — 6-14 — 0.426191 Topsail — 5-15 — 0.425692 Ashley — 4-16 — 0.419868 Parkland — 8-9 — 0.419623 Pine Forest — 4-12 — 0.394498 East Wake — 1-16 — 0.390699 Porter Ridge — 1-19 — 0.359326 A.L. Brown — 2-16 — 0.334553

8A Boys RPI Rankings