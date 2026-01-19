Written Desrick Rhooms

Mari Larry Helps Lead Martin County Back to the Top

For the first time in nearly two decades, Martin County High School football is back on top of the conference — and senior standout Mari Larry played a major role in making that happen.

A versatile two-way athlete, Larry made his impact felt all over the field this season, lining up at running back, defensive back, and on special teams. His ability to contribute in every phase helped Martin County capture a long-awaited conference championship and make a run to the third round of the state playoffs.

“It felt great, especially knowing we hadn’t won one in about 17 years,” Larry said. “We’ve had four coaches in four years, so it really showed that this coach (John Wheeler) came in with a plan. We just bought in and did what we needed to do.”

Larry entered the season with clear goals in mind. He wanted to increase his production on defense, contribute consistently on offense, and help lead the team to a conference title.

“I wanted to have the most interceptions and more tackles this year,” Larry said. “I also wanted to play on the other side of the ball consistently, and I got that opportunity.”

Individually, he delivered — finishing the season with roughly 14 touchdowns and tied third nationally in interceptions with 11.

Much of his success came from his instincts in the secondary — instincts shaped by another sport he plays.

“I play center field in baseball, so tracking the ball is natural for me,” Larry said. “My defensive coordinator put me in the secondary and just let me track footballs like I track baseballs.”

One of Larry’s most memorable performances came in a dominant showing against Hunt High School, where he rushed for 301 yards, recorded an interception, and totaled more than 400 all-purpose yards.

“That game really stood out to me,” he said. “Everything was clicking.”

Despite the individual numbers, Larry credits Martin County’s postseason success to the team’s leadership and chemistry.

“Most of our practices were led by the players,” Larry said. “The coaches didn’t have to say much. We held each other accountable. When you’ve got a team that’s together like that, you can make something happen.”

Larry’s impact wasn’t limited to offense and defense. He also handled kick and punt return duties, showcasing his all-around athleticism. And when asked which moment he enjoys more — a long touchdown run or a defensive score — his answer was immediate.

“A pick-six,” Larry said. “Those don’t come around often, and everybody’s chasing you. That feeling is hard to beat.”

Away from football, Larry stays just as competitive on the basketball court. A shooting guard for Martin County, he has his sights set on another conference title and a deep playoff run.

“I want to win conference and make a run in the playoffs,” Larry said. “I feel like we’ve got the team to do it.”

With success already stacking up, Larry’s future extends beyond high school. He plans to continue playing at the college level and currently has a few visits scheduled as he weighs his options.

“I’ll make my decision once I finish my visits and see where I feel most comfortable,” Larry said.

For now, Larry remains focused on the present, helping lead Martin County through another strong basketball season and building on a football year that brought championship football back to the county.

Larry has football offers from Davidson, Stetson, Fayetteville State, UNC Pembroke, Johnson C Smith