Boys Basketball RPI Rankings (2/5/26)
Here are the 1A-8A Boys Basketball RPI rankings. These rankings are sole factor in playoff seedings.
1A Boys RPI Rankings
- Vance Charter — 13-2 — 0.651214
- Robbinsville — 14-3 — 0.617432
- Southern Wake Academy — 13-4 — 0.609823
- Northside (Pinetown) — 16-3 — 0.588044
- North Edgecombe — 13-7 — 0.572774
- Chatham Charter — 13-7 — 0.546663
- Discovery Charter — 11-6 — 0.543145
- Jackson Day — 15-8 — 0.532132
- Andrews — 11-9 — 0.530899
- Woods Charter — 13-6 — 0.524369
- Neuse Charter — 11-6 — 0.522485
- NC Leadership Academy — 13-6 — 0.521547
- Excelsior Classical Academy — 12-6 — 0.520483
- Chatham Central — 12-6 — 0.520300
- Rocky Mount Prep — 10-6 — 0.516566
- Wilson Prep — 9-10 — 0.513712
- Thomas Jefferson Classical — 8-9 — 0.476023
- East Columbus — 8-8 — 0.473803
- Weldon STEM — 5-5 — 0.473461
- Hiwassee Dam — 10-10 — 0.469374
- Falls Lake Academy — 7-12 — 0.468876
- Mattamuskeet — 7-7 — 0.449040
- Columbia — 7-11 — 0.446844
- Bethany Community — 10-9 — 0.441671
- Phoenix Academy — 9-13 — 0.441338
- Winston-Salem Prep — 8-11 — 0.435777
- Southeast Collegiate Prep — 7-9 — 0.433849
- Nantahala — 10-10 — 0.416952
- Bear Grass Charter — 5-9 — 0.416640
- North East Carolina Prep — 8-11 — 0.404322
- Oxford Prep — 7-14 — 0.399237
- Summit Charter Academy — 5-11 — 0.397837
- College Prep & Leadership — 5-14 — 0.391838
- KIPP Pride — 2-14 — 0.391177
- Clover Garden — 7-9 — 0.382463
- Washington County — 3-11 — 0.378299
- Carolina International — 4-15 — 0.377722
- Cape Hatteras — 5-10 — 0.377380
- Highlands — 4-14 — 0.369836
- NCSSM Morganton — 3-9 — 0.369375
- Sallie B. Howard — 4-11 — 0.368207
- Bonnie Cone Leadership — 2-11 — 0.366302
- North Stokes — 4-14 — 0.360624
- Jones Senior — 4-13 — 0.357482
- Hobgood Charter — 3-14 — 0.345183
- Ascend Leadership — 4-17 — 0.331168
- Blue Ridge Early College — 4-13 — 0.326490
- River Mill Academy — 1-17 — 0.288947
- Rosman — 1-16 — 0.281273
- Ocracoke — 3-9 — 0.278367
- Triad Math & Science — 1-12 — 0.276734
- Central Carolina Academy — 1-16 — 0.265948
- Millennium Charter — 0-11 — 0.227623
- South Davidson — 0-16 — 0.199040
- NC School for the Deaf — 0-0 — 0.000000
2A Boys RPI Rankings
- Queen’s Grant — 22-3 — 0.698529
- South Stokes — 16-2 — 0.648619
- Murphy — 14-3 — 0.639492
- Northwest Halifax Collegiate & Tech — 13-3 — 0.627540
- Perquimans County — 15-4 — 0.599947
- Franklin Academy — 17-5 — 0.596521
- Cherokee — 14-5 — 0.593542
- Voyager Academy — 12-7 — 0.576572
- Bishop McGuinness — 12-5 — 0.572115
- Eno River Academy — 12-6 — 0.535557
- Avery County — 10-7 — 0.531525
- Holmes — 9-9 — 0.529679
- Tarboro — 8-9 — 0.519980
- Southside — 8-5 — 0.515044
- Elkin — 8-6 — 0.509650
- Bertie — 10-7 — 0.509233
- Warren County — 6-6 — 0.507979
- Mountain Island Charter — 10-7 — 0.500442
- North Rowan — 8-8 — 0.491288
- Christ the King — 9-9 — 0.488943
- Hayesville — 11-10 — 0.488170
- Community School of Davidson — 10-10 — 0.481697
- East Wake Academy — 10-7 — 0.481576
- Rosewood — 8-9 — 0.480691
- Camden County — 8-11 — 0.476590
- Alleghany — 7-10 — 0.467980
- Manteo — 7-9 — 0.456700
- Swain County — 8-11 — 0.455044
- North Duplin — 10-8 — 0.452327
- Albemarle — 7-11 — 0.452182
- Piedmont Classical — 6-8 — 0.447321
- East Wilkes — 7-10 — 0.437700
- Mitchell — 5-11 — 0.427936
- American Leadership Academy–Johnston — 6-10 — 0.427577
- Cornerstone Charter — 9-10 — 0.423995
- Triangle Math & Science — 7-13 — 0.419209
- West Columbus — 8-11 — 0.417000
- Roxboro Community — 4-10 — 0.400875
- Bradford Prep — 6-13 — 0.396989
- South Stanly — 7-11 — 0.392326
- Lejeune — 5-8 — 0.390139
- East Bladen — 5-13 — 0.389819
- Research Triangle — 4-13 — 0.385650
- East Carteret — 6-11 — 0.384117
- Cherryville — 6-13 — 0.379934
- Corvian Community — 4-15 — 0.379200
- Highland Tech — 6-16 — 0.370157
- Gates County — 2-16 — 0.366836
- Lakewood — 6-13 — 0.362135
- Starmount — 3-14 — 0.354941
- Hobbton — 5-11 — 0.351504
- Henderson Collegiate — 5-17 — 0.322311
- Pamlico County — 2-15 — 0.321034
- Langtree Charter — 2-15 — 0.319393
- Sugar Creek Charter — 3-17 — 0.318428
- Union — 4-14 — 0.315337
- Gray Stone Day — 1-19 — 0.280512
- Northampton County — 0-12 — 0.273751
- Raleigh Charter — 0-13 — 0.264414
3A Boys RPI Rankings
- Farmville Central — 20-0 — 0.737620
- Kinston — 13-2 — 0.701409
- Northeastern — 13-2 — 0.685928
- Martin County — 16-3 — 0.680256
- Goldsboro — 15-4 — 0.662177
- Wake Prep Academy — 9-3 — 0.642725
- North Stanly — 19-1 — 0.638041
- Piedmont Community Charter — 19-3 — 0.637769
- Shelby — 13-3 — 0.636636
- East Surry — 14-3 — 0.635110
- Northwood — 12-4 — 0.633043
- West Bladen — 15-5 — 0.627607
- East Rutherford — 16-2 — 0.624473
- James Kenan — 14-2 — 0.617286
- Wallace-Rose Hill — 13-4 — 0.604282
- NCSSM Durham — 12-4 — 0.600037
- Greene Central — 12-7 — 0.598676
- Hendersonville — 14-5 — 0.595856
- Walkertown — 11-6 — 0.587806
- Pasquotank County — 13-4 — 0.583501
- Lincolnton — 13-7 — 0.575321
- McMichael — 11-3 — 0.570887
- South Lenoir — 12-6 — 0.556939
- Mountain Heritage — 12-5 — 0.547615
- Mount Airy — 9-6 — 0.546066
- Whiteville — 9-9 — 0.521026
- Heide Trask — 12-7 — 0.517158
- Providence Grove — 10-7 — 0.516628
- Owen — 12-8 — 0.512768
- North Wilkes — 9-8 — 0.500605
- Bessemer City — 11-8 — 0.499074
- Thomasville — 9-9 — 0.494507
- Louisburg — 8-7 — 0.493206
- Pine Lake Prep — 10-10 — 0.484403
- Wheatmore — 10-8 — 0.479109
- Ayden-Grifton — 10-10 — 0.478679
- Madison — 9-11 — 0.477526
- West Davidson — 9-10 — 0.471781
- Patton — 10-8 — 0.457829
- Surry Central — 7-11 — 0.433491
- Midway — 9-13 — 0.427886
- Bartlett Yancey — 5-9 — 0.422193
- West Caldwell — 6-12 — 0.416743
- Hertford County — 4-14 — 0.414465
- Union Academy — 7-13 — 0.411077
- Princeton — 7-13 — 0.409716
- Beddingfield — 4-15 — 0.403909
- South Columbus — 5-11 — 0.403320
- North Moore — 4-9 — 0.394545
- Eastern Randolph — 3-13 — 0.390702
- Polk County — 3-17 — 0.371812
- CHASE — 4-16 — 0.337484
- West Wilkes — 3-14 — 0.329068
- Pender — 0-15 — 0.318536
- Draughn — 2-16 — 0.310489
- Trinity — 3-15 — 0.310273
- Spring Creek — 1-20 — 0.300830
- East Davidson — 3-12 — 0.297315
- West Lincoln — 2-17 — 0.286467
4A RPI Boys Rankings
- Reidsville — 12-1 — 0.714413
- Washington — 16-4 — 0.654621
- T.W. Andrews — 15-4 — 0.653287
- Central Davidson — 15-3 — 0.652657
- Lexington Senior — 14-3 — 0.641547
- East Henderson — 17-4 — 0.634084
- Lincoln Charter — 15-3 — 0.630183
- Ledford — 13-5 — 0.630125
- Pisgah — 14-5 — 0.620718
- Salisbury — 13-5 — 0.613158
- Roanoke Rapids — 10-2 — 0.605741
- SouthWest Edgecombe — 13-5 — 0.601575
- Bandys — 13-5 — 0.596985
- Eastern Wayne — 12-7 — 0.589497
- Bunn — 12-3 — 0.587330
- First Flight — 10-9 — 0.571744
- North Surry — 11-5 — 0.565269
- Mount Pleasant — 12-7 — 0.555733
- Randleman — 9-8 — 0.552408
- Uwharrie Charter Academy — 12-6 — 0.547831
- Burns — 10-7 — 0.528180
- Anson — 12-7 — 0.525847
- Jordan-Matthews — 9-9 — 0.520435
- Lake Norman Charter — 10-9 — 0.519103
- West Stokes — 9-9 — 0.518490
- Hibriten — 9-8 — 0.516394
- Carver — 8-7 — 0.512170
- Southwestern Randolph — 8-8 — 0.503538
- East Duplin — 7-9 — 0.496859
- Clinton — 10-7 — 0.490548
- North Lenoir — 7-13 — 0.489355
- Stuart W. Cramer — 10-9 — 0.485009
- Southwest Onslow — 7-12 — 0.484367
- Newton-Conover — 8-10 — 0.480228
- Nash Central — 6-9 — 0.480195
- Wilkes Central — 9-7 — 0.479636
- Graham — 7-9 — 0.477084
- Fairmont — 8-11 — 0.462243
- Maiden — 6-11 — 0.459495
- Brevard — 7-12 — 0.454212
- East Burke — 6-11 — 0.445179
- Forbush — 8-10 — 0.442898
- West Stanly — 7-12 — 0.439669
- North Pitt — 5-13 — 0.439271
- Morehead — 3-12 — 0.418583
- Foard — 5-13 — 0.415223
- Ashe County — 5-11 — 0.408840
- West Craven — 5-13 — 0.408199
- West Iredell — 6-14 — 0.404014
- North Johnston — 6-14 — 0.398717
- Cummings — 3-11 — 0.388358
- R-S Central — 6-13 — 0.384724
- Bunker Hill — 3-16 — 0.361000
- East Gaston — 5-15 — 0.360622
- Tuscola — 2-19 — 0.356859
- Central Academy of Technology & Arts — 6-14 — 0.349029
- South Rowan — 2-14 — 0.334188
- Carrboro — 1-15 — 0.330114
- Red Springs — 3-15 — 0.324429
5A Boys RPI Rankings
- Huss — 17-2 — 0.705874
- East Lincoln — 16-3 — 0.683321
- Carson — 17-1 — 0.672851
- North Lincoln — 15-3 — 0.664879
- Franklin — 18-4 — 0.664124
- Southeast Alamance — 14-3 — 0.656996
- Hickory — 15-3 — 0.652467
- Hunt — 14-2 — 0.647646
- Jay M. Robinson — 13-3 — 0.643534
- Fike — 16-5 — 0.636693
- Oak Grove — 13-3 — 0.635498
- North Buncombe — 15-5 — 0.620174
- Eastern Alamance — 12-4 — 0.619694
- Smoky Mountain — 16-6 — 0.613701
- Currituck County — 12-6 — 0.606343
- Crest — 11-5 — 0.601549
- Northside (Jacksonville) — 11-4 — 0.600763
- Croatan — 15-5 — 0.595649
- High Point Central — 11-6 — 0.591525
- North Henderson — 14-7 — 0.589621
- Northeast Guilford — 12-6 — 0.588242
- Douglas Byrd — 12-5 — 0.584797
- Forest Hills — 13-6 — 0.580845
- South Brunswick — 12-6 — 0.569572
- West Carteret — 12-8 — 0.565530
- C.B. Aycock — 10-7 — 0.564692
- Seaforth — 12-5 — 0.557302
- Parkwood — 11-8 — 0.533509
- West Rowan — 9-8 — 0.532298
- Enka — 12-8 — 0.525187
- Havelock — 8-8 — 0.517370
- Concord — 9-8 — 0.514967
- Monroe — 6-7 — 0.505468
- South Point — 7-11 — 0.504129
- Rocky Mount — 7-9 — 0.495344
- Person — 8-9 — 0.494070
- South Granville — 9-8 — 0.488926
- Dixon — 8-12 — 0.462796
- Western Alamance — 6-9 — 0.459515
- J.F. Webb — 8-8 — 0.456919
- North Davidson — 7-10 — 0.454407
- North Gaston — 9-10 — 0.447712
- Rockingham County — 4-13 — 0.434997
- Forestview — 5-13 — 0.424303
- Erwin — 5-15 — 0.419837
- East Rowan — 5-12 — 0.407944
- Orange — 6-12 — 0.406842
- Southern Guilford — 5-12 — 0.405976
- West Henderson — 5-16 — 0.394241
- Southern Wayne — 4-14 — 0.389937
- Northwest Cabarrus — 3-15 — 0.385123
- Atkins — 3-15 — 0.379740
- Montgomery Central — 2-15 — 0.370693
- Durham School of the Arts — 6-12 — 0.365327
- Southern Nash — 2-19 — 0.336845
- St. Pauls — 2-13 — 0.319031
- Richlands — 0-19 — 0.306738
- North Forsyth — 1-16 — 0.303421
- Cedar Ridge — 2-14 — 0.301424
6A Boys RPI Rankings
- Northern Nash — 17-2 — 0.695559
- J.H. Rose — 14-4 — 0.683437
- E.E. Smith — 12-3 — 0.661489
- Charlotte Catholic — 17-3 — 0.661471
- Ben L. Smith — 14-5 — 0.649338
- Mount Tabor — 14-4 — 0.636616
- Freedom — 14-4 — 0.632842
- Seventy-First — 12-3 — 0.630084
- White Oak — 14-5 — 0.619061
- T.C. Roberson — 12-7 — 0.617854
- Williams — 13-3 — 0.613179
- West Johnston — 15-4 — 0.608804
- West Brunswick — 14-7 — 0.591863
- Swansboro — 14-5 — 0.587439
- Lee County — 13-5 — 0.586586
- South Caldwell — 13-5 — 0.586557
- Terry Sanford — 12-6 — 0.574513
- Dudley — 10-7 — 0.572616
- Northern Guilford — 10-8 — 0.568164
- Watauga — 10-7 — 0.566672
- Middle Creek — 14-7 — 0.563572
- Asheboro — 13-5 — 0.560763
- Harnett Central — 11-5 — 0.560161
- Alexander Central — 11-7 — 0.559425
- Ashbrook — 8-8 — 0.549587
- Western Guilford — 10-9 — 0.542073
- Kings Mountain — 8-10 — 0.540929
- Harding University — 9-8 — 0.526121
- South View — 9-8 — 0.523373
- Triton — 9-8 — 0.517907
- Southern Lee — 10-7 — 0.515281
- Southern Alamance — 7-9 — 0.512451
- Phillip O. Berry Academy — 7-8 — 0.509072
- A.C. Reynolds — 8-11 — 0.502686
- Piedmont — 9-11 — 0.494672
- Franklinton — 8-9 — 0.488655
- St. Stephens — 10-9 — 0.487719
- Sun Valley — 9-11 — 0.484557
- Central Cabarrus — 7-11 — 0.471082
- East Chapel Hill — 8-10 — 0.464348
- Olympic — 9-11 — 0.458023
- Westover — 6-11 — 0.455533
- Statesville — 5-13 — 0.446467
- Ragsdale — 7-12 — 0.445015
- Scotland — 8-10 — 0.440273
- North Iredell — 7-9 — 0.439190
- Southeast Guilford — 4-14 — 0.434992
- Jacksonville — 5-11 — 0.416451
- Union Pines — 6-11 — 0.415547
- Northern Durham — 6-14 — 0.410840
- Western Harnett — 5-11 — 0.404209
- Gray’s Creek — 3-14 — 0.383201
- Eastern Guilford — 3-12 — 0.358273
- Vance County — 3-17 — 0.353709
- South Johnston — 3-14 — 0.353227
- Asheville — 1-16 — 0.346500
- Felton Grove — 1-18 — 0.337666
- Glenn — 4-14 — 0.324349
7A Boys RPI Rankings
- Southern School of Energy and Sustainability — 18-3 — 0.716848
- North Mecklenburg — 16-3 — 0.701636
- Lumberton — 15-2 — 0.684582
- Mooresville — 15-2 — 0.676629
- Cardinal Gibbons — 17-2 — 0.667048
- Marvin Ridge — 15-4 — 0.659864
- Southwest Guilford — 14-3 — 0.649185
- New Hanover — 14-5 — 0.633467
- Independence — 11-8 — 0.622137
- Hillside — 11-7 — 0.613387
- New Bern — 15-3 — 0.610663
- Butler — 13-7 — 0.610277
- Weddington — 13-8 — 0.603676
- Hickory Ridge — 13-5 — 0.601402
- Chapel Hill — 12-7 — 0.596174
- South Central — 11-6 — 0.595162
- Knightdale — 13-6 — 0.595017
- Richmond Senior — 14-5 — 0.593983
- North Brunswick — 14-6 — 0.589837
- Riverside-Durham — 13-7 — 0.587634
- Sanderson — 13-7 — 0.583821
- Heritage — 12-8 — 0.575200
- Page — 9-7 — 0.572999
- West Mecklenburg — 11-8 — 0.567593
- Cleveland — 12-7 — 0.563494
- Wake Forest — 11-7 — 0.560478
- Davie County — 10-7 — 0.560319
- Cuthbertson — 14-8 — 0.556836
- East Forsyth — 9-8 — 0.552098
- McDowell — 11-8 — 0.551288
- Clayton — 9-9 — 0.544788
- Fuquay-Varina — 11-7 — 0.542367
- Garner — 9-9 — 0.540332
- Jack Britt — 10-8 — 0.532311
- Reagan — 8-9 — 0.531952
- Cary — 12-8 — 0.529330
- R.J. Reynolds — 8-10 — 0.525855
- Southeast Raleigh — 8-11 — 0.525014
- West Cabarrus — 10-8 — 0.515407
- Overhills — 10-9 — 0.509751
- South Garner — 6-9 — 0.487690
- Lake Norman — 6-12 — 0.487094
- D.H. Conley — 7-12 — 0.485184
- Ballantyne Ridge — 9-11 — 0.475600
- Grimsley — 5-11 — 0.466038
- Hopewell — 6-12 — 0.464246
- Cape Fear — 7-11 — 0.462979
- South Iredell — 7-11 — 0.462208
- Purnell Swett — 7-10 — 0.458636
- Cox Mill — 7-11 — 0.449496
- Rocky River — 8-14 — 0.448518
- Smithfield-Selma — 8-11 — 0.436534
- Holly Springs — 6-14 — 0.426191
- Topsail — 5-15 — 0.425692
- Ashley — 4-16 — 0.419868
- Parkland — 8-9 — 0.419623
- Pine Forest — 4-12 — 0.394498
- East Wake — 1-16 — 0.390699
- Porter Ridge — 1-19 — 0.359326
- A.L. Brown — 2-16 — 0.334553
8A Boys RPI Rankings
- West Forsyth — 18-0 — 0.743904
- West Charlotte — 15-3 — 0.701842
- Apex Friendship — 20-2 — 0.673464
- Hoggard — 15-5 — 0.663802
- Leesville Road — 16-4 — 0.635318
- Panther Creek — 15-7 — 0.632842
- Ardrey Kell — 15-5 — 0.624842
- Hough — 14-5 — 0.609333
- Myers Park — 13-6 — 0.606638
- Rolesville — 13-5 — 0.601952
- Laney — 13-8 — 0.598938
- East Mecklenburg — 14-7 — 0.592816
- Willow Spring — 14-5 — 0.592529
- Chambers — 12-8 — 0.590846
- Wakefield — 14-6 — 0.590632
- Broughton — 12-8 — 0.573852
- Jordan — 10-11 — 0.570620
- Providence — 11-8 — 0.547428
- Northwest Guilford — 8-9 — 0.543490
- South Mecklenburg — 9-10 — 0.523273
- Enloe — 10-9 — 0.522551
- Millbrook — 8-11 — 0.511633
- Green Level — 6-13 — 0.490768
- Hoke County — 8-9 — 0.478560
- Mallard Creek — 6-14 — 0.474962
- Palisades — 7-13 — 0.472132
- Apex — 7-13 — 0.465795
- Pinecrest — 5-11 — 0.456089
- Green Hope — 8-12 — 0.446025
- Garinger — 3-13 — 0.357303
- Athens Drive — 2-16 — 0.351664
- Corinth Holders — 1-19 — 0.347560