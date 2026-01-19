Myers Park Edges New Hanover in Defensive Battle, 59–51

Written by: Desrick Rhooms

The Myers Park Mustangs and New Hanover Wildcats traded punches in a gritty, low-scoring contest before the Mustangs pulled away late to secure a 59–51 victory in the Brandon Ingram Invitational in Kinston.

The game opened at a slow pace, with the Mustangs (11-5) jumping out to an early 6–0 lead as both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm. The Wildcats (10-5) responded quickly, going on a 10–2 run behind stifling defense and strong energy to take the lead.

Momentum swung in the second quarter when the Mustangs caught fire, going on a 14–6 run to seize control and build a 22–14 advantage midway through the period.

Mustangs junior guard Thomas Vickery scored eight points in the quarter.

“I knew I needed to be more aggressive, driving downhill in the paint,” Vickery said.

Despite continued offensive struggles from both sides, the Mustangs carried a 26–18 lead into halftime in a defensive-heavy first half.

Myers Park began to create separation in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 34–24 midway through the period. The Wildcats refused to quit and were sparked by a tough and-one finish that trimmed the deficit to five.

By the end of the third quarter, New Hanover had clawed back within striking distance, trailing just 35–31.

The fourth quarter opened with a Mustangs three-pointer that stretched the lead to 38–32. Myers Park continued to apply pressure, extending the margin to 46–37 with five minutes remaining.

“We had to go back to our defensive principles and apply pressure. Once we did that, we began to push the lead out more,” Vickery said.

The Wildcats stayed competitive, cutting the deficit to 47–40 with three minutes left, but the Mustangs’ poise down the stretch sealed the outcome.

Myers Park closed strong at the free-throw line and in transition to finish off the hard-fought win. Vickery led all scorers with 22 points.

The Mustangs will travel to face West Mecklenburg (7-8) on Jan. 20, while the Wildcats will hit the road to take on Laney (11-5).