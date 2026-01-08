Kinston clamps down defensively in 68–42 win over Southwest Onslow

Written by Desrick Rhooms

The Kinston Vikings bounced back from a tough loss in emphatic fashion, rolling past the Southwest Onslow Stallions 68–42.

Defense set the tone early for Kinston (5–1), as the Vikings limited Southwest Onslow (5–7) to just six points in the opening quarter to take a 16–6 lead after one.

The Vikings continued to apply pressure in the second quarter, opening the period with a quick run to extend the lead to 32–16 and force a Stallions timeout. Junior guard Jamarion Washington sparked the offense, scoring seven points in the quarter as Kinston stretched its advantage to 37–16 at halftime.

The third quarter mirrored the first half, with Kinston’s defense creating turnovers that led to easy transition baskets. Washington added seven more points in the period, helping the Vikings push the lead to as many as 27 points.

Kinston coasted the rest of the way behind its defensive intensity and efficient offense, sealing the 26-point victory.

Southwest Onslow junior guard Carlos Pagan led all scorers with 20 points, tying Washington for game-high honors.

The Vikings will hit the road to face Ayden-Grifton (8–4) on Jan. 9, while the Stallions travel to take on Pender (0–9).