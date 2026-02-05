Skip to main content
Join Now
NC Preps

Boys Basketball RPI Rankings (2/5/26)

IMG_3283by: Trey Scott23 minutes agoTreyScott_NC

Here are the 1A-8A Boys Basketball RPI rankings. These rankings are sole factor in playoff seedings.

1A Boys RPI Rankings

  1. Vance Charter — 13-2 — 0.651214
  2. Robbinsville — 14-3 — 0.617432
  3. Southern Wake Academy — 13-4 — 0.609823
  4. Northside (Pinetown) — 16-3 — 0.588044
  5. North Edgecombe — 13-7 — 0.572774
  6. Chatham Charter — 13-7 — 0.546663
  7. Discovery Charter — 11-6 — 0.543145
  8. Jackson Day — 15-8 — 0.532132
  9. Andrews — 11-9 — 0.530899
  10. Woods Charter — 13-6 — 0.524369
  11. Neuse Charter — 11-6 — 0.522485
  12. NC Leadership Academy — 13-6 — 0.521547
  13. Excelsior Classical Academy — 12-6 — 0.520483
  14. Chatham Central — 12-6 — 0.520300
  15. Rocky Mount Prep — 10-6 — 0.516566
  16. Wilson Prep — 9-10 — 0.513712
  17. Thomas Jefferson Classical — 8-9 — 0.476023
  18. East Columbus — 8-8 — 0.473803
  19. Weldon STEM — 5-5 — 0.473461
  20. Hiwassee Dam — 10-10 — 0.469374
  21. Falls Lake Academy — 7-12 — 0.468876
  22. Mattamuskeet — 7-7 — 0.449040
  23. Columbia — 7-11 — 0.446844
  24. Bethany Community — 10-9 — 0.441671
  25. Phoenix Academy — 9-13 — 0.441338
  26. Winston-Salem Prep — 8-11 — 0.435777
  27. Southeast Collegiate Prep — 7-9 — 0.433849
  28. Nantahala — 10-10 — 0.416952
  29. Bear Grass Charter — 5-9 — 0.416640
  30. North East Carolina Prep — 8-11 — 0.404322
  31. Oxford Prep — 7-14 — 0.399237
  32. Summit Charter Academy — 5-11 — 0.397837
  33. College Prep & Leadership — 5-14 — 0.391838
  34. KIPP Pride — 2-14 — 0.391177
  35. Clover Garden — 7-9 — 0.382463
  36. Washington County — 3-11 — 0.378299
  37. Carolina International — 4-15 — 0.377722
  38. Cape Hatteras — 5-10 — 0.377380
  39. Highlands — 4-14 — 0.369836
  40. NCSSM Morganton — 3-9 — 0.369375
  41. Sallie B. Howard — 4-11 — 0.368207
  42. Bonnie Cone Leadership — 2-11 — 0.366302
  43. North Stokes — 4-14 — 0.360624
  44. Jones Senior — 4-13 — 0.357482
  45. Hobgood Charter — 3-14 — 0.345183
  46. Ascend Leadership — 4-17 — 0.331168
  47. Blue Ridge Early College — 4-13 — 0.326490
  48. River Mill Academy — 1-17 — 0.288947
  49. Rosman — 1-16 — 0.281273
  50. Ocracoke — 3-9 — 0.278367
  51. Triad Math & Science — 1-12 — 0.276734
  52. Central Carolina Academy — 1-16 — 0.265948
  53. Millennium Charter — 0-11 — 0.227623
  54. South Davidson — 0-16 — 0.199040
  55. NC School for the Deaf — 0-0 — 0.000000

2A Boys RPI Rankings

  1. Queen’s Grant — 22-3 — 0.698529
  2. South Stokes — 16-2 — 0.648619
  3. Murphy — 14-3 — 0.639492
  4. Northwest Halifax Collegiate & Tech — 13-3 — 0.627540
  5. Perquimans County — 15-4 — 0.599947
  6. Franklin Academy — 17-5 — 0.596521
  7. Cherokee — 14-5 — 0.593542
  8. Voyager Academy — 12-7 — 0.576572
  9. Bishop McGuinness — 12-5 — 0.572115
  10. Eno River Academy — 12-6 — 0.535557
  11. Avery County — 10-7 — 0.531525
  12. Holmes — 9-9 — 0.529679
  13. Tarboro — 8-9 — 0.519980
  14. Southside — 8-5 — 0.515044
  15. Elkin — 8-6 — 0.509650
  16. Bertie — 10-7 — 0.509233
  17. Warren County — 6-6 — 0.507979
  18. Mountain Island Charter — 10-7 — 0.500442
  19. North Rowan — 8-8 — 0.491288
  20. Christ the King — 9-9 — 0.488943
  21. Hayesville — 11-10 — 0.488170
  22. Community School of Davidson — 10-10 — 0.481697
  23. East Wake Academy — 10-7 — 0.481576
  24. Rosewood — 8-9 — 0.480691
  25. Camden County — 8-11 — 0.476590
  26. Alleghany — 7-10 — 0.467980
  27. Manteo — 7-9 — 0.456700
  28. Swain County — 8-11 — 0.455044
  29. North Duplin — 10-8 — 0.452327
  30. Albemarle — 7-11 — 0.452182
  31. Piedmont Classical — 6-8 — 0.447321
  32. East Wilkes — 7-10 — 0.437700
  33. Mitchell — 5-11 — 0.427936
  34. American Leadership Academy–Johnston — 6-10 — 0.427577
  35. Cornerstone Charter — 9-10 — 0.423995
  36. Triangle Math & Science — 7-13 — 0.419209
  37. West Columbus — 8-11 — 0.417000
  38. Roxboro Community — 4-10 — 0.400875
  39. Bradford Prep — 6-13 — 0.396989
  40. South Stanly — 7-11 — 0.392326
  41. Lejeune — 5-8 — 0.390139
  42. East Bladen — 5-13 — 0.389819
  43. Research Triangle — 4-13 — 0.385650
  44. East Carteret — 6-11 — 0.384117
  45. Cherryville — 6-13 — 0.379934
  46. Corvian Community — 4-15 — 0.379200
  47. Highland Tech — 6-16 — 0.370157
  48. Gates County — 2-16 — 0.366836
  49. Lakewood — 6-13 — 0.362135
  50. Starmount — 3-14 — 0.354941
  51. Hobbton — 5-11 — 0.351504
  52. Henderson Collegiate — 5-17 — 0.322311
  53. Pamlico County — 2-15 — 0.321034
  54. Langtree Charter — 2-15 — 0.319393
  55. Sugar Creek Charter — 3-17 — 0.318428
  56. Union — 4-14 — 0.315337
  57. Gray Stone Day — 1-19 — 0.280512
  58. Northampton County — 0-12 — 0.273751
  59. Raleigh Charter — 0-13 — 0.264414

3A Boys RPI Rankings

  1. Farmville Central — 20-0 — 0.737620
  2. Kinston — 13-2 — 0.701409
  3. Northeastern — 13-2 — 0.685928
  4. Martin County — 16-3 — 0.680256
  5. Goldsboro — 15-4 — 0.662177
  6. Wake Prep Academy — 9-3 — 0.642725
  7. North Stanly — 19-1 — 0.638041
  8. Piedmont Community Charter — 19-3 — 0.637769
  9. Shelby — 13-3 — 0.636636
  10. East Surry — 14-3 — 0.635110
  11. Northwood — 12-4 — 0.633043
  12. West Bladen — 15-5 — 0.627607
  13. East Rutherford — 16-2 — 0.624473
  14. James Kenan — 14-2 — 0.617286
  15. Wallace-Rose Hill — 13-4 — 0.604282
  16. NCSSM Durham — 12-4 — 0.600037
  17. Greene Central — 12-7 — 0.598676
  18. Hendersonville — 14-5 — 0.595856
  19. Walkertown — 11-6 — 0.587806
  20. Pasquotank County — 13-4 — 0.583501
  21. Lincolnton — 13-7 — 0.575321
  22. McMichael — 11-3 — 0.570887
  23. South Lenoir — 12-6 — 0.556939
  24. Mountain Heritage — 12-5 — 0.547615
  25. Mount Airy — 9-6 — 0.546066
  26. Whiteville — 9-9 — 0.521026
  27. Heide Trask — 12-7 — 0.517158
  28. Providence Grove — 10-7 — 0.516628
  29. Owen — 12-8 — 0.512768
  30. North Wilkes — 9-8 — 0.500605
  31. Bessemer City — 11-8 — 0.499074
  32. Thomasville — 9-9 — 0.494507
  33. Louisburg — 8-7 — 0.493206
  34. Pine Lake Prep — 10-10 — 0.484403
  35. Wheatmore — 10-8 — 0.479109
  36. Ayden-Grifton — 10-10 — 0.478679
  37. Madison — 9-11 — 0.477526
  38. West Davidson — 9-10 — 0.471781
  39. Patton — 10-8 — 0.457829
  40. Surry Central — 7-11 — 0.433491
  41. Midway — 9-13 — 0.427886
  42. Bartlett Yancey — 5-9 — 0.422193
  43. West Caldwell — 6-12 — 0.416743
  44. Hertford County — 4-14 — 0.414465
  45. Union Academy — 7-13 — 0.411077
  46. Princeton — 7-13 — 0.409716
  47. Beddingfield — 4-15 — 0.403909
  48. South Columbus — 5-11 — 0.403320
  49. North Moore — 4-9 — 0.394545
  50. Eastern Randolph — 3-13 — 0.390702
  51. Polk County — 3-17 — 0.371812
  52. CHASE — 4-16 — 0.337484
  53. West Wilkes — 3-14 — 0.329068
  54. Pender — 0-15 — 0.318536
  55. Draughn — 2-16 — 0.310489
  56. Trinity — 3-15 — 0.310273
  57. Spring Creek — 1-20 — 0.300830
  58. East Davidson — 3-12 — 0.297315
  59. West Lincoln — 2-17 — 0.286467

4A RPI Boys Rankings

  1. Reidsville — 12-1 — 0.714413
  2. Washington — 16-4 — 0.654621
  3. T.W. Andrews — 15-4 — 0.653287
  4. Central Davidson — 15-3 — 0.652657
  5. Lexington Senior — 14-3 — 0.641547
  6. East Henderson — 17-4 — 0.634084
  7. Lincoln Charter — 15-3 — 0.630183
  8. Ledford — 13-5 — 0.630125
  9. Pisgah — 14-5 — 0.620718
  10. Salisbury — 13-5 — 0.613158
  11. Roanoke Rapids — 10-2 — 0.605741
  12. SouthWest Edgecombe — 13-5 — 0.601575
  13. Bandys — 13-5 — 0.596985
  14. Eastern Wayne — 12-7 — 0.589497
  15. Bunn — 12-3 — 0.587330
  16. First Flight — 10-9 — 0.571744
  17. North Surry — 11-5 — 0.565269
  18. Mount Pleasant — 12-7 — 0.555733
  19. Randleman — 9-8 — 0.552408
  20. Uwharrie Charter Academy — 12-6 — 0.547831
  21. Burns — 10-7 — 0.528180
  22. Anson — 12-7 — 0.525847
  23. Jordan-Matthews — 9-9 — 0.520435
  24. Lake Norman Charter — 10-9 — 0.519103
  25. West Stokes — 9-9 — 0.518490
  26. Hibriten — 9-8 — 0.516394
  27. Carver — 8-7 — 0.512170
  28. Southwestern Randolph — 8-8 — 0.503538
  29. East Duplin — 7-9 — 0.496859
  30. Clinton — 10-7 — 0.490548
  31. North Lenoir — 7-13 — 0.489355
  32. Stuart W. Cramer — 10-9 — 0.485009
  33. Southwest Onslow — 7-12 — 0.484367
  34. Newton-Conover — 8-10 — 0.480228
  35. Nash Central — 6-9 — 0.480195
  36. Wilkes Central — 9-7 — 0.479636
  37. Graham — 7-9 — 0.477084
  38. Fairmont — 8-11 — 0.462243
  39. Maiden — 6-11 — 0.459495
  40. Brevard — 7-12 — 0.454212
  41. East Burke — 6-11 — 0.445179
  42. Forbush — 8-10 — 0.442898
  43. West Stanly — 7-12 — 0.439669
  44. North Pitt — 5-13 — 0.439271
  45. Morehead — 3-12 — 0.418583
  46. Foard — 5-13 — 0.415223
  47. Ashe County — 5-11 — 0.408840
  48. West Craven — 5-13 — 0.408199
  49. West Iredell — 6-14 — 0.404014
  50. North Johnston — 6-14 — 0.398717
  51. Cummings — 3-11 — 0.388358
  52. R-S Central — 6-13 — 0.384724
  53. Bunker Hill — 3-16 — 0.361000
  54. East Gaston — 5-15 — 0.360622
  55. Tuscola — 2-19 — 0.356859
  56. Central Academy of Technology & Arts — 6-14 — 0.349029
  57. South Rowan — 2-14 — 0.334188
  58. Carrboro — 1-15 — 0.330114
  59. Red Springs — 3-15 — 0.324429

5A Boys RPI Rankings

  1. Huss — 17-2 — 0.705874
  2. East Lincoln — 16-3 — 0.683321
  3. Carson — 17-1 — 0.672851
  4. North Lincoln — 15-3 — 0.664879
  5. Franklin — 18-4 — 0.664124
  6. Southeast Alamance — 14-3 — 0.656996
  7. Hickory — 15-3 — 0.652467
  8. Hunt — 14-2 — 0.647646
  9. Jay M. Robinson — 13-3 — 0.643534
  10. Fike — 16-5 — 0.636693
  11. Oak Grove — 13-3 — 0.635498
  12. North Buncombe — 15-5 — 0.620174
  13. Eastern Alamance — 12-4 — 0.619694
  14. Smoky Mountain — 16-6 — 0.613701
  15. Currituck County — 12-6 — 0.606343
  16. Crest — 11-5 — 0.601549
  17. Northside (Jacksonville) — 11-4 — 0.600763
  18. Croatan — 15-5 — 0.595649
  19. High Point Central — 11-6 — 0.591525
  20. North Henderson — 14-7 — 0.589621
  21. Northeast Guilford — 12-6 — 0.588242
  22. Douglas Byrd — 12-5 — 0.584797
  23. Forest Hills — 13-6 — 0.580845
  24. South Brunswick — 12-6 — 0.569572
  25. West Carteret — 12-8 — 0.565530
  26. C.B. Aycock — 10-7 — 0.564692
  27. Seaforth — 12-5 — 0.557302
  28. Parkwood — 11-8 — 0.533509
  29. West Rowan — 9-8 — 0.532298
  30. Enka — 12-8 — 0.525187
  31. Havelock — 8-8 — 0.517370
  32. Concord — 9-8 — 0.514967
  33. Monroe — 6-7 — 0.505468
  34. South Point — 7-11 — 0.504129
  35. Rocky Mount — 7-9 — 0.495344
  36. Person — 8-9 — 0.494070
  37. South Granville — 9-8 — 0.488926
  38. Dixon — 8-12 — 0.462796
  39. Western Alamance — 6-9 — 0.459515
  40. J.F. Webb — 8-8 — 0.456919
  41. North Davidson — 7-10 — 0.454407
  42. North Gaston — 9-10 — 0.447712
  43. Rockingham County — 4-13 — 0.434997
  44. Forestview — 5-13 — 0.424303
  45. Erwin — 5-15 — 0.419837
  46. East Rowan — 5-12 — 0.407944
  47. Orange — 6-12 — 0.406842
  48. Southern Guilford — 5-12 — 0.405976
  49. West Henderson — 5-16 — 0.394241
  50. Southern Wayne — 4-14 — 0.389937
  51. Northwest Cabarrus — 3-15 — 0.385123
  52. Atkins — 3-15 — 0.379740
  53. Montgomery Central — 2-15 — 0.370693
  54. Durham School of the Arts — 6-12 — 0.365327
  55. Southern Nash — 2-19 — 0.336845
  56. St. Pauls — 2-13 — 0.319031
  57. Richlands — 0-19 — 0.306738
  58. North Forsyth — 1-16 — 0.303421
  59. Cedar Ridge — 2-14 — 0.301424

6A Boys RPI Rankings

  1. Northern Nash — 17-2 — 0.695559
  2. J.H. Rose — 14-4 — 0.683437
  3. E.E. Smith — 12-3 — 0.661489
  4. Charlotte Catholic — 17-3 — 0.661471
  5. Ben L. Smith — 14-5 — 0.649338
  6. Mount Tabor — 14-4 — 0.636616
  7. Freedom — 14-4 — 0.632842
  8. Seventy-First — 12-3 — 0.630084
  9. White Oak — 14-5 — 0.619061
  10. T.C. Roberson — 12-7 — 0.617854
  11. Williams — 13-3 — 0.613179
  12. West Johnston — 15-4 — 0.608804
  13. West Brunswick — 14-7 — 0.591863
  14. Swansboro — 14-5 — 0.587439
  15. Lee County — 13-5 — 0.586586
  16. South Caldwell — 13-5 — 0.586557
  17. Terry Sanford — 12-6 — 0.574513
  18. Dudley — 10-7 — 0.572616
  19. Northern Guilford — 10-8 — 0.568164
  20. Watauga — 10-7 — 0.566672
  21. Middle Creek — 14-7 — 0.563572
  22. Asheboro — 13-5 — 0.560763
  23. Harnett Central — 11-5 — 0.560161
  24. Alexander Central — 11-7 — 0.559425
  25. Ashbrook — 8-8 — 0.549587
  26. Western Guilford — 10-9 — 0.542073
  27. Kings Mountain — 8-10 — 0.540929
  28. Harding University — 9-8 — 0.526121
  29. South View — 9-8 — 0.523373
  30. Triton — 9-8 — 0.517907
  31. Southern Lee — 10-7 — 0.515281
  32. Southern Alamance — 7-9 — 0.512451
  33. Phillip O. Berry Academy — 7-8 — 0.509072
  34. A.C. Reynolds — 8-11 — 0.502686
  35. Piedmont — 9-11 — 0.494672
  36. Franklinton — 8-9 — 0.488655
  37. St. Stephens — 10-9 — 0.487719
  38. Sun Valley — 9-11 — 0.484557
  39. Central Cabarrus — 7-11 — 0.471082
  40. East Chapel Hill — 8-10 — 0.464348
  41. Olympic — 9-11 — 0.458023
  42. Westover — 6-11 — 0.455533
  43. Statesville — 5-13 — 0.446467
  44. Ragsdale — 7-12 — 0.445015
  45. Scotland — 8-10 — 0.440273
  46. North Iredell — 7-9 — 0.439190
  47. Southeast Guilford — 4-14 — 0.434992
  48. Jacksonville — 5-11 — 0.416451
  49. Union Pines — 6-11 — 0.415547
  50. Northern Durham — 6-14 — 0.410840
  51. Western Harnett — 5-11 — 0.404209
  52. Gray’s Creek — 3-14 — 0.383201
  53. Eastern Guilford — 3-12 — 0.358273
  54. Vance County — 3-17 — 0.353709
  55. South Johnston — 3-14 — 0.353227
  56. Asheville — 1-16 — 0.346500
  57. Felton Grove — 1-18 — 0.337666
  58. Glenn — 4-14 — 0.324349

7A Boys RPI Rankings

  1. Southern School of Energy and Sustainability — 18-3 — 0.716848
  2. North Mecklenburg — 16-3 — 0.701636
  3. Lumberton — 15-2 — 0.684582
  4. Mooresville — 15-2 — 0.676629
  5. Cardinal Gibbons — 17-2 — 0.667048
  6. Marvin Ridge — 15-4 — 0.659864
  7. Southwest Guilford — 14-3 — 0.649185
  8. New Hanover — 14-5 — 0.633467
  9. Independence — 11-8 — 0.622137
  10. Hillside — 11-7 — 0.613387
  11. New Bern — 15-3 — 0.610663
  12. Butler — 13-7 — 0.610277
  13. Weddington — 13-8 — 0.603676
  14. Hickory Ridge — 13-5 — 0.601402
  15. Chapel Hill — 12-7 — 0.596174
  16. South Central — 11-6 — 0.595162
  17. Knightdale — 13-6 — 0.595017
  18. Richmond Senior — 14-5 — 0.593983
  19. North Brunswick — 14-6 — 0.589837
  20. Riverside-Durham — 13-7 — 0.587634
  21. Sanderson — 13-7 — 0.583821
  22. Heritage — 12-8 — 0.575200
  23. Page — 9-7 — 0.572999
  24. West Mecklenburg — 11-8 — 0.567593
  25. Cleveland — 12-7 — 0.563494
  26. Wake Forest — 11-7 — 0.560478
  27. Davie County — 10-7 — 0.560319
  28. Cuthbertson — 14-8 — 0.556836
  29. East Forsyth — 9-8 — 0.552098
  30. McDowell — 11-8 — 0.551288
  31. Clayton — 9-9 — 0.544788
  32. Fuquay-Varina — 11-7 — 0.542367
  33. Garner — 9-9 — 0.540332
  34. Jack Britt — 10-8 — 0.532311
  35. Reagan — 8-9 — 0.531952
  36. Cary — 12-8 — 0.529330
  37. R.J. Reynolds — 8-10 — 0.525855
  38. Southeast Raleigh — 8-11 — 0.525014
  39. West Cabarrus — 10-8 — 0.515407
  40. Overhills — 10-9 — 0.509751
  41. South Garner — 6-9 — 0.487690
  42. Lake Norman — 6-12 — 0.487094
  43. D.H. Conley — 7-12 — 0.485184
  44. Ballantyne Ridge — 9-11 — 0.475600
  45. Grimsley — 5-11 — 0.466038
  46. Hopewell — 6-12 — 0.464246
  47. Cape Fear — 7-11 — 0.462979
  48. South Iredell — 7-11 — 0.462208
  49. Purnell Swett — 7-10 — 0.458636
  50. Cox Mill — 7-11 — 0.449496
  51. Rocky River — 8-14 — 0.448518
  52. Smithfield-Selma — 8-11 — 0.436534
  53. Holly Springs — 6-14 — 0.426191
  54. Topsail — 5-15 — 0.425692
  55. Ashley — 4-16 — 0.419868
  56. Parkland — 8-9 — 0.419623
  57. Pine Forest — 4-12 — 0.394498
  58. East Wake — 1-16 — 0.390699
  59. Porter Ridge — 1-19 — 0.359326
  60. A.L. Brown — 2-16 — 0.334553

8A Boys RPI Rankings

  1. West Forsyth — 18-0 — 0.743904
  2. West Charlotte — 15-3 — 0.701842
  3. Apex Friendship — 20-2 — 0.673464
  4. Hoggard — 15-5 — 0.663802
  5. Leesville Road — 16-4 — 0.635318
  6. Panther Creek — 15-7 — 0.632842
  7. Ardrey Kell — 15-5 — 0.624842
  8. Hough — 14-5 — 0.609333
  9. Myers Park — 13-6 — 0.606638
  10. Rolesville — 13-5 — 0.601952
  11. Laney — 13-8 — 0.598938
  12. East Mecklenburg — 14-7 — 0.592816
  13. Willow Spring — 14-5 — 0.592529
  14. Chambers — 12-8 — 0.590846
  15. Wakefield — 14-6 — 0.590632
  16. Broughton — 12-8 — 0.573852
  17. Jordan — 10-11 — 0.570620
  18. Providence — 11-8 — 0.547428
  19. Northwest Guilford — 8-9 — 0.543490
  20. South Mecklenburg — 9-10 — 0.523273
  21. Enloe — 10-9 — 0.522551
  22. Millbrook — 8-11 — 0.511633
  23. Green Level — 6-13 — 0.490768
  24. Hoke County — 8-9 — 0.478560
  25. Mallard Creek — 6-14 — 0.474962
  26. Palisades — 7-13 — 0.472132
  27. Apex — 7-13 — 0.465795
  28. Pinecrest — 5-11 — 0.456089
  29. Green Hope — 8-12 — 0.446025
  30. Garinger — 3-13 — 0.357303
  31. Athens Drive — 2-16 — 0.351664
  32. Corinth Holders — 1-19 — 0.347560